Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Iwatani Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8088   JP3151600008

IWATANI CORPORATION

(8088)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-07 am EDT
7658.00 JPY   +7.10%
06:22aJapan's Iwatani shares hit all-time high on hydrogen strategy
RE
03:56aJefferies Adjusts Iwatani's Price Target to 9,500 Yen From 8,000 Yen, Keeps at Buy
MT
05/29Iwatani : Notice of The 80th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan's Iwatani shares hit all-time high on hydrogen strategy

06/07/2023 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Shares in Iwatani, Japan's top hydrogen supplier, hit a record high on Wednesday after the previous day's government pledge to provide trillions of yen to help the sector increase supply of the gas to help achieve carbon neutrality.

Hydrogen has been touted as a clean alternative to fossil fuels, and major industries including energy, autos, steel and chemicals are exploring how to switch to hydrogen to reduce carbon emissions.

Japan plans to invest 15 trillion yen ($107 billion) over 15 years to supply the country with hydrogen, with supply rising to 12 million tonnes a year by 2040 and to 20 million tonnes by 2050 from 2 million tonnes now, the government said on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Iwatani's shares hit an all-time high of 7,800 yen per share before closing at 7,658 yen, or 7.1% higher, also a historic high, Refinitiv Eikon data showed, versus Japan's Nikkei share average index which was 1.82% down.

"We'd expect Iwatani to benefit from Japan's revised hydrogen roadmap; using subsidies to lower the price of hydrogen to match costs of fossil fuels," Jefferies analysts said in a note on Wednesday.

They raised Iwatani's target price by 19% to 9,500 yen per share from 8,000 yen previously and reiterated their buy rating.

The supply chain plan unveiled by the government should start yielding commercial production by around 2030, Jefferies said, and increased supplies should lower the hydrogen price from 100 yen per cubic meter now to 30 yen in 2030 and 20 yen in 2050.

"The government will consider subsidising the difference so that the selling price can be kept to the same level as existing fuels such as liquefied natural gas and coal," the note said.

Iwatani did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for a comment.

($1 = 139.4800 yen)

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Barbara Lewis)

By Katya Golubkova


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IWATANI CORPORATION 7.10% 7658 Delayed Quote.23.49%
NIKKEI 225 -1.82% 31913.74 Real-time Quote.24.57%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.41% 107.4258 Real-time Quote.-49.45%
TOPIX INDEX -1.34% 2206.3 Delayed Quote.18.21%
All news about IWATANI CORPORATION
06:22aJapan's Iwatani shares hit all-time high on hydrogen strategy
RE
03:56aJefferies Adjusts Iwatani's Price Target to 9,500 Yen From 8,000 Yen, Keeps at Buy
MT
05/29Iwatani : Notice of The 80th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/26Iwatani : Supplementary Explanation for FY22 (with scripts)
PU
05/23Iwatani : Supplementary Explanation for FY22
PU
05/23Iwatani Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2024
CI
05/23Iwatani Corporation Plans to Pay Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
05/15Iwatani : Overview of Business Results for FY22
PU
05/15Iwatani Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
CI
03/30IWATANI CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IWATANI CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 866 B 6 196 M 6 196 M
Net income 2023 31 800 M 228 M 228 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,2x
Yield 2023 1,24%
Capitalization 411 B 2 944 M 2 944 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,48x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 10 163
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart IWATANI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Iwatani Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IWATANI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 7 150,00 JPY
Average target price 8 915,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akiji Makino Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Majima Executive President & Representative Director
Satoshi Watanabe Executive Officer
Naoki Iwatani Director, Head-Operations & Audit
Shinji Murai Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IWATANI CORPORATION23.49%2 944
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-3.76%429 163
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-2.66%190 841
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION34.22%103 475
BP PLC-0.77%101 362
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION-6.32%46 260
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer