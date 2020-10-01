MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Singapore Catalist Market > IX Biopharma Ltd. 42C SG1BD9000009 IX BIOPHARMA LTD. (42C) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Singapore Catalist Market - 09/30 0.225 SGD -2.17% 04:00a IX BIOPHARMA : AGM Letter to Shareholders PU 04:00a IX BIOPHARMA : AGM Proxy Form PU 03:55a IX BIOPHARMA : has published its Annual Report for FY2020 which can be found here. PU Summary Charts News Calendar Company Financials Summary All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news iX Biopharma : has published its Annual Report for FY2020 which can be found here. 0 10/01/2020 | 03:55am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CONTENTS 01/ 03/ 08/ 10/ 13/ 17/ 21/ 23/ 25/ 27/ 28/ 52/ 136/ 138/ 144/ Corporate Profile Chairman's Statement WaferiX Technology Product Portfolio Operations Review Business Strategy Financial Review Board Of Directors Senior Management Sustainability Statement Corporate Governance Report Statutory Reports and Financial Statements Statistics of Shareholdings Additional Information on Directors Seeking Re-election Notice of Annual General Meeting Corporate Information Sponsor Statement This Annual Report has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, CIMB Bank Berhad, Singapore Branch (the "Sponsor"), in accordance with Rule 226(2)(b) of the Catalist Rules. This document has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this document, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this document. The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr. Yee Chia Hsing, Head, Catalist. The contact particulars are 50 Raffles Place, #09-01 Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623, telephone: (65) 6337-5115. ANNUAL REPORT 2020 01 Corporate Profile ABOUT IX BIOPHARMA LTD iX Biopharma Ltd (iX Biopharma or the Company) is a specialty pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company listed on the Catalist board of the Stock Exchange of Singapore, operating a fully integrated business model from drug development to manufacturing and supply, with facilities in Australia. iX Biopharma and its subsidiaries (the Group) focus on the development and commercialisation of therapies for diseases of the central nervous system using novel, patent-protected formulations for sublingual delivery. iX Biopharma's pipeline of products under development includes Wafermine (ketamine wafer) and BnoX (buprenorphine wafer) for pain management. iX Biopharma's drugs for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, Wafesil, a sublingual sildenafil wafer, and Silcap, have been registered in Australia. iX Biopharma's Xativa is the world's first freeze-dried sublingual medicinal cannabis wafer. The Group's nutraceuticals division, Entity Health Limited (Entity), is engaged in the development and commercialisation of nutraceutical products that address specific conditions and improve quality of life. It distributes its Entity line of nutraceutical products in Australia through more than 250 pharmacies and health food shops, in China through its flagship stores on Tmall Global and JD Worldwide, and globally through its online store. 02 VISION To develop therapies and products that will improve the quality of life for patients with acute pains, chronic diseases and debilitating conditions. MISSION Combining known, approved drugs (both in terms of efficacy and side effect profile) with new innovative drug delivery systems to get drugs quickly to market at lower development risk. iX Biopharma Ltd. ANNUAL REPORT 2020 03 Chairman's Statement Dear Shareholders, iX Biopharma embarked on the financial year (FY) 2020 with much fervour and optimism. I am pleased that over the year, the Company advanced its key programmes towards sales and sharpened our focus into three main strategic growth areas. FY2020 HIGHLIGHTS AND STRATEGIC GROWTH AREAS Wafermine After the End-of-Phase 2 (EOP2) meeting with the United States (US) Food and Drug Administration (FDA), we successfully reached agreement with the US FDA on the key aspects of the Phase 3 development programme. This provides clarity on the Phase 3 programme and aids our licensing activities. Medicinal Cannabis We commenced sales of Xativa, a sublingual cannabidiol (CBD) wafer in Australia via Special Access Scheme and Authorised Prescriber pathway. This is the first product in our medicinal cannabis range to be launched. China Market We commenced sales of Entity nutraceuticals on Tmall Global (Tmall) and JD Worldwide (JD) into China and entered into an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with a Chinese partner to distribute Wafesil in China for the treatment of male erectile dysfunction. WAFERMINE: PHASE 3-READY At the end of 2019, we achieved a major milestone in the development of Wafermine: following the conclusion of our EOP2 meeting with the US FDA, we reached an agreement with them on key aspects of the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial programme to support the approval of Wafermine for the indication of acute moderate to severe pain. This signifies the successful completion of Phase 2 development and indicates that the drug is now Phase 3-ready. Secondly, the US Patent and Trademark Office allowed our patent application for Waferix and Wafermine in the US. With the US allowance, our intellectual property rights are secured in all major markets. These two feats add ammunition to an extremely attractive licensing asset that will bring enormous value to the Company. In a typical out-licensing transaction, we could be paid substantial upfront and milestone fees and royalties upon commercialisation. Our partner will fund the remaining clinical and regulatory work needed to obtain marketing approval for Wafermine. To that end, we have engaged US based financial advisers to assist in the search for a suitable partner who will be able to fund and complete the development of Wafermine and commercialise the drug. With Wafermine bedded down and ready for monetisation via out-licensing, the Group has continued to explore leveraging our WaferiX sublingual technology to develop innovative and superior drugs for underserved markets at lower cost and lower commercial risk. 04 Chairman's Statement MEDICINAL CANNABIS LAUNCHED IN AUSTRALIA Our participation in the medicinal cannabis market began in earnest when it became evident that with WaferiX we can create a novel and superior cannabis product that will be superior and preferred to existing medicinal cannabis products. In April 2020, our inaugural medicinal cannabis product Xativa was launched through the Special Access Scheme and Authorised Prescriber pathway in Australia. Xativa, containing CBD, is prescribed by doctors for a wide variety of conditions including relieving pain and anxiety, reducing inflammation, and improving sleep quality, among other conditions, to patients who are not effectively treated with other drugs. The launch was met with excitement and we were fortunate that Nine News, an Australian national news network covered the launch and reported on the uniqueness and advantages of our product offering through interviews with doctors for the benefit of Australian consumers. The Channel Nine network of television and online news broadcasts has a viewership of approximately 5.7 million or 29.2 percent of the Australian national audience. Xativa currently comes in 12.5mg dosage strength, with a 25mg dose to be launched in the coming month. We are planning to introduce other medicinal cannabis products to fortify the range and serve more patients. The new products are Hypera, containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and Hytiva, containing CBD and THC, in various combinations and doses. These products will allow us to target (and penetrate deeper into) the entire addressable medicinal cannabis market. To further drive awareness among the doctors and distributors, our medical outreach team is participating in healthcare seminars to train and educate them on the benefits of our WaferiX-based sublingual products. The groundswell of public interest in cannabis for therapeutic and wellness use has led the cannabis industry to enjoy explosive growth in the past three years. According to analysts, the legal medicinal cannabis market in Australia and New Zealand could be worth up to US$1.55 billion by 2024. In addition to Australia, we have also set our eyes on the United Kingdom, where CBD products are available over the counter for wellness and the total legal cannabis market is forecasted to reach £2.31 billion by 2024. iX Biopharma Ltd. Xativa CBD wafers were featured on Channel 9 News in Australia. GAINING CHINA MARKET ACCESS At the same time, our business development team has turned their eyes to the East. It is our strong belief that China's rising middle-class population will have enormous appetite for novel and efficacious products. Our WaferiX- based products fit the bill perfectly. We are proud to report that during the year, we secured new sales channels and partners in China. This allows us to supply to the Chinese market the products that they desire. Nutraceuticals Entity nutraceuticals were introduced to the Australian market in 2018. In the two years after, we were laser- focused on developing it as a homegrown Australian brand to establish its credibility and quality and leverage on the cache that Australian health brands enjoy with regional visitors. To date, Entity nutraceuticals are sold in more than 250 pharmacies and health stores in all major Australian cities. Having gained traction with the Chinese consumers in Australia, we set out to execute the next part of our strategy - selling into China. In April 2020, we announced the launch of our Entity flagship stores on the largest cross- border e-commerce platforms in China, Tmall and JD. ANNUAL REPORT 2020 05 It is our strong belief that China's rising middle- class population will have enormous appetite for novel and efficacious products. Our WaferiX- based products fit the bill perfectly. We are proud to report that during the year, we secured new sales channels and partners in China. This allows us to supply to the Chinese market the products that they desire. At launch, we saw strong demand for two of our best-selling products, LumeniX and RestoriX, which sold out within three weeks of the stores opening ahead of the marketing agencies' forecast. LumeniX is a sublingual glutathione beauty product formulated using the WaferiX delivery technology for skin fairness, inhibiting hyperpigmentation, improving skin tone, and boosting immune system functions as a master-antioxidant. RestoriX is a nicotinamide supplement designed to boost nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) levels in the body. NAD+ is a molecule that has been studied in recent years for its ability to switch off 'ageing' genes. In an interview with Time magazine in 2018, Dr David Sinclair, co-director of the Paul F. Glenn Center for the Biology of Aging at Harvard Medical School suggested that it is the closest thing to the elusive "fountain of youth". RestoriX aims to counter the process of ageing and increase health span, while boosting energy levels and vitality. Since the commencement of sales, the stores have continued to observe exceptional demand, selling out all its stock of LumeniX and RestoriX allocated for the June mid-year sales event. From this trend, the innovative and scientifically advanced Entity products clearly resonate with sophisticated Chinese consumers looking for progressive, efficacious products. Pharmaceuticals This year also marks our maiden entry into the immense China pharmaceutical market. In April 2020, we announced our first out-licensing agreement for Wafesil, a sublingual sildenafil drug for the treatment of male erectile dysfunction. After registration with the Chinese regulatory authorities, our partner Yiling Pharmaceutical Ltd. (Yiling) will have the right to exclusively distribute Wafesil in China. The registration process is expected to take around 24 months. We are proud to have a strong partner in Yiling, a subsidiary of Shenzhen-listed pharmaceutical company, Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., designated a national key high-tech enterprise in the top 20 China pharma list. Yiling has deep regulatory expertise to complete the registration of Wafesil in China and we have every confidence in their ability to commercialise the drug successfully given their wide sales and distribution network covering 100,000 medical and health institutions and over 300,000 pharmacies in China. With WaferiX as a platform, we can develop any number of nutraceutical and pharmaceutical products to meet the needs of the Chinese. The possibilities are endless. We are reviewing opportunities to work with several Chinese partners who are keen to leverage WaferiX to develop products that they want to bring to the market. 06 Chairman's Statement IMPACT OF COVID-19 Like every other industry and sector, the COVID-19 pandemic has cast a shadow over the year and its full impact remains to be seen and is impossible to predict. As the Group runs an essential business, our manufacturing facility and workforce remain operational. In our offices and facility in Australia, Singapore and China, we have implemented a number of measures to protect the welfare of our employees and to prevent the spread of the virus within our regional office network. These include complying with all measures mandated by the governments of the countries we operate in, such as staggered working hours, telecommuting arrangements and the limitation of in- person meetings, when and where applicable. Protective face masks are provided to all staff daily for use in the workplace and during public transit to and from work, with a particular focus on personal hygiene measures, office sanitation and strict adherence to safe distancing measures within the workspaces. Global travel and supply chains have been disrupted due to measures implemented by governments worldwide. Certain logistics partners have reported cost increases and delays to services and deliveries, and this may have a spillover effect. The ongoing travel restrictions have also to a certain extent slowed down our business activity and market access. We have observed that many larger pharmaceutical companies have put new projects and ventures on hold as they participate in the fight against COVID-19. Many biotech and pharmaceutical events and conferences which are the lifeblood of the pharmaceutical industry, essential to foster partnerships and collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, have been cancelled. That said, other conferences and events have now gone digital. We too, continue to engage digitally with potential partners on Wafermine. Partnering meetings take place online, with added convenience, cost effectiveness and surprising efficiency. It remains to be seen if a transaction like an out-licensing of Wafermine, which is of significant value, can be carried out expeditiously and successfully in such a manner. iX Biopharma Ltd. Pivot to digital sales channels Notwithstanding the challenges, I am proud that the team has responded by moving quickly on channels that will continue to grow despite changing behaviours of patients and consumers. Not only do we now have Tmall and JD e-commerce platforms to sell into China, we have also commenced telemedicine sales in Australia for Wafesil and Silcap, our capsule sildenafil drug. Telemedicine is where doctors prescribe medication after holding online consultations with patients on digital platforms. Through these digital channels, our products can be accessed safely and conveniently by patients and consumers without the risk of contracting the infectious virus. During the initial lockdown period in March and April, we sold 4,500 boxes of Wafesil and Silcap through this channel alone. In a world impacted by COVID-19, telemedicine is set to become a key feature and trend that is expected to grow exponentially. Delay of planned upscale of wafer production capacity With demand for our products ramping up on several fronts, we had anticipated the need to upscale our wafer production capacity. This was planned for early 2020, taking into consideration the timeline for the various product launches. The increased capacity would have allowed us to meet the demand arising from the new Entity stores in China and Xativa's launch in Australia. With greater economies of scale, it will place us firmly on the path towards profitability. However, the global travel restrictions and border controls put in place by the Australia, Singapore and Chinese governments since mid-March have affected our business plans. As the technical experts from our overseas vendor are not able to travel to our Australian facility to install the new equipment, it is now expected that the capacity increase will be delayed to 1Q 2021. ANNUAL REPORT 2020 07 FINANCIALS APPRECIATION Our annual revenue increased by 47% this year. 57% of our annual revenue amounting to $0.56 million was recorded in the fourth quarter, due to contributions from medicinal cannabis and the China market. The planned increase in production capacity will allow us to overcome current capacity limitations and capitalise on the rising demand for our wafer products. We invested $2.2 million in additional freeze-drying equipment to support expected future growth in demand for our novel sublingual wafer products. In FY2020, we continued to invest in enriching our product pipeline with new WaferiX-based pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products, incurring $2.5 million in our research and development programmes. The Group formulated a line of medicinal cannabis wafer products and successfully launched Xativa in Australia during the year. With the increase in commercialisation activities and uncertainty of the impact of COVID-19, we continue to be vigilant in controlling our business cost. After the end of financial year, we took steps to strengthen our financial position by raising $10.18 million via private placements. We also successfully extended revolving credit and property loan facilities totalling A$5 million that would be expiring at the end of FY2021 for a further two years. These initiatives will allow us to pursue growth opportunities in the medicinal cannabis and China markets. During the year the Company welcomed Mr Patrick Donald Davies to the Board of Directors as its Lead Independent Director. I am confident that the Group will benefit from Patrick's depth and breadth of experience of over 25 years leading healthcare companies in Australia. I would like to thank our valued shareholders and existing and new customers for their confidence and trust in us and most of all their continued support. Lastly, I would like to express my appreciation to all our employees for their dedication and commitment. I am grateful for their hard work in the past year to execute and deliver on our vision, laying the groundwork for us to emerge stronger from the pandemic and grow from strength to strength. Eddy Lee Chairman & Chief Executive Officer 08 iX Biopharma Ltd. WaferiX Technology Active compounds are combined with matrix forming agents to form a liquid suspension for freeze-drying. iX Biopharma has developed a patented, fast-dissolving wafer formulation, WaferiX. The WaferiX technology consists of a small wafer prepared by our proprietary freeze-drying process. The WaferiX technology provides a simple drug carrier matrix with millions of tiny amorphous holes to house (encapsulate) the active drug molecules. The wafer is designed specifically for sublingual (under the tongue) administration. It dissolves within one minute, releasing the active compounds for rapid absorption into the blood stream. This administration allows faster delivery and reduction in loss of drugs and actives due to hepatic and gastrointestinal metabolism, hence improving their bioavailability. The wafer administration is reported to be tolerable with no after-taste, leaving behind no residue or grittiness under the tongue hence preventing the urge to swallow. COUNTRIES IN WHICH WE HOLD PATENTS FOR WAFERIX Our products are patented in all key markets, including United States, Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong SAR, United Kingdom, Macau SAR, European Union (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium, Austria, Norway, Denmark, Ireland and Finland), Israel, Canada, South Africa, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia. ANNUAL REPORT 2020 09 PRODUCTS UTILISING WAFERIX TECHNOLOGY Wafermine (ketamine) BnoX (buprenorphine) Wafesil (sildenafil) For moderate to severe acute pain For moderate to severe pain For male erectile dysfunction and major depressive disorder Xativa (cannabidiol) LumeniX (glutathione) WafeRest (melatonin) For potential treatment of chronic pain, certain inflammatory and motor diseases, appetite, anxiety and inflammatory bowel disease, among others For inhibiting dark melanin formation to brighten and beautify the skin For alleviating jet-lag and promoting sleep quality * Pictures shown are for illustration purposes only. Supergenerics* WaferiX is a platform drug delivery technology which can be used to formulate off-patent generic drugs into a new dosage form with superior characteristics. These include improved absorption, faster onset of action and convenient administration. All of these provide market differentiation and prolong the product life cycle of off-patent drugs. 10 iX Biopharma Ltd. Product Portfolio - Pharmaceuticals CONTROLLED DRUG POSSESSION WITHOUTAUTHORITY ILLEGAL KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN WafermineTM 25 ketaminewafers Eachwafer contains 25 mg ketamine (as hydrochloride) Syrinx 20 wafers 25 Pharmaceuticals Wafermine BnoX Wafesil Silcap Completed EOP2 with Completed Phase 1 Registered in Australia Registered in Australia the US FDA development Supplied through Supplied through Seeking out-licensing Supplied to hospitals telemedicine channel telemedicine channel partner for Phase 3 and pharmacies in in Australia in Australia development and Australia as exempt Product out-licensed Filed for marketing commercialisation goods on a patients' to third party in China authorisation in Supplied to hospitals needs basis for registration and Singapore and pharmacies in distribution Australia as exempt Filed for marketing goods on a patients' authorisation in needs basis European Union ANNUAL REPORT 2020 11 Product Portfolio - Nutraceuticals ENERGY & VITALITY LIFESTYLE RestoriX MetaboliX Plus LiviUp RevitaliX Contains nicotinamide, Contains nicotinamide, Contains Contains red & black resveratrol & quercetin pterostilbene & dihydromyricetin, milk maca For energy, vitality & boswellic acid thistle & thiamine For reducing feelings cellular repair For energy, vitality, For easing of hangover of stress & anxiety cellular repair and symptoms & reduction reduction of bone & of facial flushing caused joint inflammation by alcohol consumption SKIN CARE & IMMUNITY BLOOD SUGAR BALANCE BONES & JOINTS LumeniX Brillar MomoriX FortefiX Plus Contains glutathione Contains polypodium Contains activated Contains activated For skin lightening & leucotomas, l-cysteine, curcumin, gymnema curcumin, boswellic acid, building immunity nicotinamide & leaf extract, momordica resveratrol & boron pterostilbene dry fruit & chromium For mobility & flexibility, For smooth & supple For promoting healthy improving bone health skin texture, promoting blood sugar balance and relieving joint firmer skin, repairing discomfort skin cells from UV damage BRAIN HEALTH SLEEP MelaniX Contains nicotinamide, tomato extract & zinc ConcentriX WafeRest For skin healing & Contains bacopa Contains melatonin regeneration monnieri & black maca For alleviating jet-lag & For improving mental promoting sleep quality clarity, memory & concentration 12 iX Biopharma Ltd. Product Portfolio - Cannabis XATIVA (BROAD SPECTRUM CANNABIDIOL) World's first freeze dried medicinal cannabis sublingual wafer A nano-emulsion of highly bioavailable broad spectrum cannabis extract with 12.5mg or 25mg cannabidiol (CBD) and 0mg tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), in addition to 30+ terpenes and other beneficial molecules naturally occuring in cannabis Potential indications: chronic pain, certain inflammatory and motor diseases, appetite, anxiety and inflammatory bowel disease, among others Supplied in Australia through Special Access Scheme and Authorised Prescriber pathway as prescription medicine XATIVA PATIENT TESTIMONIALS Peter*, age 62, from Brisbane, Australia has been suffering from chronic pain in his legs for a few years, resulting in significant loss in mobility for his normal functioning and impacting his mood and energy levels. He first consumed CBD in oil form, but found the oil difficult to consume under the tongue. He found the taste of the oil unpleasant, and effects on pain relief varied noticeably despite consistent dosing. The first time Peter tried Xativa, he felt calmer and more mobile within 40 minutes, which was a pleasant surprise to him. He liked the improved taste and ease of use as well. After taking Xativa daily for over three months, he has renewed confidence to do more throughout the day. Brandon*, age 17, from Adelaide, Australia has been struggling with anxiety and panic attacks. He had been taking Sertraline (a type of antidepressant) to stabilise his moods but it caused nausea and insomnia. As Brandon is a student, his doctor recommended Xativa as a convenient and discreet CBD product he can take while at school. It took Brandon only a few days after starting Xativa to notice an overall reduction in his anxiety. He was very happy to experience better sleep every night which provided him with more energy during the day. The pleasant taste and ease of use also helped him to be disciplined and consistent with taking his medication. Most importantly, there has been no negative side effects felt after almost two months of taking Xativa daily. NEW PRODUCTS LAUNCHING Hytiva - CBD : THC combo Hypera - THC only *Not their real names ANNUAL REPORT 2020 13 Operations Review Our manufacturing facility in Victoria, Australia. R&D Clinical Sales & Formulation Development Marketing 1 3 5 2 4 Manufacturing Product & Testing Registration OUR FULLY INTEGRATED BUSINESS MODEL The Group operates a fully integrated business model covering research and development (R&D) formulation, manufacturing and testing, clinical development, product registration and sales and marketing through our wholly-owned subsidiaries: iX Biopharma Pty Ltd - pharmaceuticals, R&D and clinical trials iX Syrinx Pty Ltd - Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) manufacturing Entity group of companies - nutraceuticals PHARMACEUTICALS Wafermine The programme reached an important milestone during FY2020 with the successful completion of an End-of-Phase 2 (EOP2) meeting with the United States (US) Food and Drug Administration (FDA). During the meeting, the Company and the US FDA reached agreement on key aspects of the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial programme to support approval of Wafermine for the indication of acute moderate to severe pain. The Phase 3 programme will consist of two randomised, double blind, placebo- controlled studies, one in an orthopaedic pain model (bunionectomy) and one in a soft-tissue pain model (abdominoplasty). Both of these post-operative pain models were successfully evaluated in the recent Phase 2b clinical study which gives us great confidence that the results can be replicated in Phase 3. The primary efficacy measure for both studies will be SPID12, which is the summed pain intensity difference over 12 hours. The summed pain intensity difference over 24 hours (SPID24) and 48 hours (SPID48) will be evaluated as secondary endpoints. Importantly, completion of the EOP2 meeting with the US FDA gives clarity to the Wafermine development 14 iX Biopharma Ltd. Operations Review programme, in particular with respect to costs and timeline of Phase 3 studies. Further, it positions the Company well to continue licensing discussions with potential licensees. In addition to the treatment of pain, Wafermine is Phase 2-ready for major depressive disorder. In recent decades, racemic ketamine has also proven to be effective for treatment-resistant depression. Wafermine is supplied to hospitals in Australia under Schedule 5A of the Therapeutic Goods Regulations (TGR) as an unregistered medicine, with approximately 300,000 wafers sold to-date. Wafesil Wafesil is a new dose form of sildenafil delivered using our proprietary sublingual drug delivery technology, WaferiX. Wafesil is the Group's first registered pharmaceutical product after receiving marketing approval in Australia from the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for the treatment of male erectile dysfunction. In April 2020, the Group announced its first pharmaceutical out-licensing transaction, granting an exclusive licence to Yiling Pharmaceutical Ltd. (Yiling) for Wafesil in China. Under the terms of the licensing agreement, Yiling will be the exclusive distribution partner upon registration of the drug with the Chinese regulatory authorities. Yiling has paid an upfront fee to the Company and under the terms of the agreement has contractually agreed to pay milestone fees upon the completion of bioequivalence studies and on the first commercial supply of wafers by the Group to Yiling. In addition, Yiling has agreed to fund bioequivalence studies and bear the cost of regulatory submissions for registration in China, a process which is expected to take around 24 months. By partnering with Yiling, the Company will be able to access the market through leveraging Yiling's sales and distribution network covering 100,000 medical and health institutions and over 300,000 pharmacies in China. The Company has agreed to manufacture and supply Wafesil to Yiling at an agreed supply price. During the year, the Group commenced the supply of Wafesil through telemedicine in Australia, which enables patients to access medical advice and treatment safely, discreetly and conveniently. Telemedicine has recorded rapid adoption amid the COVID-19 pandemic as patients turn to digital health technologies and platforms for medical care. The product is supplied to Australian pharmacies and is available to patients by doctors' prescription. The Company has applied for registration of Wafesil in Europe with the European Medicines Agency and the application is currently under evaluation. Silcap Silcap represents iX Biopharma's second registered pharmaceutical product and delivers sildenafil in a novel small capsule unlike existing sildenafil options in the market which are delivered in tablet form. Silcap is the only small capsule sildenafil product in Australia and is an alternative for patients who do not like to swallow tablets. During the year, the Group commenced the supply of Silcap through telemedicine in Australia. ANNUAL REPORT 2020 15 The Group filed for marketing approval for Silcap with Singapore Health Sciences Authority during 3Q 2019. The process is expected to complete this year. BnoX BnoX is a novel sublingual buprenorphine wafer developed for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain. Despite the current opioid crisis, there is a continuing reliance on opioids to treat moderate to severe pain due to a lack of effective alternatives. As a consequence, there has been increasing recognition and focus on opioids which have a more favourable safety profile, such as buprenorphine. BnoX is currently being supplied to hospitals in Australia under Schedule 5A of the TGR as an unregistered medicine. MEDICINAL CANNABIS In April 2020, the Group launched Xativa, the world's first freeze-dried sublingual medicinal cannabis wafer through the Special Access Scheme and Authorised Prescriber pathway in Australia. Xativa, which contains a nano- emulsion of broad-spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) delivered using the Group's patented WaferiX sublingual delivery technology, is a highly differentiated and superior dosage form that improves bioavailability of CBD, providing patients with rapid absorption, faster therapeutic action and predictable outcome. CBD, one of the primary non-psychoactive compounds found in the cannabis plant, has attracted growing interest in recent times due to its safety and effectiveness in treating a vast spectrum of human health issues. While its medicinal benefits are clear, most delivery forms available today suffer from the lack of fixed unit dosages, inconsistent absorption and variable or poor bioavailability to truly provide an efficacious therapeutic effect for users. Leveraging on WaferiX technology, the Group has developed Xativa to address this gap in the market. Xativa currently comes in 12.5mg dosage strength, with a 25mg dose to be launched in the coming month. Xativa is currently prescribed by doctors for a wide variety of conditions including to treat anxiety, relieve pain, reduce inflammation, and improve sleep quality, among other conditions, to patients who are not effectively treated with other drugs. An automated robotic arm dispenses a drug product in liquid suspension form into blister pack wells. Xativa is distributed in Australia through both wholesale distribution channels and directly to retail pharmacies. The Group regularly conducts doctor education and product training to familiarise them with Xativa and our WaferiX technology. The response since launch from both prescribers and patients has been exceptional and is in recognition of the enhanced clinical utility that this novel dosage form offers. The Group will introduce other medicinal cannabis products to broaden the range and serve more patients. The new products are Hypera, containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and Hytiva, containing CBD and THC, in various combinations and doses. THC, along with CBD, currently represent the two most important and well-studied cannabinoids in the cannabis plant. Despite THC being the primary psychoactive component of the plant responsible for producing the 'high' or euphoria known with cannabis use, it has the potential to treat a vast number of medical conditions. These include acute and chronic pain, intractable nausea and vomiting due to chemotherapy or radiotherapy, anorexia and wasting syndrome, anxiety, depression, insomnia, muscle spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis, and in some cases alcohol and opioid withdrawal syndromes amongst others. The inclusion of THC products in the range is very promising and exciting as it will allow us to target the entire addressable medicinal cannabis market. 16 Operations Review NUTRACEUTICALS The Group's nutraceuticals division, Entity, is engaged in the development and commercialisation of nutraceutical products that address specific conditions and improve quality of life. During the year, we expanded our product range in Australia to nine products, including the introduction of MomoriX into the market. MomoriX is a natural plant- based supplement optimised to support healthy blood glucose levels. The number of Australian stockists has also increased to a total of 262 stores. Having established brand awareness and credibility as a quality brand in Australia, we turned our attention to the China market. In April 2020, we launched our flagship Entity stores on the largest cross-bordere-commerce platforms in China, Tmall Global and JD Worldwide. We have seen strong demand across both platforms since market launch. The two best-selling products have been LumeniX and Restorix. LumeniX is a sublingual glutathione beauty product formulated using the WaferiX delivery technology for skin fairness, inhibiting hyperpigmentation, improving skin tone, and boosting immune system functions as a master-antioxidant. RestoriX is a nicotinamide supplement designed to boost nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) levels in the body. NAD+ is a molecule that Harvard Medical School geneticists have studied in recent years for its ability to switch off 'ageing' genes. RestoriX aims to counter the process of ageing and increase health span, while boosting energy levels and vitality. MANUFACTURING UPDATE The demand for sublingual wafer products, in particular LumeniX and Xativa, has exceeded the Group's current wafer production capacity. The Group has purchased new equipment which was scheduled to be installed in early 2020. However, due to the extended Australian border closure, the equipment supplier has been unable to send the technical staff required to perform the commissioning work. We now expect the production capacity upgrade to be completed in 1Q 2021. This will increase the wafer iX Biopharma Ltd. "Importantly, completion of the EOP2 meeting with the US FDA gives clarity to the Wafermine development program, in particular with respect to costs and timeline of Phase 3 studies. Further, it positions the Company well to continue licensing discussions with potential licensees." Dr. Janakan Krishnarajah Chief Operating Officer & Chief Medical Officer production capacity by six-fold and enable the Group to address the growing demand for its wafer products following the opening of a new market for Entity nutraceutical products in China, and the launch of its medicinal cannabis drug in Australia. In September this year, the Group had also obtained the GMP licence issued by the TGA for its testing laboratory located within its facility in Victoria, Australia. The newly secured GMP licence permits the Group to conduct chemical and analytical laboratory testing for its commercial and developmental products in-house. With this new development, the Group will now be able to increase its speed-to-market and allows for potential cost savings. Despite the current global economic disruption, the Group has worked to secure new partnerships, launch new products and open new markets. We believe this lays the foundation for significant growth once the facility upgrade is completed. Dr Janakan Krishnarajah Chief Operating Officer & Chief Medical Officer ANNUAL REPORT 2020 Business Strategy OUT-LICENCE WAFERMINE FOR GLOBAL MARKETS With clarity on the Phase 3 development programme and the recent allowance of our United States (US) patent for Wafermine this year, we now have all the critical elements to out-license Wafermine to a suitable third party. We have engaged a financial and strategic adviser to guide the out- licensing activities for Wafermine. Out-licensing Wafermine is a strategy that will allow us to fully unlock the value of the drug. A suitable partner will enable the Company to tap into its resources to fund, and expertise to run and complete, Phase 3 clinical development and obtain marketing approval for Wafermine. The Company can then access additional markets through its partners' infrastructure and sales networks to manage the commercialisation of the product more effectively. The structure of a licensing deal and its deal terms would be determined with reference to the value of the drug in question. Typically, the terms may include: Upfront payments, which are payable upon contracting; Direct research and development (R&D) funding; Development milestone payments, which are payable upon reaching R&D milestones such as successful completion of Phase 3 programme, approval of drug and commercial launch; Sales milestone payments contingent on reaching revenue targets; and Royalties, which could be tiered or a fixed percentage of sales. 17 We believe that Wafermine holds enormous commercial potential given its ability to address two significant areas of medical need - acute moderate to severe pain and major depressive disorder (MDD). Annually, approximately 65.5 million patients in the major markets of the US, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, France, Italy (EU5) and Japan receive opioids after surgery. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, opioid overdoses accounted for more than 47,000 deaths and an estimated 36% of opioid overdose deaths involved a prescription opioid in 2017. Against these statistics and in view of the timeliness and value proposition it offers, Wafermine has the potential to be used as a substitute or as an adjunct to opioids to lower the dose of opioids prescribed to a patient due to its opioid sparing effect. Crucially, unlike misuse or overdose of opioids which could lead to respiratory depression and death, ketamine is not likely to affect the respiratory system and is therefore a much safer option for patients to manage their pain. Wafermine's potential as a treatment for MDD is underscored by the rising patient population of more than 300 million people globally suffering from depression. Intravenous (IV) ketamine has been in off-label use in clinics in the US, Europe and Australia to treat MDD since the discovery by Yale University scientists of its rapid efficacy, within hours, on patients suffering from depression. Wafermine carries low commercial and development risk for potential partners. By combining the patented WaferiX 18 iX Biopharma Ltd. Business Strategy platform with an existing approved compound (in this case, racemic ketamine), the Group can utilise an expedited regulatory pathway to gain approval for the drug. This results in a less expensive route and approval in a shorter time compared with a traditional development path, while creating a new, differentiated product with tremendous commercial value. Our Business Development team showcased Xativa CBD wafers and WaferiX technology at Hemp and Cannabis conferences in Australia. INCREASE PATIENT SHARE IN AUSTRALIA WITH INNOVATIVE MEDICINAL CANNABIS PRODUCTS In April 2020, we launched Xativa, a sublingual medicinal cannabis wafer containing cannabidiol (CBD) in Australia. Xativa is available by doctors' prescription under the Special Access Scheme and Authorised Prescriber pathway in Australia. We distribute Xativa via cannabis distributors such as Cannatrek Ltd or directly to pharmacies. According to analysts, the legal medicinal cannabis market in Australia and New Zealand will be valued at US$1.55 billion in 2024. In Australia, prescription numbers have risen rapidly with over 18,500 medicinal cannabis patients as at 1 January 2020. It is estimated that over 200,000 patients are eligible to use it. At the moment, 70% of the prescriptions are for pain-related conditions. In April 2020, the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) published an open consultation to proposed amendments to the Poisons Standard which considers rescheduling CBD as a Schedule 3 substance, which means that products in which CBD comprises 98% or more of the total cannabinoid content will be available over- the-counter without a prescription in pharmacies across Australia for therapeutic use. CBD is currently a Schedule 4 substance and therefore only available with a prescription. In its interim decision in September 2020, the TGA agreed with the recommendation to downschedule CBD. If the rescheduling is approved, registered CBD products will be more widely available in pharmacies and Australians will have greater and more convenient access to these products. When that happens, consumers will use CBD to address less serious conditions such as muscle recovery and sleep management, resulting in a greatly expanded market size. The medicinal cannabis market in Australia is currently dominated by dosage forms such as dry flower which are consumed by smoking or vaporising, and oils which are dispensed through droppers and orally consumed. Many patients are unwilling to smoke to obtain therapeutic benefit, as smoking is associated with adverse effects to one's health - the smoke could release toxic substances and the lungs are not conventionally used as a method of administering medicine. Oil extracts, on the other hand, have proven to be an inefficient way of consuming cannabis as cannabis is poorly absorbed into the bloodstream, leading to slow and inconsistent onset of therapeutic action. Patients have reported an unexpectedly long delay to the onset of action, sometimes many hours after administering the medicine orally. If the medicinal cannabis being prescribed contains tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which has a psychoactive effect on the body, the unpredictability of an onset of action can be dangerous. Another shortcoming of oils is that a dropper is an imprecise way to administer dosages. It is difficult to get a consistent accurate dose with a dropper, the dropper may be obstructed, or the liquid may spill. Given the limitations and disadvantages of existing forms of medicinal cannabis, it is easy to see why WaferiX-based sublingual medicinal cannabis wafers are well-received by patients and doctors. Xativa, containing CBD, is the first to be introduced by the Company in a line of medicinal cannabis products. Xativa is a nano-emulsion of highly bioavailable broad spectrum cannabis extract with CBD and no THC, with "Our medicinal cannabis sublingual wafers are a world's first, offering advantages and benefits to patients like none other. They will be a major driver of the Group's growth in the coming years." Eva Tan Director of Corporate & Commercial Strategy ANNUAL REPORT 2020 19 potential for faster onset of action, with less variability and more predictable effect. Xativa comes in a fixed unit dose which is easy, convenient and discreet to use. The launch of Xativa was covered by Nine News, a national news network in Australia. This coverage led to strong interest from doctors and patients with initial production batches of Xativa sold out. Our strategy is to build on the successful launch of Xativa and continue to gain market share in Australia. We will be introducing a higher strength Xativa to cater to patients requiring a higher dose of CBD for their conditions in the coming month. We plan to introduce additional formulations to the medicinal cannabis range within the year, including wafers with THC and combinations of CBD and THC. This will allow us to address most of the conditions currently being treated with medicinal cannabis. To drive greater awareness and demand, our medical team has been actively engaging with doctors and the industry to educate and train them on our medicinal cannabis product range and the WaferiX sublingual technology. This allows us to communicate our competitive advantages, impart scientific and clinical knowledge on our products, and through practical interaction, understand and meet the needs of the market. Whilst we supply and commercialise the medicinal cannabis range in Australia, we plan to carry out rigorous clinical research in certain conditions such as pain, anxiety and essential tremors, to contribute to the body of scientific understanding about therapeutic cannabis use. We will continue to train and support physicians using the results of such clinical investigations with the goal of improving the quality of prescriptions. In the next phase of development, we intend to launch into other markets such as the United Kingdom, European Union and the US through offtake and out-licensing agreements. "After experiencing very strong demand from Chinese domestic consumers since our launch of the Entity range on Tmall and JD this year, we are confident of the appeal that our sophisticated products have. We will continue to build on these early successes through continued new product innovation and smart digital marketing initiatives." Desiree Chua Senior Manager, Business Development INCREASING MARKET SHARE FOR ENTITY IN CHINA, AUSTRALIA Since the 2018 launch of Entity, the Group's nutraceuticals line, in Australia, we focused on penetrating the market to establish Entity as a homegrown Australian health supplements brand. Today, Entity products are sold in more than 250 pharmacies and health food stores in all major Australian cities. Australian-made health supplements are regarded by Chinese consumers as the gold standard of healthcare products due to Australia's reputation for safety and quality. With Entity being recognised as a premium and innovative Australian brand, the Group began planning for its entry into China in late 2019 via cross-bordere-commerce. The China market is the fastest growing consumer market in the world and is a high priority target for the Group. In April 2020, we launched Entity flagship stores on JD Worldwide (JD) and Tmall Global (Tmall). JD and Tmall are the two largest e-commerce platforms in China, commanding over 85% of the total B2C e-commerce market in China. Through these platforms, we are able to sell our nutraceutical products to the China consumers from Australia without lengthy and costly registration procedures to sell within the country. 20 Business Strategy Chinese consumers now have access to the full range of Entity nutraceuticals in the stores, including Entity's leading products, RestoriX, a nicotinamide supplement which helps to increase levels of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) in the body needed for important cellular functions like energy metabolism, to counter the process of ageing and boost energy levels and vitality; and LumeniX, a sublingual glutathione wafer for skin fairness. Glutathione is also known as the master of all antioxidants, helping the body to build stronger immunity to protect against viral infections. Within weeks of store opening, LumeniX and Restorix products were sold out ahead of initial forecasts set by our marketing agencies and have since continued to attract strong demand, exceeding supply. Chinese consumers have shown that they have enormous appetites for novel and sophisticated products which characterise the Entity line of nutraceuticals. We are confident that Entity has immense market potential in China which will provide significant growth opportunities for Entity and the Group. As such, our strategy is to continue to build and grow the market share for Entity products in China through cross-bordere-commerce. The Group is also evaluating opportunities to partner with distributors in China. We intend to introduce new products in categories popular or growing with China consumers, focusing on leveraging our unique, patented WaferiX sublingual technology to produce well-differentiated and scientifically advanced products that resonate with Chinese consumers. A social media influencer (known as key opinion leaders in China) reviewing Entity Restorix on 小红书. iX Biopharma Ltd. Entity nutraceutical products are marketed on popular digital and social media platforms in China, including Weibo product reviews. LEVERAGE WAFERIX AS A PLATFORM TO DEVELOP NEW PRODUCTS The WaferiX technology is a broadly applicable and highly versatile platform. It consists of a rapidly disintegrating, fast-dissolving sublingual wafer designed to increase bioavailability and absorption of actives through the blood vessels under the tongue, to provide faster relief and predictable and consistent dosing. In addition to patient and user benefits, we believe that WaferiX has the ability to create market differentiation in response to expiring patents, generic encroachment, and declining new drug pipeline. We have identified certain conditions and actives that have the potential to benefit from WaferiX and have built up an impressive product pipeline for future development. At the same time, we are also evaluating requests from pharmaceutical companies in China who desire to add sublingual versions of drugs that they believe have great commercial potential in their markets. They see WaferiX as an opportunity to transform and rejuvenate a generic drug which is at the end of its life cycle, into one which has superior characteristics to better serve patient needs and which provides a competitive edge against other generic drugs. Such improved drugs are called supergenerics. In April 2020, we completed our first out-licensing transaction for Wafesil, a sublingual sildenafil drug for the treatment of male erectile dysfunction, to Yiling Pharmaceutical Ltd (Yiling). Wafesil and the partnership with Yiling is an example of how we can leverage WaferiX to develop a commercially valuable supergeneric drug. Eva Tan Director of Corporate & Commercial Strategy ANNUAL REPORT 2020 Financial Review KEY HIGHLIGHTS The following achievements have positively contributed to the Group's financial performance and strength during the financial year (FY) 2020: Out-licensed Wafesil for China market Launched Xativa and Wafesil in Australia Commenced Entity nutraceutical e-commerce sales in China Credit facility extension and equity injections PERFORMANCE Continuing Operations Continuing Operations comprise of the Group's specialty pharmaceutical and nutraceutical businesses. Revenue FY2020 FY2019 Increase $'000 $'000 % Specialty 593 393 51% Pharmaceutical Nutraceuticals 392 278 41% Total revenue 985 671 47% During the fourth quarter, we launched Xativa medicinal cannabis wafers in Australia and Entity nutraceuticals in the China market successfully. These increased our annual revenue by 47% to $0.99 million. 57% of this annual revenue amounting to $0.56 million was recorded in the fourth quarter. In specialty pharmaceuticals, Xativa recorded strong sales. Cannabis related revenue contributed $320,000 whilst Wafesil and Silcap contributed $182,000 to the annual revenue. Cross-bordere-commerce sales in China via Tmall Global and JD Worldwide stores in the last quarter of the year drove our annual nutraceutical sales to increase by 41%. RestoriX and LumeniX were our best sellers across China and Australia. 21 The Group's cost of sales was $1.57 million as compared to $1.20 million in FY2019. The cost of sales also includes the cost of manufacturing which consists of personnel, material and other fixed overheads. As we increase our freeze-drying production capacity in the coming year, we look forward to benefits from economies of scale. Research and Development (R&D) Incentives We conduct our R&D activities through our wholly-owned subsidiaries in Australia and have been eligible for R&D tax incentive under a programme administered jointly by the Australian Taxation Office and Innovation Australia. This incentive provides a rate of 43.5% refundable tax rebate for eligible R&D expenditure incurred in Australia by these subsidiaries. During the year, R&D incentive of $0.41 million was recognised as compared to $0.21 million in FY2019. The lower amount in FY2019 was due to a revision in our estimate of certain incentive accrued previously. Operating Expenses During FY2020, the Group's operating expenses, excluding net currency exchange differences and certain one-off regulatory and registration expenses, were reduced by 8.5% as compared to FY2019. R&D Expenses R&D activities were focused on new product development for our medicinal cannabis range, nutraceuticals line and supergenerics as well as enhancements to certain products. In FY2019, R&D expenses were higher due to certain KET010 clinical trial related expenses. Sales & Marketing Sales and marketing expenses during the year were $2.23 million as compared to $2.02 million in FY2019, an increase of 10%. Despite launching into new cannabis and China markets, our sales and marketing activities were focused and targeted yielding a 47% increase in revenue. General and Administrative (G&A) and Others This year, as more of our products were being commercialised, we have incurred additional regulatory and compliance related expenses. These included expenses totalling $0.53 million incurred in relation to our submissions for registration of Wafesil in Europe and Silcap in Singapore, and the Wafermine End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the United States Food and Drug Administration. 22 iX Biopharma Ltd. Financial Review "Our strengthened balance sheet allows us to capitalise on growth opportunities in the medicinal cannabis and China markets." Chew Sien Lup Chief Financial Officer As part of our strategy to monetise our assets, we have engaged a financial advisor to assist in out-licensing Wafermine. We have achieved some savings due to a reduction in personnel and travelling expenses as a result of COVID-19. Except for the increases due to regulatory activities and engagement of advisors, G&A expense for FY2020 was comparable to that of FY2019. Other expenses consist solely of currency exchange gain or loss. The depreciation of the Australian dollar against the Singapore dollar during most of FY2020 impacted our cash holding and the receivables from our subsidiaries. Late recovery of the Australian dollar against the Singapore dollar in the fourth quarter have led to a small gain of $0.38 million this financial year as compared to a loss of $1.66 million in FY2019. Discontinued Operation Discontinued operation comprised the laboratory testing business disposed of during FY2019. CASHFLOW During FY2020, net cash used in operating activities was $8.32 million as compared to $13.90 million in FY2019. Higher cash used in FY2019 was mainly due to higher operating loss, payments for KET010 clinical trial and rental payments (which are now reported as repayment of lease liabilities). The Group paid $0.98 million in FY2020 principally for new sealing and packaging equipment. In FY2019, we restructured our credit facilities and pledged additional $0.76 million in fixed deposits as collateral. FINANCIAL POSITION Current assets of the Group decreased to $8.14 million from $18.51 million, principally in our cash and cash equivalents. The decrease was mainly due to cash outflow from operating loss and the purchase of manufacturing equipment. In accordance with SFRS(I) 16 Leases at the beginning of FY2020, we recognised the right of use assets of $0.64 million arising from recognition of leases previously classified as operating leases and offset by depreciation of $0.38 million. Correspondingly, lease liabilities of $0.64 million were recognised and offset by lease payments during the year. Current liabilities of the Group increased to $3.30 million from $2.53 million. The increase was mainly due to deferred submission fee for registration of Wafesil in Europe and current portion of lease liabilities recognised in accordance with SFRS(I) 16. During the year, we repaid some $0.21 million of borrowings thus reducing our total borrowings to $3.65 million from $3.83 million. We successfully extended revolving credit and property loan facilities totalling A$5 million that would be expiring at the end of FY2021 for a further two years. As at the balance sheet date, the available revolving credit was A$1.3 million. Subsequent to the financial year end, the Company secured $10.18 million of new funds by private placements of 44,491,299 shares. With these additional funds, our cash holding would amount to more than $15.84 million. Together, the equity injections and extension loan facilities have strengthened the financial position of the Group and will allow us to capitalise on growth opportunities in the medicinal cannabis and China markets. Chew Sien Lup Chief Financial Officer ANNUAL REPORT 2020 Board of Directors EDDY LEE YIP HANG Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Date of initial appointment 17.01.2008 Date of last re-election19.10.2018 Board Committees Nominating Committee (Member) Present directorships in other listed companies Nil Past directorships in other listed companies in the preceding three years Nil As the Group Chairman and CEO, Mr. Lee is responsible for the development and execution of the Group's strategic vision and expansion plans. Mr. Lee possesses more than 25 years of international business experience, having worked as Senior Vice President at the Resorts World (Genting Group) in Malaysia, Chief Executive of CDL Hotels International Limited (Hong Leong Group) in Hong Kong, President & Chief Executive of Star Cruises PLC (Genting Group) in Singapore and more recently, as Managing Director & Chief Executive of Amcom Telecommunications Limited in Australia. Mr. Lee is highly regarded as a professional start-up specialist with a very impressive track record in developing companies that have experienced outstanding brand recognition and tremendous growth. He was involved in the successful startups of the Burswood Resort Hotel in Perth and Star Cruises PLC in Singapore, and is perhaps best known for successfully introducing, developing and transforming the cruise industry in Asia into a multi-million dollar business today. Mr. Lee holds a Bachelor of Business degree from Curtin University. 23 ALBERT HO SHING TUNG Non-Executive Director Date of initial appointment 01.03.2013 Date of last re-election18.10.2019 Board Committees Audit Committee (Member), Remuneration Committee (Member), Risk Management Committee (Member) Present directorships in other listed companies Riverstone Holdings Limited (Independent Director) Past directorships in other listed companies in the preceding three years Nil Mr. Ho is currently a director of Centrum Capital, an investment and asset management firm. He has previously worked at various international banks and multinational corporations and has more than 25 years experience in the areas of corporate development, finance and investment banking. Mr. Ho is an independent non-executive director of Riverstone Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Singapore Exchange and is a member of its Audit and Remuneration Committees. He was formerly a Councillor of CPA Australia's Singapore Division and its Deputy Chairman of the Corporate-SME Committee. Mr. Ho holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the Australian National University and is a Fellow Certified Practising Accountant with CPA Australia. 24 Board of Directors LOW WENG KEONG Independent Director Date of initial appointment 18.06.2015 Date of last re-election24.10.2017 Board Committees Audit Committee (Chairperson), Remuneration Committee (Member), Nominating Committee (Member), Risk Management Committee (Member) Present directorships in other listed companies UOL Group Limited (Independent Director), Riverstone Holdings Limited (Lead Independent Director), Haw Par Corporation Limited (Lead Independent Director) Past directorships in other listed companies in the preceding three years Nil Mr. Low is an independent director of UOL Group Limited, Riverstone Holdings Limited and Haw Par Corporation Limited, all listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange. Mr. Low was a former country managing partner of Ernst & Young Singapore and a former Global Chairman and President of CPA Australia. He is currently a director of the Singapore Institute of Accredited Tax Practitioners. He was a member of the Board of Trustees of the NTUC Education and Training Fund (until 16 October 2019) and a Director of the Confederation of Asian and Pacific Accountants Limited (until 2 May 2019). Mr. Low is a Life Member of CPA Australia, Fellow Chartered Accountant (UK), Fellow Chartered Accountant (Singapore), Chartered Tax Advisor (UK) and an Accredited Tax Advisor (Singapore). PATRICK DONALD DAVIES Lead Independent Director Date of initial appointment 02.12.2019 Date of last re-electionN/A (will be seeking re-electionat the 2020 AGM) Board Committees Remuneration Committee (Chairperson), Audit Committee (Member), Nominating Committee (Member) Present directorships in other listed companies Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (NEU:ASX) (Non-ExecutiveChairman) Past directorships in other listed companies in the preceding three years Nil Mr. Davies is the Non-Executive Chairman of Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited listed on the Australian Stock Exchange. He has held executive management roles in the Australian and New Zealand healthcare industry for over 25 years having performed successfully in senior roles across many industry sectors including pharmacy, primary care, pharmaceutical and consumer products. During his 10 year period as Chief Executive Officer of EBOS Group Limited (and previously Symbion), the enterprise value of the group achieved compound annual growth in enterprise value of +20% (from circa A$450M to in excess of A$3.1B). He is also a director on other non- listed corporate boards and provides strategic advice to a range of healthcare businesses and investors. Mr. Davies holds a Bachelor of Economics from University of Adelaide and a Master of Business Administration from Australian Graduate School of Management. iX Biopharma Ltd. CLAUDIA TEO KWEE YEE Independent Director Date of initial appointment 18.06.2015 Date of last re-election18.10.2019 Board Committees Nominating Committee (Chairperson), Risk Management Committee (Chairperson), Audit Committee (Member), Remuneration Committee (Member) Present directorships in other listed companies Nil Past directorships in other listed companies in the preceding three years Nil Ms. Teo is a partner and head of the Corporate and Financial Services practice group of Harry Elias Partnership LLP, ranked as a notable firm in leading legal publications. She has over 20 years experience in corporate finance and M&A transactions throughout Asia and has been recommended as a leading lawyer in The Legal 500. Some of her complex deal structures have focused on various industries including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, fintech, natural resources, lifestyle and real estate and construction. She also has extensive experience in investment funds, collective investment schemes and related regulatory and licensing requirements. Ms. Teo has been appointed as a director of Ren Ci Hospital & Medicare Centre, a Singapore charity healthcare institution, since 2018 and is also a member of the investment/governance risk committee since 2013. She is also an independent director of The Hokkien

