■ Net sales

FY23 FY22 YoY FY23 9,062 Integrated Results Results (A)-(B) Energy 217 Forecasts Materials 1 (A) (B) (A)/(B) 8,478 Net Sales 8,478 9,062 (583) 9,070 (360) Industrial (441) Others (6.4)% Gases & Machinery Gross profit 2,294 2,129 +165 ー +7.8% Operating 506 400 +106 450 profit +26.5% Operating profit +67 FY22 FY23 excluding impact of 498 431 450 LPG import price +15.5% fluctuation ■ Operating profit Non-operating 155 69 +85 ー profit +123.1% 51 Materials Others 506 Equity gains of +93 ー ー (2) (1) affiliated companies 93 58 related to Cosmo Energy HD ー 400 Industrial 662 470 +191 503 Gases & Ordinary profit Integrated Machinery +40.8% Energy Profit attributable 473 320 +153 335 to owners of parent +47.9% FY22 FY23

Copyright © Iwatani Corporation. All rights reserved. 4

Net sales decreased JPY58.3 billion, or 6.4%, from the previous fiscal year to JPY847.8 billion, mainly due to lower LPG import prices, which were lower than the previous fiscal year, and lower sales volumes of battery-related materials for next-generation vehicles.

Gross profit increased JPY16.5 billion, or 7.8%, to JPY229.4 billion as a result of improved profitability in the LPG retail sector and the industrial gases & machinery business' response to higher production costs from the previous fiscal year.

Operating profit increased JPY10.6 billion or 26.5% to JPY50.6 billion due to higher gross profit, despite a JPY5.9 billion increase in SG&A expenses due to higher personnel and depreciation costs.

Non-operating income increased by JPY8.5 billion from the previous year due to a gain on bargain purchase of JPY9.3 billion resulting from accounting for Cosmo Energy Holdings (hereinafter Cosmo Energy HD) using the equity method.

As a result, ordinary profit increased by JPY19.1 billion or 40.8% to JPY66.2 billion, and net profit increased by JPY15.3 billion or 47.9% to JPY47.3 billion.