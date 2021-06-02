(Co. Reg. No: 200405621W)

_________________________________________________________________________________________________

NEWS RELEASE

iX Biopharma Expands Wafer Production Capacity

to Meet Growing Demand

New freeze-dry equipment to commence production from July 2021

freeze-dry equipment to commence production from July 2021 Increased capacity to enable economies of scale, ability to pursue

commercial partnerships including new markets

Singapore, 2 June 2021 - Specialty pharmaceutical company iX Biopharma Ltd (SGX:42C) ("iX Biopharma" or, "the Company") is set to expand its current wafer production capacity at its manufacturing facility in Australia, following the installation and commissioning of its new freeze-dry production equipment. The expanded capacity will afford iX Biopharma the ability to pursue commercial partnerships, invest in marketing opportunities and expand into new markets.

With the new freeze-dry equipment in place, iX Biopharma's production capacity for its WaferiX sublingual wafers will be boosted by up to six times the current capacity. The Company is on track to produce its first commercial batch of wafers in July 2021 and expects to benefit from improved operational efficiency and economies of scale.

The Company had previously planned to scale up its wafer production capacity by April 2020 to meet rising demand following the expansion of its Entity brand of nutraceutical products to China, and the launch of Xativa, its medicinal cannabis in Australia. These plans were hampered by disruptions in the global supply chain due to border closures implemented by governments worldwide in a bid to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Janakan Krishnarajah, Chief Operating Officer of iX Biopharma, said, "The capacity expansion is a major milestone for the Group. The market response to our products, particularly the wafer-based ones like LumeniX and Xativa, has exceeded our expectations. We have received significant interest from potential partners looking to distribute our wafer products. Based on our market experience and discussions with potential commercial partners, we are confident of a continued growth in demand for our products going forward."

1