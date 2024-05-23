Financial Results for FY2023
(Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024)
May 23, 2024
Iwatani Corporation
〔Security Code 8088〕
Contents
1.FY 2023 Overview -Highlights
-Consolidated Operating Results
-Consolidated Operating Results of each Segment -Operating Profit Analysis of each Segment -Balance Sheet (Consolidated)
2.FY 2024 Forecasts
-Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2025 -Forecasts of each Segment
3.Progress of Medium-Term Management Plan "PLAN27"
-Progress of Management Targets
-Progress of Priority Measures
4.Capital and Business Alliance with Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. (For Reference)
FY2023 Statement of Cash Flows
PLAN27 Progress by Business Segments
1
FY 2023 Overview
2
Highlights
Net sales decreased. Operating profit increased. Ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of parent reached record highs for the ninth consecutive year.
Summary of Financial Results for FY2023
-
Net sales decreased due to low import prices compared to the previous year and lower selling prices of LPG, as well as weak sales of rechargeable battery materials for next-generation automobiles.
(FY2023 average CP in yen: 81,774 yen (CP: $569 USD Exchange rate: ¥143.50/$)
(FY2022 average CP in yen: 96,106 yen (CP: $725 USD Exchange rate: ¥133.73/$)
■ Operating profit increased due to the efforts in Industrial Gases & Machinery business to reduce the increased production costs and positive impact of LPG price fluctuation versus the previous year. Ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of parent increased, due in part to the recording of a gain on bargain purchase as non-operating profit resulting from accounting for Cosmo Energy Holdings(hereinafter Cosmo Energy HD) using the equity method.
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to owners of parent
847.8 billion yen
YoY (58.3) billion yen
(6.4)%
50.6 billion yen
YoY +10.6 billion yen
+26.5%
66.2 billion yen
YoY +19.1 billion yen
+40.8%
47.3 billion yen
YoY +15.3 billion yen
+47.9%
■ Operating profit quarterly trends (100 million yen)
165
173
187
88
91
85
60
54
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY2022*FY2023
*Reflects the finalization of provisional accounting treatment for business
combinations.
3
Consolidated Operating Results
(100 million yen)
FY23
FY22
YoY
FY23
Results
Results
(A)-(B)
Forecasts
(A)
(B)
(A)/(B)
Net Sales
8,478
9,062
(583)
9,070
(6.4)%
Gross profit
2,294
2,129
+165
ー
+7.8%
Operating
506
400
+106
450
profit
+26.5%
Operating profit
+67
excluding impact of
498
431
450
LPG import price
+15.5%
fluctuation
Non-operating
155
69
+85
ー
profit
+123.1%
Equity gains of
93
ー
+93
ー
affiliated companies
related to Cosmo
ー
Energy HD
Ordinary profit
662
470
+191
503
+40.8%
to owners of parent
473
320
+153
335
Profit attributable
+47.9%
■ Net sales
9,062
Integrated
Energy
217
Materials
1
8,478
(360)
Industrial
(441)
Others
Gases &
Machinery
FY22
FY23
■ Operating profit
51
Materials
Others
506
58
(2)
(1)
Industrial
400Gases &
Integrated Machinery
Energy
FY22
FY23
4
Consolidated Operating Results (Segment Analysis)
(100 million yen)
FY23
FY22
YoY
YoY
Results (A)
Results (B)
(A)-(B)
(A)/(B)
Net sales
8,478
9,062
(583)
(6.4)%
■ Integrated Energy
3,571
3,932
(360)
(9.2)%
■ Industrial Gases & Machinery
2,621
2,404
+217
+9.1%
■ Materials
1,982
2,424
(441)
(18.2)%
■ Others
303
302
+1
+0.4%
Operating profit
506
400
+106
+26.5%
■ Integrated Energy
201
143
+58
+41.1%
■ Industrial Gases & Machinery
217
165
+51
+31.1%
■ Materials
123
126
(2)
(2.4)%
■ Others, Adjustments
(35)
(34)
(1)
ー
Operating profit excluding impact of LPG import
498
431
+67
+15.5%
price fluctuation
Ordinary profit
662
470
+191
+40.8%
Profit attributable to owners of parent
473
320
+153
+47.9%
5
Impact of LPG Import Price Fluctuations
Assumption
Wholesale price is linked to LPG import price.