Foundation, a charity providing financial support towards a wide range of social causes. Ms. Teo completed her Bachelor of Laws at the University of Manchester. She was called to the Singapore Bar and is dually qualified as a barrister and a solicitor of England and Wales and is admitted to the Rolls of Solicitors of Hong Kong. ANNUAL REPORT 2020 25 Senior Management EDDY LEE YIP HANG Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Eddy Lee was appointed as Chairman of the Board on 17 January 2008 and is a member of the Nominating Committee. As the Group Chairman and CEO, he is responsible for the development and execution of the Group's strategic vision and expansion plans. Mr. Lee possesses more than 25 years of international business experience, having worked as Senior Vice President at the Resorts World (Genting Group) in Malaysia, Chief Executive of CDL Hotels International Limited (Hong Leong Group) in Hong Kong, President & Chief Executive of Star Cruises PLC (Genting Group) in Singapore and more recently, as Managing Director & Chief Executive of Amcom Telecommunications Limited in Australia. Mr. Lee is highly regarded as a professional start-up specialist with a very impressive track record in developing companies that have experienced outstanding brand recognition and tremendous growth. He was involved in the successful startups of the Burswood Resort Hotel in Perth and Star Cruises PLC in Singapore, and is perhaps best known for successfully introducing, developing and transforming the cruise industry in Asia into a multi-million dollar business today. Mr. Lee holds a Bachelor of Business degree from Curtin University. DR. JANAKAN KRISHNARAJAH Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Janakan Krishnarajah joined iX Biopharma as Chief Medical Officer in April 2016 and was subsequently designated as Chief Operating Officer on 1 April 2019. As Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer, he is responsible for iX Biopharma's pharmaceutical and nutraceutical product development, including the design and implementation of clinical trial programmes. He also oversees the operations of the Group's wholly-owned certified GMP manufacturing facility in Australia. Prior to joining iX Biopharma, Dr. Krishnarajah was the CEO and Medical Director of Linear Clinical Research Ltd, a leading Australian early phase clinical trials facility. He has extensive experience in Phases I-IV clinical trials and has acted as Principal or Co-Investigator in over 100 Phase I-II clinical trials. Dr. Krishnarajah graduated with a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (Hons) from The University of Western Australia in 2001. He is a Fellow of the Royal Australasian College of Physicians with specialist interests in Clinical Pharmacology and Internal Medicine and worked as a Consultant Physician in Western Australia. CHEW SIEN LUP Chief Financial Officer Chew Sien Lup joined iX Biopharma in April 2016. As Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Chew oversees the accounting, financial, taxation, investment and other financial matters of the Group. Mr. Chew has over 20 years of experience holding senior positions in accounting, audit and treasury. He spent more than nine years with an international public accounting firm serving a variety of clients including those in the energy, utilities and high-tech industries. Prior to joining iX Biopharma, he also served as CFO of Singapore eDevelopment Limited and Metech International Limited, both listed on the SGX-ST. Mr. Chew graduated from Monash University, Australia in 1988 with a Bachelor of Economics (Accounting) and a Bachelor of Science (Computer Science) with Honours. He has been a Certified Practising Accountant of CPA Australia since 1993. EVA TAN Director of Corporate and Commercial Strategy As Director of Corporate and Commercial Strategy, Ms. Eva Tan oversees the commercial, legal and corporate matters of the Group. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Tan was a corporate lawyer at Wong Partnership, a leading law firm in Singapore, where she specialised in the capital markets practice. Ms. Tan was involved in numerous local and international IPOs, including the listing of iX Biopharma on the SGX Catalist in 2015. She has also had extensive experience advising on a broad range of local and cross-border mergers and acquisitions and other corporate transactions. Ms. Tan obtained her LLB from the National University of Singapore and was admitted to the Singapore Bar in 2008. 26 Senior Management DR. IAIN COOK Chief Scientist Dr. Iain Cook has more than 30 years of experience in the analysis of complex pharmaceutical and biological samples, with a background in pharmaceutical, veterinary, industrial and agrichemical industries. Prior to his appointment as Chief Scientist, he was the director of Chemical Analysis Pty Ltd, a former subsidiary of iX Biopharma. He also served as an analytical chemist at ICI/Orica, where he specialised in nuclear magnetic resonance and led its Spectroscopy Group (NMR/ FTIR/ SEM-EDXA/NIR), and at PROBE Analytical thereafter. Dr. Cook obtained his Doctor of Philosophy in Nuclear Magnetic Resonance and Synthetic Organic Chemistry from La Trobe University. DESIREE CHUA Senior Manager, Business Development Ms. Desiree Chua is responsible for the business development and marketing activities of the Group's products in the Asia Pacific region. These include product branding, regulatory affairs, market research and launch activities. She was previously a management consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers Singapore before joining iX Biopharma in September 2015. Ms. Chua obtained her degrees in Bachelor of Business Management and Bachelor of Accountancy at Singapore Management University. iX Biopharma Ltd. DR. STEPHEN LIM Chief Pharmacist Dr. Stephen Lim joined iX Biopharma in July 2017. As Chief Pharmacist of the Group, he participates in new product developments and assists in clinical trials undertaken by the Group. Prior to his appointment as Chief Pharmacist, he was an Adjunct Associate Professor in the School of Pharmacy at Curtin University and has more than 34 years experience in the hospital and commercial pharmacy sectors. His interests are mainly in research, drug safety and drug delivery, especially in the area of needle-less systems. Dr. Lim is also an expert in drug formulation and stability. He completed his Master thesis by looking at drug stability in the frozen state and has shown that intranasal fentanyl delivery is as effective as intravenous fentanyl. Dr. Lim obtained a Bachelor of Pharmacy (with distinctions), a Master of Pharmacy and a Ph.D. in Pharmacy in novel drug delivery systems from Curtin University. ANNUAL REPORT 2020 27 Sustainability Statement Sustainability is integral in iX Biopharma's business to achieve lasting commercial success. Since FY2018, we have embarked on the sustainability journey by looking at our responsibility for the environment we are operating in, people in our workforce and innovative products for the healthcare industry. ENVIRONMENT PRODUCT We are fully committed to our environmental initiatives along its entire value chain, from product development to supply of goods. We have identified energy as one of the material topics and aim to identify other areas of improvement where we can mitigate our environmental impact. As a pharmaceutical company, we comply with all relevant and material regulations and applicable industrial standards. All our products are continuously assessed for health and safety impact across our value chain. We have incorporated procedures throughout the manufacturing process from raw materials sourcing to vigorous product testing. We have also invested in the implementation of a co-vigilant monitoring system to handle feedback and recall events. PEOPLE GOVERNANCE We value our employees as the key pillar of our long-term success. As an equal opportunity employer, we aspire to be the workplace of choice for our staff. We strongly believe in diversity and being inclusive with regard to hiring policies. We employ the best talent, without discrimination on race, gender or age. We also value the importance of competency and proficiency in our workforce in order to ensure the long-term success of our business. We also actively recognise our employees' contributions via awards and recognition. Corporate governance is at the centre of our business in achieving our sustainability goals. We uphold the belief that good corporate governance practices are essential in building a sound corporation with an ethical environment, thereby protecting the interests of all stakeholders. We strive to put in place a robust governance framework to maintain the integrity, transparency, accountability and discipline in all our practices. Our latest sustainability report, Sustainability Report 2019, for period from 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019 was published in November 2019. It was prepared with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative's Sustainability Reporting Standards and captured our environment, social and governance performance in FY2019 for all our entities. We will be issuing our Sustainability Report 2020 in the second quarter of FY2021. 28 iX Biopharma Ltd. Corporate Governance Report The Board of Directors (the Board or Directors) and the management (Management) of iX Biopharma Ltd. (Company, and together with its subsidiaries, the Group) is committed to comply with the principles of the Code of Corporate Governance 2018 (the 2018 Code) issued on 6 August 2018. The Company believes that good corporate governance is essential in building a sound corporation with an ethical environment, thereby protecting the interests of all shareholders. This Corporate Governance Report sets out the Company's corporate governance practices. The Board confirms that, for the financial year ended 30 June 2020 (FY2020), the Company has generally adhered to the principles and guidelines set out in the 2018 Code, except where otherwise stated. Where there have been deviations from the 2018 Code, the Company has sought to provide an appropriate explanation for each deviation in this Corporate Governance Report. The Company will continue to enhance its corporate governance practices appropriate to the conduct and growth of its business and to review such practices from time to time, to ensure compliance with Section B: Rules of Catalist (the Catalist Rules) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST). OUR GOVERNANCE FRAMEWORK Board Key Objectives • Eddy Lee Yip Hang, Provides leadership by setting the strategic objectives of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer the Company together with the Management to achieve • Albert Ho Shing Tung, long-term success for the Group through value creation, Non-executivenon-independent director (NED) innovation and sustainability. Oversees the performance • Patrick Donald Davies, of the Group for accountability to shareholders by ensuring Lead Independent Director (LID) that necessary financial, operational and human resources • Low Weng Keong, are in place for the Company to meet its strategic objectives, Independent Director (ID) which are supported by an adequate and effective system • Claudia Teo Kwee Yee, of risk management and internal controls. Independent Director (ID) ANNUAL REPORT 2020 29 Corporate Governance Report Committee Composition Key Objectives Audit Committee • Low Weng Keong, Assists the Board in the discharge of statutory and other (AC) Chairperson (ID) responsibilities relating to the integrity of the financial • Albert Ho Shing Tung (NED) statements of the Group and reviews the adequacy and • Patrick Donald Davies (LID) effectiveness of the internal controls system. • Claudia Teo Kwee Yee (ID) Nominating • Claudia Teo Kwee Yee, Assists the Board in its succession plan through the review Committee (NC) Chairperson (ID) of board size and composition and the recommendations • Eddy Lee Yip Hang (Chairman) on the independence of directors, appointment, • Low Weng Keong (ID) re-nomination and retirement of Directors. Assists the • Patrick Donald Davies (LID) Board in the evaluation of the performance of the Board and the Directors. Remuneration • Patrick Donald Davies, Oversees the remuneration of the Board and the Key Committee (RC) Chairperson (LID) Management Personnel, including setting appropriate • Low Weng Keong (ID) remuneration frameworks and policies to reflect a • Claudia Teo Kwee Yee (ID) performance-based remuneration system that is • Albert Ho Shing Tung (NED) balanced between the current and long-term objectives of the Company. Risk Management • Claudia Teo Kwee Yee, Assist the Board in its oversight of the risk management of Committee (RMC) Chairperson (ID) the Group. Considers the key risks of the Group under a • Low Weng Keong (ID) risk management framework which considers the strategic • Albert Ho Shing Tung (NED) objectives and risk appetite of the Group. BOARD MATTERS THE BOARD'S CONDUCT OF AFFAIRS Principle 1: The Company is headed by an effective Board which is collectively responsible and works with Management for the long-term success of the Company. The Primary Functions of the Board The primary function of the Board is to protect and enhance long-term value and return for its shareholders. Besides carrying out its statutory responsibilities, the key roles of the Board are to: guide the formulation of the Group's overall long-term strategic objectives and directions. This includes setting the Group's policies and strategic plans and monitoring the achievement of these corporate objectives;

