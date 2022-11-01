Advanced search
    IWG   JE00BYVQYS01

IWG PLC

(IWG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:38 2022-11-01 am EDT
136.53 GBX   +3.43%
06:22aBOE's Active Debt Sale to Test Demand for Gilts
DJ
05:56aFTSE 100 Jumps as Ocado, Miners Gain
DJ
05:25aOcado Shares Jump 31% After South Korean Tech Deal
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IWG confident for full-year thanks to rising demand in third quarter

11/01/2022 | 07:20am EDT
(Alliance News) - IWG PLC on Tuesday reported strong revenue growth in the third quarter of 2022 as a result of rising demand for hybrid workspaces and improved pricing.

The office-space provider said that, during the third quarter of the year, revenue has grown 25% year-on-year thanks to continuing global demand for "hybrid working solutions".

Revenue in the three months ended September 30, totalled GBP737 million, up from GBP551 million a year prior.

Revenue growth was also aided by "substantially" improved pricing and improving occupancy, the firm added. Occupancy increased 650 basis points across IWG's estate, against the previous year.

IWG said the revenue growth has translated into an improvement in earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation performance in all its regions. Though it noted the improvement was weighted primarily towards suburban and provincial centres.

As a result, the firm said it remains "cautiously optimistic" about the outlook for the full-year, especially as monthly profitability continues to grow.

Full-year adjusted Ebitda is now expected to be towards the lower end of market estimates of between GBP304 million and GBP380 million, IWG said.

In 2021, pre-IFRS 16 adjusted Ebitda totalled GBP79.6 million. Adjusted Ebitda, as reported, was GBP1.06 billion.

"The third quarter has shown continuing strong revenue growth, margin improvement and underlying cash generation. We are well placed to deliver the full year results and enter 2023 with a strong foundation for delivering further growth and reducing leverage," commented Chief Executive Mark Dixon.

Shares in IWG were up 3.6% at 136.70 pence on Tuesday morning in London.

By Heather Rydings; heatherrydings@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 2 728 M 3 135 M 3 135 M
Net income 2022 36,7 M 42,1 M 42,1 M
Net Debt 2022 6 749 M 7 758 M 7 758 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,3x
Yield 2022 0,92%
Capitalization 1 329 M 1 527 M 1 527 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,96x
EV / Sales 2023 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 67,7%
Technical analysis trends IWG PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 132,00 GBX
Average target price 239,88 GBX
Spread / Average Target 81,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Leslie James Dixon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Glyn Lawrence Hughes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Douglas Sutherland Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas G. Sinclair Group CIO & Global Head-Network Development
Florence Pierre Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IWG PLC-54.64%1 527
CBRE GROUP, INC.-34.62%21 928
KE HOLDINGS INC.-49.40%12 752
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED-11.73%10 878
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-40.93%7 623
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-50.29%7 447