①
LPG import price
linked to
Wholesale price
Assumption Term from import to sale is
- approx. three months.
Approx. three months
-LPG from Middle East(CP) -LPG from the US(MB)
Gas-producing country
Iwatani's LPG
LPG users
import & storage terminal
Legally required reserves:40 days
LPG import
Produces short-term impact on performance(due to market fluctuations)
price
(If LPG import prices return to original levels, impact will be zero*.)
fluctuation
Rising phase
Cheap inventory sold at high price
Falling phase Expensive inventory sold at low price
Basis for selling price
Cost basis
Earnings
Earnings
booster effect
depressor effect
Cost basis
Basis for selling price
*Actual impact on performance varies depending on inventory volume, time of sale, sales volume, etc.
6
Operating Profit Analysis of Integrated Energy
Results
(100 million yen)
FY23
FY22
YoY
YoY
FY23
Achievement
Results
Results
Forecasts
rate
(A)-(B)
(A)／(B)
(A)
(B)
(C)
(A)/(C)
Net sales
3,571
3,932
(360)
(9.2)%
3,980
89.7%
Operating profit
201
143
+58
+41.1%
180
112.1%
Operating profit
194
174
+19
+11.3%
180
107.9%
excluding impact of LPG
import price fluctuation
Analysis of changes in operating profit
(million yen)
1,120
330
760
20,173
3,890
(230)
14,301
Main factors
(million yen)
■ Impact of LPG import price fluctuation +3,890
(100 million
1Q
2Q
1H
3Q
4Q
Full
yen)
year
FY23
(17.3)
(34.0)
(51.3)
+32.6
+26.3
+7.5
FY22
+20.4
(15.0)
+5.3
(29.3)
(7.3)
(31.3)
Changes
(37.7)
(19.0)
(56.7)
+61.9
+33.7
+38.9
■ Retail
+1,120
-improvement in profitability of LPG
- Wholesale +330
-improvement in profitability by reducing procurement costs and revising selling prices
- Industrial (230)
-decrease in LPG demand for calorific adjustment for city gas
- Others +760
-solid sales of cassette gas canisters and gas- related safety equipment
7
Operating Profit Analysis of Industrial Gases & Machinery
Results
(100 million yen)
FY23
FY22
YoY
YoY
FY23
Achievement
Results
Results
Forecasts
rate
(A)-(B)
(A)／(B)
(A)
(B)
(C)
(A)/(C)
Net sales
2,621
2,404
+217
+9.1%
2,592
101.1%
Operating profit
217
165
+51
+31.1%
175
124.0%
Analysis of changes in operating profit
(million yen)
1,880
570
21,705
1,220
1,470
16,561
FY22
Air separation
Hydrogen
Specialty
Gas-related
FY23
gases
Business
gases
equipment
Main factors
(million yen)
■ Air separation gases
+1,470
-decrease in sales volume mainly for the electronic component industry
-took an action toward growing production cost
■ Hydrogen Business +1,220
-decrease in sales volume mainly for the semiconductor industry
-took an action toward growing production cost
■ Specialty gases +1,880
-stable procurement and supply of helium and carbon dioxide
■ Gas-related equipment +570
-increase in sales of power semiconductors- related equipment and gas-related equipment
8
Operating Profit Analysis of Materials
Results
(100 million yen)
Main factors
(million yen)
FY23
FY22
YoY
YoY
FY23
Achievement
Results
Results
Forecasts
rate
(A)-(B)
(A)／(B)
(A)
(B)
(C)
(A)/(C)
■ Functional plastics products
+150
Net sales
1,982
2,424
(441)
(18.2)%
2,202
90.0%
-increase in sales of PET resin for beverage
bottles
Operating profit
123
126
(2)
(2.4)%
123
100.0%
■ Resources & advanced materials (60)
-increase in sales of biomass fuel
Analysis of changes in operating profit
(million yen)
-mineral sands sales declined in Japan despite
strong production and sales at our own
overseas mining sites
150
150
■ Metals + 150
12,604
(60)
-solid sales of stainless steel and overseas
12,305
processed metal business
(530)
■ Electronic Materials (530)
-sluggish sales of battery-related materials
for next-generation vehicles due in part to
inventory adjustments at sales destinations
-strong sales of functional films for smartphones
FY22
Functional
Resources &
Metals
Electronic
FY23
Plastics
Advanced
Materials
Products
Materials
9