long-term strategic objectives and directions. This includes setting the Group's policies and strategic plans and monitoring the achievement of these corporate objectives; establish a framework of prudent and effective controls that enables risks to be assessed and managed, including safeguarding of shareholders' interests and the Group's assets;

provide oversight in the proper conduct of the Group's business and assume responsibility for corporate governance;

to provide guidance to the Management to ensure that the Company's obligations to its shareholders and the public are met; and

consider sustainability issues relating to the environment and social factors as part of the strategic formulation of the Group. 30 iX Biopharma Ltd. Corporate Governance Report Directors' Objective Discharge of Duties and Declaration of Interests (Provision 1.1) All Directors, being fiduciaries, are required to objectively discharge their duties and responsibilities in the best interests of the Company. This ability to exercise objectivity is one of the assessment criteria in the NC annual evaluation of the Directors. Directors, who are in any way, directly or indirectly, interested in a transaction or proposed transaction, declare the nature of their interests in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, Chapter 50, and in the case of any conflicts of interests, abstain from participating in the deliberation and decision making on such transactions, with abstention duly recorded within the minutes and/or the resolutions of the Board and/or the AC, NC, RC and RMC (collectively, the Board Committees). Board Orientation and Training (Provision 1.2) A formal letter setting out the director's duties and obligations will be issued to new directors upon their appointment. Newly appointed directors will be briefed on the profile of the Group and the Management, businesses of the Group, strategic plans and mission of the Company. If a newly appointed director does not have any prior experience as a director of a listed company, the Company will arrange for such person to undertake training in the roles and responsibilities of a director of a listed company and to familiarise such person with the relevant rules and regulations governing a listed company. Directors will be provided with updates on the latest governance and listing policies as appropriate from time to time. The Company shall be responsible for arranging and funding the training of directors. Board Approval (Provision 1.3) The Board's approval is required for matters such as corporate restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, major investments and divestments, material acquisitions and disposals of assets, acceptances of bank facilities, annual budget, the release of the Group's quarterly and full year's results and interested person transaction of a material nature. The Board works closely with the Management. Management is fully apprised of such matters which require the approval of the Board or the committees. The Company also has a structured authority matrix which sets out the delegated authority to various levels of Management. Delegation by the Board (Provision 1.4) To assist in the execution of its responsibilities, the Board has formed the Board Committees. These Board Committees function within written terms of reference, which set out the required composition, authority, and responsibilities of each Board Committee and are reviewed on a regular basis. ANNUAL REPORT 2020 31 Corporate Governance Report Each Board Committee reports to the Board with their recommendations, however, ultimate responsibility for final decision on key matters lies with the Board. The effectiveness of each Board Committee will be regularly reviewed by the Board. Please refer to the sections on Principles 4, 5, 6, 7 and 10 in this report for further information on the activities of the Board Committees. Board and Board Committee Meetings (Provision 1.5) The proposed meetings for the Board and all Board Committees for each new financial year are set out in a schedule of meetings and notified to all Board members before the start of that year. Additional meetings are convened as and when circumstances warrant. Records of all such meetings including discussions on key deliberations and decisions taken are maintained by the Company Secretary. The Company's Constitution allows for the meetings of its Board and the Committees to be held via virtual means. The Board and the Committees may also make decisions by way of circulating written resolutions. Directors' attendance at the Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM), and Meetings of the Board, and the Board Committees in FY2020: Board AC NC RC RMC AGM No. of meetings held 4 4 1 1 1 1 Directors No. of meetings attended in FY2020 Eddy Lee Yip Hang 4 N/A 1 N/A N/A 1 Albert Ho Shing Tung 4 4 N/A 1 1 1 Patrick Donald Davies1 2 2 N/A N/A N/A N/A Low Weng Keong 4 4 1 1 1 1 Claudia Teo Kwee Yee 4 4 1 1 1 1 1 Mr. Patrick Donald Davies was appointed effective from 2 December 2019. In addition to attending the meetings of the Board and/or the Committees, a Director's contribution also extends beyond the confines of the formal environment of such meetings, through the sharing of views, advice, experience and strategic networking relationships which would further the interests of the Company. The Directors also, whether individually or collectively, engage with the Management and the Group's external consultants in order to better understand the challenges faced by the Group and the input of the Directors, through such engagement, provide valuable perspective to the Management. Access to Information (Provisions 1.6 & 1.7) Directors receive regular supply of information from the Management about the Group's financial and operational performance so that they are equipped to play as full a part as possible in Board meetings. Detailed Board papers and related materials will be prepared for each meeting of the Board. The Board papers include sufficient information on financial, business and corporate issues to enable the Directors to be properly briefed on issues to be considered at Board meetings. 32 iX Biopharma Ltd. Corporate Governance Report Directors are given Board papers in advance of Board meetings for them to be adequately prepared for the meeting. In addition, senior management staff (who are not also executive directors) are invited to attend Board and Board Committee meetings, whenever necessary. The Management provides all members of the Board with regular quarterly management reports, which in the Board's opinion is currently sufficient to present a balanced and understandable assessment of the Company's performance, position and prospects. All Directors have access to the Group's records and information to enable them to carry out their duties. In addition, Directors have separate and independent access to the Management and the Company Secretary. The Company Secretary's responsibilities are to administer, attend and prepare minutes of Board and Board Committee meetings, advise the Board on all governance matters and assists the Chairman in ensuring that board procedures are followed and reviewed so that the Board functions effectively, and the relevant rules and regulations, including requirements of the Company's Constitution, Companies Act, Cap. 50 (the Companies Act) and the Catalist Rules, are complied with. The Company Secretary's responsibilities also include ensuring good information flows within the Board and its Board Committees and between the Management and non-executive directors as well as facilitating orientation and assisting with professional development, as required. The appointment and removal of the Company Secretary is a matter for consideration by the Board as a whole. Where the Directors, either individually or as a group, require independent professional advice in the furtherance of their duties, the Directors have access to relevant professional advisers, with such costs to be borne by the Company. The Board is kept informed of all such professional advice rendered to the Directors. BOARD COMPOSITION AND GUIDANCE Principle 2: The Board has an appropriate level of independence and diversity of thought and background in its composition to enable it to make decisions in the best interests of the Company. Board Independence (Provisions 2.1, 2.2 & 2.3) The Board currently comprises five directors, of which three are independent directors, and as such, the composition of the Board complies with the recommendation under the 2018 Code for independent directors to make up a majority of the Board where the Chairman of the Board (Chairman) and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is the same person. When reviewing the independence of the Independent Directors, the NC has considered Rule 406 (3)(d) of Catalist Rules and the guidelines for independence set out in Provision 2.1 of the 2018 Code. As part of the consideration, the NC also took into account the Independent Directors' other directorships, annual declarations regarding their independence, disclosures of interest in transactions in which they have a direct/indirect interest, and their ability to maintain objectivity in their conduct as Directors of the Company. ANNUAL REPORT 2020 33 Corporate Governance Report In accordance with Rule 406 (3)(d) of Catalist Rules, none of the Independent Directors are currently employed or have been employed at any time during the past three financial years by the Company or any of its related corporations. None of the Independent Directors have immediate family members who are currently employed or have been employed at any time during the past three financial years by the Company or any of its related corporations, and whose remuneration is determined by the RC. For purposes of determining independence, all independent directors have also provided confirmation that they are not related to the Directors and substantial shareholders of the Company. The NC is satisfied that there is no other relationship which could affect their independence. The Board concurred with the NC's determination of the independence of all independent directors. With a majority of the Board being independent, the Board is able to exercise independent judgment on corporate affairs and provide the Management with a diverse and objective perspective on issues. No individual or small group of individuals dominates the Board's decision-making process. Furthermore, the Board is able to interact and work with the Management team through a robust exchange of ideas and views to help shape the Group's strategic direction. Currently, there is no non-executive independent director who has served on the Board beyond nine years from the date of appointment. Board Composition, Size and Diversity (Provision 2.4) The Board currently comprises business leaders and professionals with nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industrial, financial (including audit, accounting and tax), legal and business management and background. As a group, the Directors possess the appropriate balance and diversity of skills, experience, knowledge and gender to direct and lead the Group. The NC and the Board are also of the view that given the scope, nature and scale of the operations of the Group, the size of the Board is appropriate and facilitates effective interaction between Board members and decision making. The profiles of the Directors are set out on pages 23 and 24 of this Annual Report. NEDs' Participation (Provision 2.5) Non-executive directors and/or independent directors, led by the independent Chairman or other independent director as appropriate, meet regularly without the presence of Management. The Chairman of such meetings provides feedback to the Board and/or Chairman as appropriate. CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Principle 3: There is a clear division of responsibilities between the leadership of the Board and Management, and no one individual has unfettered powers of decision-making. Roles of the Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (Provisions 3.1 and 3.2) Mr. Eddy Lee Yip Hang is both the Chairman and CEO of the Company. Through the establishment of various Board Committees chaired by the independent directors and putting in place internal controls for proper accountability and effective oversight by the Board of the Company's business, the Board ensures that there is appropriate balance of power which allows the Board to exercise objective decision-making in the best interests of the Company. Accordingly, the Board believes that there is no need for the role of Chairman and the CEO to be separated. 34 iX Biopharma Ltd. Corporate Governance Report As Chairman and CEO, Mr. Eddy Lee Yip Hang bears responsibility for the conduct of the Board and has full executive responsibilities over business directions and operational decisions. He is also responsible to the Board for all corporate governance procedures to be implemented by the Group and to ensure conformance by the Management to such practices as well as maintain effective communications with shareholders of the Company. In addition, the Chairman is responsible for setting the agenda and ensuring that adequate time is available for discussion of all agenda items, in particular, strategic issues, ensuring that the Directors receive complete, adequate and timely information, encouraging a culture of openness and constructive relations within the Board and between the Board and the Management and facilitating the effective contribution of non-executive Directors. Lead Independent Director (Provision 3.3) The Board has appointed Mr. Patrick Donald Davies as the Lead Independent Director of the Company effective from 2 December 2019. This position of Lead Independent Director was previously held by Mr. Low Weng Keong. As the Lead Independent Director, Mr. Davies will be available to shareholders who have concerns and for which contact through the normal channels of the Chairman and CEO or the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) has failed to resolve or is inappropriate. No query or request on any matter which requires the Lead Independent Director's attentions was received from shareholders in FY2020. BOARD MEMBERSHIP Principle 4: The Board has a formal and transparent process for the appointment and re-appointment of directors, taking into account the need for progressive renewal of the Board. NC Composition and Role (Provisions 4.1 & 4.2) The NC comprises three independent Directors, Ms. Claudia Teo Kwee Yee, Mr. Patrick Donald Davies and Mr. Low Weng Keong, as well as the Chairman and CEO, Mr. Eddy Lee Yip Hang. Ms. Claudia Teo Kwee Yee is the Chairperson of the NC. The NC's primary functions as defined in the terms of reference are as follows: make recommendations to the Board on all Board appointments and re-appointments;

re-appointments; decide how the performance of the Board, each Board Committee and each individual Director is to be evaluated, and proposing objective performance criteria for the Board's approval;

assess the effectiveness of the Board as a whole;

decide whether or not a Director is able to and has been adequately carrying out his or her duties as a Director;

review board succession plans for Directors, in particular the Chairman and the CEO; and

review training and professional development programmes for the Board. ANNUAL REPORT 2020 35 Corporate Governance Report Re-Nomination of Directors and Determination of Independence (Provision 4.3 & 4.4) The NC is also charged with the responsibility of determining annually, and as and when circumstances require, if a Director is independent. Each NC member will not take part in determining his or her own re-appointment or independence. Each Director is required to submit a return of independence to the Company Secretary, who will submit the returns to the NC. The NC shall review the returns and determine the independence of each of the Directors for recommendation to the Board. An independent Director shall notify the NC immediately, if, as a result of a change in circumstances, he or she no longer meets the criteria for independence or if such change in circumstances would be relevant to the NC's analysis of his or her independence. The NC shall review the change in circumstances and make its recommendations to the Board. The NC has reviewed the independence of each Director for FY2020 and has determined that Ms. Claudia Teo Kwee Yee, Mr. Low Weng Keong and Mr. Patrick Donald Davies are independent. The Company's Constitution requires newly appointed Directors to hold office until the next AGM and at least one third of the Directors to retire by rotation at every AGM. The NC assesses and recommends to the Board whether the retiring Directors are suitable for re-election, taking into consideration the range of expertise, skills and attributes of the Board and its composition. The NC also considers the attendance, level of preparedness, participation and candour of such Directors. In accordance with Regulation 85 of the Constitution of the Company, Mr. Eddy Lee Yip Hang and Mr. Low Weng Keong are due to retire by rotation at the forthcoming AGM (2020 AGM) and have offered themselves for re-election at the 2020 AGM. Mr. Patrick Donald Davies being a Director appointed by the Board in FY2020, will retire and has offered himself for election at the 2020 AGM. The NC has considered their contributions and performances and recommended to the Board to nominate their re-elections at the 2020 AGM. Upon re-election as Directors of the Company, Mr. Eddy Lee Yip Hang will remain as Chairman & CEO and a member of NC.

Mr. Low Weng Keong will remain as the Chairperson of AC and a member of NC, RC and RMC.

Mr. Patrick Donald Davies will remain as the Lead Independent Director, the Chairperson of RC and a member of AC and NC. Detailed information on the Directors who are proposed to be elected/re-elected are set out in sections on "Board of Directors" and "Additional Information on Directors Seeking Re-election" of the Annual Report. Criteria and Process for Nomination and Selection of New Directors (Provision 4.3) The NC interviews shortlisted candidates before formally considering and recommending them for appointment to the Board and where applicable, to the Committees. Searches for potential candidates generally take into account recommendations from the Directors. Should it be necessary, the NC may consider the use of external search firms to find appropriate candidates. Shortlisted candidates would be required to furnish their curriculum vitae containing information on their academic/ professional qualification, work experience, employment history and experience (if any) as directors of listed companies. In reviewing and recommending to the Board of any new Director appointment, the NC will consider (a) the candidate's track records, work experience, industry expertise and such other factors as may be determine by the NC to be relevant and would contribute to the Board's collective skills mix and diversity; (b) the candidate's independence; and (c) the desired composition of Board Committee after matching the candidate's skill set to the requirement of the relevant Board Committees (if the candidate is proposed to be appointed to any of the Board Committees). 36 iX Biopharma Ltd. Corporate Governance Report No alternate directors have been appointed to the Board. In view of the foregoing, the Board is of the view that there is an adequate process for the appointment of new directors. Key Information on Directors (Provision 4.5) Please refer to "Board of Directors" section on pages 23 and 24 for key information of the Directors, including their date of first appointment and latest re-appointment to the Board, their academic and professional qualifications and other principal commitments, other directorships held in listed companies, and other relevant information; and "Additional Information on Directors seeking re-election at the 2020 Annual General Meeting'' on pages 138 to 143. Although Mr. Patrick Donald Davies, Mr. Low Weng Keong and Mr. Albert Ho Shing Tung hold directorships in other listed companies (which are not in the Group), the NC is of the view that such multiple board representations do not hinder them from carrying out their duties as directors. Instead, the NC considers these directors would widen the expertise and experience of the Board and give it a broader perspective. As such, the NC does not presently consider it necessary to determine the maximum number of listed company board representations which any of the directors may hold. The NC has reviewed and determined that each director has committed sufficient time, attention, resources and expertise to the affairs of the Company, taking into account the Directors' number of listed company board representations and other principal commitments. BOARD PERFORMANCE Principle 5: The Board undertakes a formal annual assessment of its effectiveness as a whole, and that of each of its board committees and individual directors. Board Evaluation Process (Provision 5.1) The Board performance is ultimately reflected in the performance of the Group. The Board ensures compliance with the applicable laws and listing rules and the Board members act in good faith, with due diligence and care in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. An effective Board is able to lend support to the Management at all times and to steer the Group in the right direction. More importantly, the Board, through the NC, has used its best efforts to ensure that Directors appointed to the Board whether individually or collectively possess the background, experience, knowledge in our business, competencies in finance and management skills critical to the Group's business. It has also ensured that each Director, with his or her special contributions, brings to the Board an independent and objective perspective to enable sound, balanced and well considered decisions to be made. The evaluation of the Board's performance and individual Director's contribution is conducted by a questionnaire to be completed by each individual Director. The findings are then collated and analysed by the Company Secretary, and thereafter presented to the NC, which will, in consultation with the Chairman, take appropriate actions to address the findings of the performance assessment. The NC has assessed the current Board's and Board Committee's performance to-date, their roles and responsibilities and is of the view that the performance of the Board as a whole, the Board Committees and the Chairman of the Board and Board Committees were satisfactory. No external facilitator was used in the evaluation process. ANNUAL REPORT 2020 37 Corporate Governance Report The NC will continue to review the formal assessment processes for evaluating the Board and each Board Committee's performance, and also review the contribution of individual directors to the effectiveness of the Board and their relevant Board Committees. The Chairman acts on the results of the performance evaluation, and where appropriate, proposes new members to be appointed to the Board or seek the resignation of directors in consultation with the NC. Each member of the NC shall abstain from voting on any resolutions in respect of the assessment of his or her performance or his or her re-nomination as Director. Board Evaluation Criteria (Provision 5.2) The qualitative criteria used by the NC to evaluate the Board covers six key areas relating to Board's composition, access to information, review of the Company's strategy and performance, Board's oversight on the Company's governance, including risk management and internal controls, and the effectiveness of Board processes. Individual Director Evaluation Criteria (Provision 5.2) Factors taken into account in the assessment of a Director's performance include his abilities and competencies, his objectivity and the level of participation at Board and Board Committee meetings including his knowledge and contribution to Board processes and the business strategies and performance of the Group. The performance evaluation of each Director is part of the NC's consideration with regard to their re-election as Director. REMUNERATION MATTERS PROCEDURES FOR DEVELOPING REMUNERATION POLICIES Principle 6: The Board has a formal and transparent procedure for developing policies on director and executive remuneration, and for fixing the remuneration packages of individual directors and key management personnel. No director is involved in deciding his or her own remuneration. RC Composition and Role (Provisions 6.1, 6.2, 6.3 & 6.4) The RC comprises three independent directors, Mr. Patrick Donald Davies, Mr. Low Weng Keong and Ms. Claudia Teo Kwee Yee, as well as a non-independentnon-executive Director, Mr. Albert Ho Shing Tung. Mr. Patrick Donald Davies is the Chairman of the RC. This position of the Chairman of the RC was previously held by Ms. Claudia Teo Kwee Yee. The RC's responsibilities under its terms of reference include: review and recommend to the Board a general framework of remuneration for the Board and key management personnel (as defined in the 2018 Code);

ensure a formal and transparent procedure for developing policy on executive remuneration, review and recommend to the Board the remuneration packages for individual directors and key management personnel; and

review the Company's obligations arising in the event of termination of an executive Director's and key management personnel's service contracts, to ensure that such contracts contain fair and reasonable termination clauses that are not overly generous. 38 iX Biopharma Ltd. Corporate Governance Report In carrying out its duties, the RC may obtain independent external legal and other professional advice, where necessary. The costs of such advice shall be borne by the Company. The RC aims to be fair and to avoid rewarding poor performance. The remuneration framework under the purview of the RC covers all aspects of remuneration including but not limited to Directors' fees, salaries, allowances, bonuses, options, share-based incentives and awards, and benefits in kind. No director is involved in deciding his or her own remuneration. LEVEL AND MIX OF REMUNERATION Principle 7: The level and structure of remuneration of the Board and key management personnel are appropriate and proportionate to the sustained performance and value creation of the Company, taking into account the strategic objectives of the Company. Remuneration of Directors and KMPs (Provisions 7.1, 7.2 & 7.3) The Board recognises the need to pay competitive (but not excessive) fees to attract, motivate and retain Directors and the Management of the required experience and expertise. The remuneration of the Executive Director and senior management personnel for FY2020 comprised a fixed component in the form of a base salary (including applicable compulsory employer contribution to Central Provident Fund), a variable component and benefits. The RC has reviewed the Company's remuneration policy to include a variable bonus component and a long term incentive component comprising performance shares under the Plan (as defined herein) which will be linked to the individual performance of the Executive Director and senior management personnel and will be assessed based on their respective key performance indicators or conditions. The RC reviewed and set appropriate performance conditions for the CEO. The Chairman and CEO, Mr. Eddy Lee Yip Hang, does not receive director's fees. He is paid a remuneration pursuant to the terms of his service agreement with the Company. Under Mr. Eddy Lee Yip Hang's service agreement, he was appointed on 18 June 2015 as CEO of the Company for a fixed period of three years (Initial Term) with effect from the date of the Company's admission to the Official List of the Catalist. After the Initial Term, the service agreement shall be automatically renewed unless terminated by either party giving the other not less than 6 months prior written notice or otherwise terminated in accordance with the terms of the service agreement. The non-executive directors are paid fixed directors' fees which are set in accordance with a remuneration framework comprising basic fees and Board Committee fees. In determining such fees, the RC considers, among others, the effort and time spent, responsibilities of the non-executive directors, the particular circumstances applicable to the Company, and the practice of companies in the same industry, of comparable size and having similar business models. In view of the heavier nature of their responsibilities, an additional fee is accorded to the role of chairperson of each Board Committee. ANNUAL REPORT 2020 39 Corporate Governance Report Since FY2016, the RC has adopted a framework for directors' fees which comprised a basic fee and additional fees for appointment to and chairing of Board Committees. The general framework for the foregoing fees is as follows: Directors' Fees Basic Additional Director $71,500 - Lead Independent $6,000 Chairperson Audit Committee $12,000 Nominating Committee $6,000 Remuneration Committee $6,000 Risk Management Committee $6,000 The directors' fees paid for FY2020 totalled to $304,000. Based on the remuneration framework, the RC has recommended that directors' fees for the financial year ending 30 June 2021 of $334,000, being the same amount approved at the last AGM, shall be paid quarterly in arrears. The Board is responsible for overseeing the iX Employee Share Option Scheme (the Share Option Scheme) and the iX Performance Share Plan (the Share Plan) (collectively, the Schemes) and administering the Schemes in accordance with the guidelines set. For additional details on the Schemes, please refer to the section of the Directors' Statement entitled "Share Option Scheme and Share Plan" on pages 54 to 56 set out in this Annual Report. 40 iX Biopharma Ltd. Corporate Governance Report DISCLOSURE ON REMUNERATION Principle 8: The Company is transparent on its remuneration policies, level and mix of remuneration, the procedure for setting remuneration, and the relationships between remuneration, performance and value creation. Disclosure of Remuneration (Provisions 8.1 & 8.3) The remuneration bands of the Directors and key management personnel (KMP) (other than the Chairman and CEO) of the Group for FY2020 are as follows: Base/Fixed Other Share-based Fees Salary Benefits Compensation Total Remuneration Bands % % Bonus % % % % Directors $750,001 to $1,000,000 per annum Eddy Lee Yip Hang - 42 10 48(1) - 100 Below $250,000 per annum Albert Ho Shing Tung 100 - - - - 100 Patrick Donald Davies 100(2) - - - - 100 Low Weng Keong 100 - - - - 100 Claudia Teo Kwee Yee 100 - - - - 100 Key Management Personnel $500,001 to $750,000 per annum Janakan Krishnarajah - 86 - - 14(3) 100 $250,001 to $500,000 per annum Chew Sien Lup - 70 - - 30(3) 100 Notes: The Other Benefits comprises personal income tax, housing, club membership and car benefits. Mr. Patrick Donald Davies was appointed with effect from 2 December 2019. The Director fees paid to him were pro-rated for FY2020 accordingly. The amount represents the amortised value relating to share awards granted to Dr. Janakan Krishnarajah and Mr. Chew Sien Lup and accounted as expense by the Company in accordance with Singapore Financial Reporting Standards (International) SFRS(I) 2 during the financial year. The KMPs (who are not Directors or the Group CEO) in 2020 have been identified as follows: Dr. Janakan Krishnarajah, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer Mr. Chew Sien Lup, Chief Financial Officer The aggregate remuneration paid to the directors and the above identified KMPs of the Company in FY2020 is $2,100,000. ANNUAL REPORT 2020 41 Corporate Governance Report As set out above, the Company has taken step to identify its KMPs and provided additional disclosure of remuneration mix and bands for each Director and identified KMPs and the aggregate remuneration paid to its Directors and identified KMPs for FY2020. The Board, after weighing the advantages and disadvantages of such disclosure, maintains its view that full disclosure of the actual remuneration of each director, the CEO and KMPs pursuant to Provision 8.1 of the 2018 Code would not be in the interests of the Company as such information is confidential and sensitive in nature. Further, the Board is of the view that a disclosure of the aggregate total remuneration paid to the KMPs (who are not Directors or the CEO) would not be in the interests of the Company as such information is confidential and sensitive in nature and can be exploited by competitors. The Company believes that shareholders' interest will not be prejudiced as a result of such non-disclosure of the remuneration for each of the Directors, CEO and KMPs. With additional disclosures, the Company has provided shareholders an insight into the level of remuneration paid to the Directors, CEO and KMPs. The Board is of the opinion that the information disclosed in this Corporate Governance Report, read together with relevant sections of this Annual Report, would be sufficient for shareholders to have an adequate appreciation of the Company's compensation policies and practices and therefore does not intend to issue a separate remuneration report, the contents of which would be largely similar. IX Performance Share Plan and Share Option Scheme (Provision 8.3) During FY2020, the Company announced total awards of 2,717,333 shares to certain employees and executives under iX Performance Share Plan. The Company has not granted any options under iX Employee Share Option Scheme. The Chairman and CEO, Mr. Eddy Lee Yip Hang does not receive Director fees but is remunerated as part of the Management. The remuneration of key management personnel comprises a basic salary and a variable annual bonus based on the performance of the Group and their individual performance. There are no termination, retirement and post-employment benefits that may be granted to Directors, the CEO and the KMPs (who are not Directors or the CEO). Remuneration of Directors' Immediate Family Members FY2020 (Provision 8.2) Ms. Tang Choy Leng Jane, a human resource and administrative executive of the Company, is the spouse of Mr. Eddy Lee Yip Hang. During FY2020, Ms. Tang was paid a fixed salary of more than $100,000 and less than $200,000. Save for Ms. Tang, there were no other employees who are immediate family members of any Director or the CEO whose remuneration exceeded $100,000 in FY2020. 42 iX Biopharma Ltd. Corporate Governance Report ACCOUNTABILITY AND AUDIT RISK MANAGEMENT AND INTERNAL CONTROLS Principle 9: The Board is responsible for the governance of risk and ensures that Management maintains a sound system of risk management and internal controls, to safeguard the interests of the Company and its shareholders. The Board is responsible for the governance of risk and sets the tone and direction for the Group in the manner risks are managed in the Group's businesses. The Board acknowledges that it is responsible for the overall internal control framework, but recognises that no cost effective internal control system will preclude all potential errors and irregularities, as a system is designed to manage rather than eliminate the risk of failure to achieve business objectives, and can provide only reasonable and not absolute assurance against material misstatements of financial information or losses. The Board considers it necessary to increase emphasis on risk management and internal controls in a complex business and economic environment. Management is responsible for designing, implementing and maintaining a sound system of risk management and internal controls to safeguard shareholder's interests and Group's assets. Oversight of Risk Management (Provision 9.1) The RMC assists the Board in its oversight of risk management of the Group. The RMC comprises Ms. Claudia Teo Kwee Yee, Mr. Low Weng Keong, and Mr. Albert Ho Shing Tung. Ms. Claudia Teo Kwee Yee is the Chairperson of the RMC. The RMC has written Terms of Reference which is endorsed by the Board and sets out duties and responsibilities of the Committee. The principal duties of the RMC include the following: advise the Board on the Company's overall risk tolerance and strategy;

oversee and advise the Board on the current risk exposures and future risk strategy of the Company;

in relation to risk assessment:

keep under review the Company's overall risk assessment processes that inform the Board's decision making; review regularly and approve the parameters used in these measures and the methodology adopted; and set a process for the accurate and timely monitoring of large exposures and certain risk types of critical importance;

review the Company's capability to identify and manage new risk types;

before a decision to proceed is taken by the Board, advise the Board on proposed strategic transactions, focusing in particular on risk aspects and implications for the risk tolerance of the Company, and taking independent external advice where appropriate and available;

review reports on any material breaches of risk limits and the adequacy of proposed action;

monitor the independence of risk management functions throughout the organisation;

review promptly all relevant risk reports on the Company; and

review and monitor Management's responsiveness to the findings. ANNUAL REPORT 2020 43 Corporate Governance Report During the year, key risks of the Group were deliberated by Management and reported to the RMC. The Group's financial risk management is described under Note 29 of the Notes to the Financial Statements as set out in this Annual Report. Under the Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) Framework, the Group identifies, prioritises, assesses, manages and monitors key risks and associated key controls in the Group's business. Under this ERM Framework, risk management capabilities and competencies will be further developed and continuously enhanced. Review of the Group's Risk Management and Internal Control Systems Based on the internal controls established and maintained by the Group, work performed by the internal and external auditors and reviews performed by the Management and the Board, the Board, with the concurrence of the AC and RMC, are of the opinion that the Group's internal controls and risk management systems, addressing financial, operational, compliance and information technology risks, were adequate and effective as at 30 June 2020. These controls are and will be continually assessed for improvement. Assurances from CEO and CFO (Provision 9.2) The Board has received assurance in writing from the CEO and the CFO that the financial records have been properly maintained and the financial statements of the Company give a true and fair view of the Company's operations and finances. The said written assurance from CEO and CFO also attests to the Board that the CEO and the CFO are of the view that the Company's risk management and internal control systems are in place and effective. However, the Board also notes that no system of internal controls and risk management can provide absolute assurance against the occurrence of material errors, poor judgement in decision making, human error, losses, fraud or other irregularities. AUDIT COMMITTEE Principle 10: The Board has an Audit Committee which discharges its duties objectively. Composition, Power and Duties of the AC (Provisions 10.1, 10.2, 10.3, & 10.5) The AC comprises three independent directors, Mr. Low Weng Keong, Mr. Patrick Donald Davies and Ms. Claudia Teo Kwee Yee, and a non-independentnon-executive Director, Mr. Albert Ho Shing Tung. Mr. Low Weng Keong is the Chairperson of the AC. The AC members bring with them many years of managerial and professional experience in the areas of finance, legal, and business management to sufficiently discharge the AC's functions. Members of AC were never former partners or directors of the Company's existing auditing firm nor do they have any financial interest in the auditing firm. The AC will assist the Board in discharging its responsibility to safeguard the Group's assets, maintain adequate accounting records, as well as develop and maintain adequate and effective systems of internal controls including financial, operational, compliance and information technology controls, and risk governance, with the overall objective of ensuring that the Management creates and maintains an effective control environment in the Group. The AC has explicit authority to investigate any matter within its terms of reference, full access to and cooperation by Management and full discretion to invite any director or executive officer to attend its meetings, and has reasonable resources to enable it to discharge its functions properly. 44 iX Biopharma Ltd. Corporate Governance Report The AC's duties include the following: assist the Board in the discharge of its responsibilities on financial and accounting matters;

review the audit plans, scope of work and results of our audits complied by the internal and external auditors;

review the co-operation given by Management to the internal and external auditors;

co-operation given by Management to the internal and external auditors; review the external auditors including their independence and objectivity, and make recommendations to the Board on the external auditors' re-appointment;

re-appointment; review the integrity of any financial information presented to shareholders including reviewing significant financial reporting issues and judgments, if any;

review interested person transactions, if any; and

review potential conflicts of interest, if any. The AC also provides a channel of communication between the Board, the Management, the external auditors and the internal auditors on audit matters. The AC meets with the internal auditors and external auditors separately, at least once a year without the presence of the Management to review any matter that might be raised. The AC keeps abreast of changes to accounting standards and issues which have a direct impact on financial statements through the report presented by the external auditors on the scope and results of the external audit, and through their discussions with the external auditors. The Group has adopted all of the new or revised accounting standards that are effective for the financial period beginning 1 July 2019 and are relevant to its operations. The AC reviews arrangements by which staff of the Company and other stakeholders may, in confidence, raise concerns about possible improprieties in matters of financial reporting or other matters and ensures that arrangements are in place for the independent investigation of such matters and for appropriate follow-up action. The Company has put in place a formal whistle-blowing policy for staff and other stakeholders in confidence to report and raise any concerns which they may have in relation to the foregoing matter. No reports of whistle-blowing incidents were recorded in FY2020. The AC met for four times and carried out the following during FY2020: reviewed quarterly and full-year financial statements (unaudited and audited), and recommended such reports to the

Board for approval;

full-year financial statements (unaudited and audited), and recommended such reports to the Board for approval; reviewed, having regard to input from external and internal auditors, the adequacy and effectiveness of the Group's internal controls and risk management systems;

reviewed interested person transactions;

reviewed and approved the annual audit plan of the external auditors;

reviewed and approved the internal audit plan of the internal auditors;

reviewed the annual re-appointment of the external auditors, and made a recommendation for board approval; and

re-appointment of the external auditors, and made a recommendation for board approval; and met with the external and internal auditors once without the presence of the Management. During the review of the financial statements for FY2020, the AC has discussed with the Management on the accounting principles that were applied as well as to their judgement on items that might affect the integrity of the financial statements. The following key audit matter highlighted by the external auditors impacting the financial statements was discussed with the Management and the external auditors. ANNUAL REPORT 2020 45 Corporate Governance Report Key Audit Matter How the AC Reviewed the Matter and What Decision Was Made Valuation of goodwill, intangible The AC has considered the approach and methodology applied to the value in- assets, property, plant and use (VIU) model in impairment assessment. equipment and right-of-use assets The AC reviewed the reasonableness of the Management's estimates and assumptions used in their VIU calculations on the cash-generating units (CGU) within the Group. The impairment review was also an area of focus for the external auditors. The external auditors have included this item as a key audit matter in its audit report for FY2020. Please refer to page 103 of this Annual Report for the details on the CGUs. Following the review and discussions, the AC recommended to the Board to approve the full year financial statements. External Auditors The AC assesses the independence of the external auditors annually and undertook a review of the independence of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PWC) and gave careful consideration to the Group's relationships with them during FY2020. In determining the independence of PWC, the AC reviewed all aspects of the Group's relationships with PWC to protect and preserve audit independence. The AC also inquired and noted that there were no non-audit services by PWC in FY2020. The aggregate amount of fees paid to the external auditors of the Group for FY2020 is disclosed under Note 6 of the Notes to the Financial Statements. In reviewing the nomination of PWC for re-appointment for the financial year ending 30 June 2021, the AC had considered the adequacy of the resources, experience and competence of PWC, and had taken into account the Audit Quality Indicators relating to PWC at the firm level and on the audit engagement level. Consideration was also given to the experience of the engagement partner and key team members in handling the audit under different jurisdictions. The AC had also considered the audit team's ability to work in a co-operative manner with Management whilst maintaining integrity and objectivity and to deliver their services professionally and within agreed timelines. PWC has confirmed that they are registered with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority. Accordingly, the Company confirms that it has complied with the Rules 712 and 715 of the Catalist Rules in relation to appointment of its auditors. Given the above, the AC has recommended that the Board proposes, and the Board has proposed, the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the external auditors at the 2020 AGM. Internal audit (Provision 10.4) The Company has outsourced its internal audit function and appointed Baker Tilly Consultancy (Singapore) Pte Ltd as internal auditors during the year. The internal auditors will report directly to the Chairman of the AC on audit matters. The AC approves the hiring, removal, evaluation and compensation of the internal auditors. 46 iX Biopharma Ltd. Corporate Governance Report The internal auditors plan their audit schedules in consultation with, but independent of, the Management. The internal audit plan is submitted to the AC for approval prior to implementation. The AC reviews the activities of the internal auditors and meets with the internal auditors to approve their plans and to review their report for the prior reporting period. The AC is of the view that the internal auditors have access to all the relevant documents, records, properties and personnel including access to the AC. SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS AND ENGAGEMENT SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS AND CONDUCT OF GENERAL MEETINGS Principle 11: The Company treats all shareholders fairly and equitably in order to enable them to exercise shareholders' rights and have the opportunity to communicate their views on matters affecting the Company. The Company gives shareholders a balanced and understandable assessment of its performance, position and prospects. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 AGM to be held in October 2020 will be held via electronic means pursuant to the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) Order 2020 (Emergency Legislation). Alternative arrangements relating to attendance at the 2020 AGM via electronic means (including arrangements by which the meeting can be electronically accessed via live audio-visual webcast or live audio-only stream), submission of questions in advance of the 2020 AGM, addressing of substantial and relevant questions at the 2020 AGM and voting by appointing the chairman of the meeting as proxy at the 2020 AGM, are set out in the Company's announcement dated 1 October 2020. The description below sets out the Company's usual practice for shareholder meetings when there are no pandemic risks and the Emergency Legislation is not in operation. General Meetings (Provisions 11.1, 11.2 &11.3) Shareholders of the Company will be informed of general meetings and given the opportunity to communicate their views and are encouraged to ask the Directors and the Management questions regarding matters affecting the Company. The rights of shareholders, including the details of the rules governing voting procedures at general meetings, are contained in the Company's Constitution and are also set out in applicable laws including the Companies Act. Shareholders will be encouraged to participate in question and answer sessions during general meetings, to facilitate active and meaningful communication with the Management and the Board. All shareholders of the Company will receive notices of all general meetings including the 2020 AGM. The Company will comply with its Constitution, the Companies Act and the Catalist Rules in respect of the requisite notice periods for convening general meetings. The notice of an AGM is accompanied by the Company's annual report. Any notice of an extraordinary general meeting will also be accompanied by a circular or letter to shareholders, providing sufficient detail on the proposals to be considered at the meeting. Circulars sent to shareholders also contain a notice on their cover page that if shareholders are in any doubt as the action they should take, they should consult their stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other professional adviser immediately. All notices of all general meetings will be advertised in a national newspaper in Singapore as well as announced on SGXNET and the Company's website at www.ixbiopharma.com. ANNUAL REPORT 2020 47 Corporate Governance Report The Chairman of the Board, Chairperson of each of the AC, NC, RC and RMC, or members of the respective Committees standing in for them, and the external auditors are present at each AGM, and other general meetings held by the Company, if any, to address shareholders' queries. Senior management are also present at general meetings to respond, if necessary, to operational questions from shareholders that may be raised. The Chairman of the Board, Chairperson of each of the AC, NC, RC and RMC and the external auditors will endeavour to be present at the 2020 AGM to assist the Directors in addressing any relevant queries raised by shareholders. As such, the Board is of the view that shareholders have sufficient opportunity to express their views and address their questions to the Board and Management. Voting at General Meetings (Provision 11.4) If shareholders are not able to attend these meetings, they can appoint up to two proxies to attend and vote in their place. The Company does not provide for absentia voting methods such as by mail, email, or fax due to concerns as to the integrity of such information and authentication of the identity of shareholders voting by such means. A member who is a relevant intermediary is entitled to appoint more than two proxies to attend and vote at the AGM, but each proxy must be appointed to exercise the rights attached to a different share or shares held by such member. Where such member appoints more than two proxies, the number and class of shares in relation to which each proxy has been appointed shall be specified in the instrument appointing a proxy or proxies. "Relevant intermediary" has the meaning ascribed to it in Section 181 of the Companies Act. Resolutions proposed at general meetings on substantive issues, including the election or re-election of each Director, are proposed as separately drafted resolutions to allow shareholders to consider and cast their votes properly on issues which are distinct. Detailed information on each item in the AGM agenda is provided in the explanatory notes to the notice of AGM in the Annual Report. The Company will put all resolutions to vote by poll at general meetings. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the meetings will be entitled to vote on a 'one-share,one-vote' basis on all resolutions. Detailed results of the number of votes cast for and against each resolution and the respective percentages will be announced and displayed onscreen at the meetings and via SGXNET after the meetings. Minutes of General Meetings (Provision 11.5) Minutes are taken of all general meetings, and where appropriate, include all substantial and relevant comments or queries from shareholders relating to the agenda of the meeting and the responses from the Board and Management. Such minutes, which are subsequently approved by the Board, will be announced via SGXNET and made available to shareholders via the Company's website. Dividend Policy (Provision 11.6) The Company does not have a policy on payment of dividend. Save as disclosed below, the Board would consider a dividend policy at an appropriate time. The Board has not declared or recommended any dividend for FY2020, as the Company has been incurring net operating losses from its product development and, more recently, commercialisation activities. 48 iX Biopharma Ltd. Corporate Governance Report ENGAGEMENT WITH SHAREHOLDERS Principle 12: The Company communicates regularly with its shareholders and facilitates the participation of shareholders during general meetings and other dialogues to allow shareholders to communicate their views on various matters affecting the Company. The Board is accountable to the shareholders and is mindful of its obligation to provide timely and fair disclosure of material information to shareholders, investors and the public. The Board treats all shareholders fairly and equitably and seeks to protect and facilitate exercise of shareholder's rights. The Board is responsible for providing a balanced and understandable assessment of the Group's performance, position, and prospects as well as other price sensitive public reports to shareholders of the Company on a prompt basis. These principles guide the presentation of the Company's annual financial statements and quarterly financial statements announcements to shareholders, as well as other announcements to ensure compliance with legislative and regulatory requirements, including requirements under the Catalist Rules. The Company does not practise selective disclosure and ensures timely and adequate disclosure of price sensitive and material information to shareholders of the Company via SGXNET. In addition, the Company ensures that the financial results and annual reports are announced or issued within the mandatory periods as prescribed by the Catalist Rules and are made available on the Company's website at www.ixbiopharma.com. During FY2020, the results for the first and second quarters were released to shareholders within 45 days of the end of each quarter whilst annual results were released within 60 days from the financial year end. Following the amendments to Rule 705 of the Catalist Rules, which took effect from 7 February 2020, the Company will not be required to release its unaudited financial statements on a quarterly basis (Quarterly Reporting). The Board has, after due deliberations, taking into consideration the compliance efforts required in connection with the Quarterly Reporting, decided to release its unaudited financial statements only on half yearly basis. Accordingly, the Company will, in respect of each of the financial years, announce only the unaudited financial statements of the Group for the half year ending 31 December by not later than 45 days after the end of the relevant half financial year, and, for the full financial year ending 30 June, by not later than 60 days after the end of the relevant full financial year. For the financial year under review, the CEO and the CFO provided assurance to the AC on the integrity of the quarterly unaudited financial statements and the Board in turn provided a negative assurance confirmation in respect of the unaudited financial statements for the first and second quarters in accordance with the regulatory requirements. Shareholder Communication (Provision 12.1) Shareholders and investors can contact the Company or access information on the Company at its website at www. ixbiopharma.com which has a dedicated link that provides, inter alia, information on the Board of Directors, Senior Management team, the Company's Corporate Governance Reports, Sustainability Reports, Annual Reports, Announcements, Press Releases and Financial Results as released by the Company on SGXNET, and other information which may be relevant to investors. ANNUAL REPORT 2020 49 Corporate Governance Report From time to time, the Board Chairman and the Company's Management hold briefings with analysts. Presentation slides are also released on SGXNET and on the Company's website. Internal Investor Relations (Provisions 12.2 & 12.3) The Company does not have an internal investor relations team but has designated personnel, assisted by an external investor relations firm, to handle investor queries and deal with all matters related to investor relations. MANAGING STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIPS ENGAGEMENT WITH STAKEHOLDERS Principle 13: The Board adopts an inclusive approach by considering and balancing the needs and interests of material stakeholders, as part of its overall responsibility to ensure that the best interests of the Company are served. Engaging Material Stakeholder Groups (Provisions 13.1 & 13.2) The Group believes in regularly engaging our stakeholders to understand the issues most important to them and the impacts on the Group's business. Shareholders, employees, customers, suppliers, regulators, and community have been identified as our key stakeholders based on importance, representation, dependency, and proximity to iX Biopharma's business. The Group is committed to integrating our stakeholders' concerns in our business strategies and policies. Therefore, it continuously seeks to explore effective communication channels and strengthen our relationships with them. Annual Sustainability Reports had been published for the last two years and they set out the approaches adopted for stakeholder engagements, and material issues identified arising from these engagements. The Company expects to publish its Sustainability Report for FY2020 in November 2020. Corporate Website (Provision 13.3) Stakeholders can access information about the Group at its website at www.ixbiopharma.com which provides, inter alia, information on the Board of Directors, Senior Management team, the Company's Corporate Governance Reports, Sustainability Reports, Annual Reports, Announcements, Press Releases and Financial Results as released by the Company on SGXNET, and other information which may be relevant to stakeholders. 50 iX Biopharma Ltd. Corporate Governance Report ADDITIONAL INFORMATION MATERIAL CONTRACTS No material contracts, not being contracts entered into in the ordinary course of business, had been entered into by the Company and its subsidiaries involving the interest of any Executive Director, Director or controlling shareholder of the Company during FY2020. INTERESTED PERSON TRANSACTIONS Aggregate value of all interested person transactions during FY2020 (excluding transactions less than $100,000 and transactions conducted under Name of interested shareholders' mandate pursuant to Rule person 920 of the Catalist Rule) Aggregate value of all interested person transactions during FY2020 under shareholders' mandate pursuant to Rule 920 of the Catalist Rule (excluding transactions less than $100,000) Centrum Pte Ltd (1)Provision of$60,000- consulting services to the Group. Non-executive Director, Mr. Albert Ho Shing Tung, is a director and shareholder of Centrum Pte Ltd. Saved as disclosed, there was no other reportable interested person transactions and the Group does not have a general mandate for recurrent interested person transactions. NON-SPONSOR FEES In accordance with Rule 1204(21) of the Catalist Rules, there was no non-sponsor fee paid to the Sponsor, CIMB Bank Berhad, Singapore Branch, by the Company for FY2020. DEALING IN SECURITIES The Company has issued an internal code on dealings in the Company's securities to the Directors and other officers (including employees with access to material non-publicprice-sensitive information) of the Group. The Company, the Directors and other officers are prohibited from dealing in the Company's securities commencing one month before and up to the announcement of the Group's half year and full year results1. They are also advised not to deal in the Company's securities on short-term considerations and in circumstances where they have access to material non-publicprice-sensitive information. They are also advised to always observe all applicable insider trading laws even when dealing in securities within the permitted trading period. The Company has complied with Rule 1204(19) of the Catalist Rules. This follows the Company's adoption of announcement of half yearly financial statements with effect from FY2020. ANNUAL REPORT 2020 51 Corporate Governance Report USE OF PROCEEDS Initial Public Offer

Pursuant to the IPO, the Company received total proceeds of $30.13 million (IPO Proceeds). As at 30 June 2020, the IPO Proceeds has been utilised as follows: Amount after Amount re-allocation utilised Balance $'000 $'000 $'000 To fund the clinical trials for the development of our products, and for preparing and submitting an Abbreviated New Drug Application or New Drug Application as the case may be, to the US Food and Drug Administration for marketing approval and commercialisation of our products in the United States, and where it is commercially viable to do so, in other parts of the world upon receipt of the relevant regulatory approvals 15,286 (15,286) - To fund the development, manufacturing and marketing activities required for our pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products in the pipeline, including WafermineTM, WafesilTM (formerly PheoniX), SilcapTM (formerly XCaliburTM) and the Entity line of nutraceutical products 9,414 (9,414) - General working capital and other general corporate expenses 2,913 (2,913) - Listing expenses 2,517 (2,517) - Total 30,130 30,130 - Details of working capital used: $'000 Professional fees 617 Payroll and directors' fees 1,596 Trademark and patents 67 Rental, office expenditure and other operating expenses 633 Total 2,913 The above utilisation of the Company's IPO Proceeds is in accordance with the intended use as stated in the Offer Document dated 10 July 2015 and as subsequently re-allocated by the Company in its announcement on 25 June 2018. 2020 Private Placement

Pursuant to the private placement of 44,491,299 shares on 8 September 2020, the Company received net proceeds of S$10.18 million (Placement Proceeds). As at the date of this report, the Placement Proceeds has not been utilised. 52 STATUTORY REPORTS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 53/ Directors' Statement 58/ Independent Auditors' Report 63/ Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 65/ Balance Sheet - Group 66/ Balance Sheet - Company 67/ Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 68/ Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 69/ Notes to the Financial Statements ANNUAL REPORT 2020 53 Directors' Statement For The Financial Year Ended 30 June 2020 The directors present their statement to the members together with the audited financial statements of the Group for the financial year ended 30 June 2020 and the balance sheet of the Company as at 30 June 2020. In the opinion of the directors, the balance sheet of the Company and the consolidated financial statements of the Group as set out on pages 63 to 135 are drawn up so as to give a true and fair view of the financial position of the Company and of the Group as at 30 June 2020 and the financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Group for the financial year covered by the consolidated financial statements; and at the date of this statement, there are reasonable grounds to believe that the Company will be able to pay its debts as and when they fall due. DIRECTORS The directors of the Company in office at the date of this statement are as follows: Eddy Lee Yip Hang Albert Ho Shing Tung Low Weng Keong Claudia Teo Kwee Yee Patrick Donald Davies (appointed 2 December 2019) ARRANGEMENTS TO ENABLE DIRECTORS TO ACQUIRE SHARES AND DEBENTURES Neither at the end of nor at any time during the financial year was the Company a party to any arrangement whose object was to enable the directors of the Company to acquire benefits by means of the acquisition of shares in, or debentures of, the Company or any other body corporate, other than as disclosed under "Share options and share plan" in this statement. 54 iX Biopharma Ltd. Directors' Statement For The Financial Year Ended 30 June 2020 DIRECTORS' INTERESTS IN SHARES OR DEBENTURES According to the register of directors' shareholdings, none of the directors holding office at the end of the financial year had any interest in the shares or debentures of the Company or its related corporations, except as follows: Holdings registered Holdings in which in name of director is deemed director or nominee to have an interest Beginning of End of Beginning of End of financial financial financial iX Biopharma Ltd. financial year year year year (No. of ordinary shares) Eddy Lee Yip Hang(1) 165,119,020 165,119,020 17,460,982 17,460,982 Albert Ho Shing Tung(2) 8,250,099 8,250,099 130,000 130,000 Low Weng Keong 1,170,252 1,170,252 - - Claudia Teo Kwee Yee(3) - - 70,000 70,000 Mr. Eddy Lee Yip Hang's deemed interest of 17,460,982 shares are held in the name of his spouse, by virtue of Section 164 of the Companies Act. Mr. Albert Ho Shing Tung's deemed interest of 130,000 shares are held in the name of Centrum Capital Pte. Ltd, by virtue of his holding 93.0% of the shares in Centrum Capital Pte. Ltd. Ms. Claudia Teo Kwee Yee's deemed interest of 70,000 shares are held in the name of her spouse. The directors' interests in the ordinary shares of the Company as at 21 July 2020 were the same as those as at 30 June 2020. SHARE OPTIONS AND SHARE PLAN Share Option Scheme and Share Plan

The iX Employee Share Option Scheme (the "Share Option Scheme") and the iX Performance Share Plan (the "Share Plan") for directors and employees of the Group were approved by members of the Company at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 17 June 2015.

The Share Option Scheme is a share incentive plan to provide eligible participants with an opportunity to participate in the equity of the Company, so as to motivate them to greater dedication, loyalty and higher standards of performance, and to give recognition to those who have contributed significantly to the growth and performance of the Group.

The Share Plan contemplates the award of fully-paid shares to participants after certain pre-determined benchmarks have been met to reward, retain and motivate employees of the Group to achieve superior performance. Under the Share Plan, awards may be granted to controlling shareholders, non-executive directors, key management personnel, and employees of the Group ("participants"). Participants are not required to pay for the grant of awards. The eligibility of participants of the Share Plan and details of each award are determined at the absolute discretion of the Board of Directors. ANNUAL REPORT 2020 55 Directors' Statement For The Financial Year Ended 30 June 2020 SHARE OPTIONS AND SHARE PLAN (CONTINUED) Share Option Scheme and Share Plan (continued)

The aggregate number of shares which may be issued pursuant to awards granted under the Share Plan on any date, when added to the number of shares issued and issuable in respect of (a) all awards granted under the Share Plan, and (b) all options granted under any other share option, share incentive, performance share or restricted share plan, shall not exceed 15% of the number of all issued shares on the day preceding that date.

The Share Option Scheme and Share Plan shall be administered by the members of the Board comprising of the following:

Eddy Lee Yip Hang (Chairman) Albert Ho Shing Tung

Low Weng Keong Claudia Teo Kwee Yee

Patrick Donald Davies (appointed 2 December 2019)

During the financial year, no options were granted under the Share Option Scheme and on 16 November 2019,

2,717,333 share awards were granted under the Share Plan. No award was granted to a Director or controlling shareholder (and each of their associates).

As of 30 June 2020, the Company has not granted any options under the Share Option Scheme since its inception. Disclosure in accordance to the Rules of the Share Plan is as follows: Aggregate number Number of of shares allotted existing shares and existing Number of shares purchased for shares purchased Aggregate allotted pursuant delivery pursuant for delivery since number of to Release of to release of commencement shares comprised Awards under the awards under the of the Share Plan in awards Share Plan during Share Plan during to end of the outstanding as at the financial year the financial year financial year end of financial Name of participant under review under review under review year under review Directors and controlling shareholders of the Company and their associates Mr. Eddy Lee Yip Hang - - 2,239,000 - (ii) Other participants 4,300,333 - 7,463,999 2,384,000 Total 4,300,333 - 9,702,999 2,384,000 56 iX Biopharma Ltd. Directors' Statement For The Financial Year Ended 30 June 2020 SHARE OPTIONS AND SHARE PLAN (CONTINUED) Share Option Scheme and Share Plan (continued)

Mr. Eddy Lee Yip Hang is also a controlling shareholder of the Company.

Save as disclosed above, no share awards have been granted to other controlling shareholders or their associates, and no employee has been granted with 5% or more of the total share awards available under the Share Plan.

Details of awards granted since the inception of the Share Plan are as follows: Aggregate conditional awards Aggregate awards Aggregate Conditional granted since released since conditional awards granted commencement commencement awards during financial of the plan to end of the plan to end outstanding as at year under review of financial year of financial year end of financial Grant date (including terms) under review under review year under review 30 September 2016 - 3,504,333 3,504,333 - 10 November 2017 - 1,398,000 1,398,000 - 16 November 2018 - 4,633,333 4,633,333 - 16 November 2019 2,717,333 2,717,333 333,333 2,384,000 Total 2,717,333 12,252,999 9,868,999 2,384,000 Share awards granted but not vested

The number of unissued ordinary shares of the Company under the Share Plan outstanding at the end of the financial year was as follows: No. of unissued ordinary shares under the Share Plan at 30.06.2020 Vesting period iX Performance Share Plan 2,384,000 12 months from the award date ANNUAL REPORT 2020 57 Directors' Statement For The Financial Year Ended 30 June 2020 AUDIT COMMITTEE The members of the Audit Committee at the end of the financial year were as follows: Low Weng Keong (Chairman) Albert Ho Shing Tung Claudia Teo Kwee Yee Patrick Donald Davies (appointed 2 December 2019) All members of the Audit Committee were non-executive directors and the majority are independent. The Audit Committee carried out its functions in accordance with Section 201B(5) of the Singapore Companies Act. In performing those functions, the Committee reviewed: the scope and the results of internal audit procedures with the internal auditor;

the audit plan of the Company's independent auditor and any recommendations on internal accounting controls arising from the statutory audit;

the assistance given by the Company's management to the independent auditor; and

the balance sheet of the Company and the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the financial year ended

30 June 2020 before their submission to the Board of Directors. The Audit Committee has recommended to the Board that the independent auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, be nominated for re-appointment at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company. INDEPENDENT AUDITOR The independent auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, has expressed its willingness to accept re-appointment. On behalf of the Board of Directors Eddy Lee Yip Hang Albert Ho Shing Tung Director Director 16 September 2020 58 iX Biopharma Ltd. Independent Auditor's Report To The Members Of iX Biopharma Ltd. REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Opinion In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements of iX Biopharma Ltd. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") and the balance sheet of the Company are properly drawn up in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 ("the Act") and Singapore Financial Reporting Standards (International) in Singapore ("SFRS(I)s") so as to give a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position of the Group and the financial position of the Company as at 30 June 2020 and of the consolidated financial performance, consolidated changes in equity and consolidated cash flows of the Group for the financial year ended on that date. What we have audited The financial statements of the Company and the Group comprise: the consolidated statement of comprehensive income of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2020;

the balance sheets of the Company and of the Group as at 30 June 2020;

the consolidated statement of changes in equity of the Group for the year then ended;

the consolidated statement of cash flows of the Group for the year then ended; and

the notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. Basis for opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with Singapore Standards on Auditing ("SSAs"). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Independence We are independent of the Group in accordance with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority Code of Professional Conduct and Ethics for Public Accountants and Accounting Entities ("ACRA Code") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Singapore, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ACRA Code. Our Audit Approach As part of designing our audit, we determined materiality and assessed the risks of material misstatement in the accompanying financial statements. In particular, we considered where management made subjective judgements; for example, in respect of significant accounting estimates that involved making assumptions and considering future events that are inherently uncertain. As in all of our audits, we also addressed the risk of management override of internal controls, including among other matters consideration of whether there was evidence of bias that represented a risk of material misstatement due to fraud. ANNUAL REPORT 2020 59 Independent Auditor's Report To The Members Of iX Biopharma Ltd. Key Audit Matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2020. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. KEY AUDIT MATTER HOW OUR AUDIT ADDRESSED THE KEY AUDIT MATTER Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets Refer to Note 3(a) (Critical accounting estimates and assumptions), Note 17 (Intangible assets), Note 18 (Property, plant and equipment) and Note 19 (Right-of-use assets) to the financial statements. As at 30 June 2020, goodwill, intangible assets, property, plant and equipment, and right-of-use assets amounted to $310,000, $137,000, $8,026,000 and $261,000 respectively in the balance sheet of the Group. Management is required to perform an impairment assessment of goodwill annually. In addition, management has assessed whether there is any indication that the intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets may be impaired. Accordingly, an impairment assessment was carried out for the Specialty Pharmaceutical cash-generating unit ("SP CGU") as at 30 June 2020. This is a key audit matter due to the significant judgements involved in determining the recoverable amount of goodwill, intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets, including establishing the reasonableness of the key inputs used by management in the cash flow projection for the SP CGU. Changes in the key inputs can trigger potential impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets. For impairment assessment of the Group's freehold land and building, we have assessed the competency and independence of the professional external valuer engaged by management. We have found that the valuation methodologies used by the external professional valuer were appropriate within the context of the Group's freehold land and building, and that the key assumptions used were within range of recent market data. Our audit procedures to assess the impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets included detailed evaluation of the Group's cash flow projection of the SP CGU by performing the following procedures: Assessed and compared the key inputs used in the cash flow projection for the SP CGU, being the revenue growth rate, the discount rate and the terminal growth rate where applicable, by reference to external sources of information and financial budgets approved by management; 60 iX Biopharma Ltd. Independent Auditor's Report To The Members Of iX Biopharma Ltd. Key Audit Matters (continued) KEY AUDIT MATTER HOW OUR AUDIT ADDRESSED THE KEY AUDIT MATTER Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets (continued) • Compared the current year's results with the prior year's projection to consider whether any revised projections and assumptions were required, and updated to reflect management's planned course of actions for the period covered by the cash flow projection; and Considered management's assessment of the timing and likelihood of the commercialisation of certain products used in the cash flow projection, and whether any revision to the timing of commercialisation would impact the recoverable amount of the SP CGU. We involved valuation specialists to assist in the assessment of the terminal growth rate and the discount rate applied by management. We noted that the key inputs used in the cash flow projection were reasonable. We evaluated management's sensitivity analysis on the recoverable amount of the SP CGU by applying reasonable possible changes to these key inputs. We found that the estimates used were appropriate in reflecting the risks associated with the SP CGU. We have also assessed the adequacy of the disclosures relating to the estimates and judgements made and found the disclosures in the financial statements to be appropriate. ANNUAL REPORT 2020 61 Independent Auditor's Report To The Members Of iX Biopharma Ltd. Other Information Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises all the sections of the annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditor's report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibilities of Management and Directors for the Financial Statements Management is responsible for the preparation of financial statements that give a true and fair view in accordance with the provisions of the Act and SFRS(I)s, and for devising and maintaining a system of internal accounting controls sufficient to provide a reasonable assurance that assets are safeguarded against loss from unauthorised use or disposition; and transactions are properly authorised and that they are recorded as necessary to permit the preparation of true and fair financial statements and to maintain accountability of assets. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The directors' responsibilities include overseeing the Group's financial reporting process. Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SSAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SSAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. 62 iX Biopharma Ltd. Independent Auditor's Report To The Members Of iX Biopharma Ltd. Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements (continued) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. We communicate with the directors regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide the directors with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with the directors, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements In our opinion, the accounting and other records required by the Act to be kept by the Company and by those subsidiary corporations incorporated in Singapore of which we are the auditors have been properly kept in accordance with the provisions of the Act. The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report Soh Kok Leong. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP Public Accountants and Chartered Accountants Singapore, 16 September 2020 ANNUAL REPORT 2020 63 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income For The Financial Year Ended 30 June 2020 Note 2020 2019 $'000 $'000 Continuing operations Revenue 4 985 671 Cost of sales (1,572) (1,200) Gross loss (587) (529) Other income 5 1,046 759 Expenses - Research and development (2,499) (3,765) - Sales and marketing (2,259) (2,024) - General and administrative (6,346) (5,821) - Others 8 384 (1,656) - Finance 9 (238) (232) Total expenses (10,958) (13,498) Loss from continuing operations before income tax 6 (10,499) (13,268) Income tax credit 10 - 22 Loss from continuing operations (10,499) (13,246) Discontinued operation Loss from discontinued operation, net of tax 11 - (94) Gain on disposal of subsidiary 13 - 10,349 Profit from discontinued operation - 10,255 Total loss (10,499) (2,991) The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements. 64 iX Biopharma Ltd. Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income For The Financial Year Ended 30 June 2020 Note 2020 2019 $'000 $'000 Other comprehensive income: Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Currency translation differences arising from consolidation - (Loss)/gains - net of tax 27(a) (370) 1,447 Reclassification on disposal of a subsidiary 13 - (185) Other comprehensive income, net of tax (370) 1,262 Total comprehensive loss (10,869) (1,729) (Loss)/earnings per share for (loss)/profit from continuing and discontinued operations attributable to equity holders of the Company (cents per share) Basic (loss)/earnings per share From continuing operations 12(a) (1.62) (2.06) From discontinued operations 12(a) - 1.59 Diluted (loss)/earnings per share From continuing operations 12(b) (1.62) (2.06) From discontinued operations 12(b) - 1.59 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements. ANNUAL REPORT 2020 65 Balance Sheet - Group As At 30 June 2020 Note 2020 2019 $'000 $'000 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 13 5,663 15,872 Trade and other receivables 14 1,300 1,425 Inventories 15 883 850 Other current assets 16 297 362 8,143 18,509 Non-current assets Deposits 105 81 Intangible assets 17 447 460 Property, plant and equipment 18 8,026 7,636 Right-of-use assets 19 261 - 8,839 8,177 Total assets 16,982 26,686 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade and other payables 21 2,824 2,310 Borrowings 22 216 211 Provision 23 12 10 Lease liabilities 245 - 3,297 2,531 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 22 3,438 3,620 Provision 23 60 36 Lease liabilities 19 - 3,517 3,656 Total liabilities 6,814 6,187 NET ASSETS 10,168 20,499 EQUITY Capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of the Company Share capital 26 72,251 71,525 Other reserves 27 1,653 2,211 Accumulated losses (63,736) (53,237) Total equity 10,168 20,499 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements. 66 iX Biopharma Ltd. Balance Sheet - Company As At 30 June 2020 Note 2020 2019 $'000 $'000 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 13 3,593 14,308 Trade and other receivables 14 15,816 10,871 Other current assets 16 206 171 19,615 25,350 Non-current assets Deposits - 81 Intangible assets 17 108 102 Property, plant and equipment 18 189 256 Right-of-use assets 19 230 - Investments in subsidiaries 20 1,966 1,966 2,493 2,405 Total assets 22,108 27,755 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade and other payables 21 1,709 1,149 Borrowings 22 25 23 Lease liabilities 226 - 1,960 1,172 Non-current liability Borrowings 22 55 80 Lease liabilities 6 - 61 80 Total liabilities 2,021 1,252 NET ASSETS 20,087 26,503 EQUITY Capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of the Company Share capital 26 72,251 71,525 Other reserves 27 320 508 Accumulated losses (52,484) (45,530) Total equity 20,087 26,503 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements. ANNUAL REPORT 2020 67 Consolidated Statement of Changes In Equity For The Financial Year Ended 30 June 2020 Attributable to equity holders of the Company Share based Currency Share payment translation Accumulated Total Note capital reserve reserve losses equity $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 2020 Balance as at 30 June 2019 71,525 508 1,703 (53,237) 20,499 Loss for the year - - - (10,499) (10,499) Other comprehensive income for the year - - (370) - (370) Total comprehensive loss for the year - - (370) (10,499) (10,869) Performance Share Plan - Value of employees' services 27(b)(ii) - 538 - - 538 - Shares issued pursuant to Performance Share Plan 27(b)(ii) 726 (726) - - - Total transactions with owners, recognised directly in equity 726 (188) - - 538 Balance as at 30 June 2020 72,251 320 1,333 (63,736) 10,168 2019 Balance as at 30 June 2018 71,129 196 441 (50,246) 21,520 Loss for the year - - - (2,991) (2,991) Other comprehensive income for the year - - 1,262 - 1,262 Total comprehensive loss for the year - - 1,262 (2,991) (1,729) Performance Share Plan - Value of employees' services 27(b)(ii) - 708 - - 708 - Shares issued pursuant to Performance Share Plan 27(b)(ii) 396 (396) - - - Total transactions with owners, recognised directly in equity 396 312 - - 708 Balance as at 30 June 2019 71,525 508 1,703 (53,237) 20,499 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements. 68 iX Biopharma Ltd. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the financial year ended 30 June 2020 Note 2020 2019 $'000 $'000 Cash flows from operating activities Total loss after tax (10,499) (2,991) Adjustments for: - Amortisation expense: 25 367 - Deferred government grant income - (16) - Depreciation expense 1,024 850 - Gain on disposal of subsidiary - (10,349) - Income tax credit - (44) - Interest expense 238 249 - Interest income (87) (194) - Inventory write-down 56 19 - Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1 - - Provision expense 26 67 - Research and development tax incentive (405) (208) - Share based payment expense 538 708 - Unrealised currency exchange (gain)/losses - net (324) 1,342 (9,407) (10,200) Changes in working capital, net of effect from disposal of subsidiary: - Trade and other receivables (230) (31) - Other current assets 67 (68) - Trade and other payables 504 (3,422) - Inventories (83) (369) Cash used in operations (9,149) (14,090) Interest received 87 189 Research and development tax incentive received 742 - Net cash used in operating activities (8,320) (13,901) Cash flows from investing activities Additions to property, plant and equipment (984) (1,534) Additions to intangible assets (10) (154) Disposal of a subsidiary, net of cash disposed of 13 - 11,432 Net cash (used in)/generated from investing activities (994) 9,744 Cash flows from financing activities Increase in fixed deposits pledged - (763) Repayment of borrowings (213) (565) Principal payment of lease liabilities (375) - Interest paid (238) (249) Net cash used in financing activities (826) (1,577) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (10,140) (5,734) Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of financial year 14,709 20,666 Effects of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents (99) (223) End of financial year 13 4,470 14,709 ANNUAL REPORT 2020 69 Notes To The Financial Statements For the financial year ended 30 June 2020 These notes form an integral part of and should be read in conjunction with the accompanying financial statements. GENERAL INFORMATION

iX Biopharma Ltd. (the "Company") is a public limited liability company and incorporated and domiciled in Singapore.

The address of its registered office is 80 Robinson Road, #02-00 Singapore 068898. The address of its principal place of business is 1 Kim Seng Promenade, #14-01 Great World City East Tower, Singapore 237994.

The principal activities of the Group are the development, manufacture and commercialisation of innovative therapies for the treatment of acute and breakthrough pain, and other health conditions.

The Company is listed on the Catalist Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). The principal activities of the subsidiaries are disclosed in Note 20. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES 2.1 Basis of preparation These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the Singapore Financial Reporting Standards (International) ("SFRS(I)") under the historical cost convention. The preparation of financial statements in conformity with SFRS(I) requires management to exercise its judgement in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies. It also requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates and assumptions. The areas involving a high degree of judgement or complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates are significant to the financial statements are disclosed in Note 3. Interpretations and amendments to published standards effective in 2020 On 1 July 2019, the Group has adopted the new or amended SFRS(I) and Interpretations of SFRS(I) ("INT SFRS(I)") that are mandatory for application for the financial year. Changes to the Group's accounting policies have been made as required, in accordance with the transitional provisions in the respective SFRS(I) and INT SFRS(I). The adoption of these new or amended SFRS(I) and INT SFRS(I) did not result in substantial changes to the Group's accounting policies and had no material effect on the amounts reported for the current or prior financial years except for the following: 70 iX Biopharma Ltd. Notes To The Financial Statements For The Financial Year Ended 30 June 2020 2. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONTINUED) 2.1 Basis of preparation (continued) Adoption of SFRS(I) 16 Leases When the Group is the lessee

Prior to the adoption of SFRS(I) 16, non-cancellable operating lease payments were not recognised as liabilities in the balance sheet. These payments were recognised as rental expenses over the lease term on a straight-line basis.

The Group's accounting policy on leases after the adoption of SFRS(I) 16 is as disclosed in Note 2.14. On initial application of SFRS(I) 16, the Group has elected to apply the following practical expedients: For all contracts entered into before 1 July 2019 and that were previously identified as leases under SFRS(I)

1-17 Leases and SFRS(I) INT 4 Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease, the Group has not reassessed if such contracts contain leases under SFRS(I) 16; and On a lease-by-lease basis, the Group has: applied a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics; relied on previous assessments on whether leases are onerous as an alternative to performing an impairment review; accounted for operating leases with a remaining lease term of less than 12 months as at 1 July 2019 as short-term leases; excluded initial direct costs in the measurement of the right-of-use ("ROU") asset at the date of initial application; and used hindsight in determining the lease term where the contract contains options to extend or terminate the lease. There were no onerous contracts as at 1 July 2019. For leases previously classified as operating leases on 1 July 2019, the Group has applied the following transition provisions: On a lease-by-lease basis, the Group chose to measure its ROU assets at an amount equal to the lease liability, adjusted by the amount of any prepaid or accrued lease payments relating to that lease recognised in the balance sheet immediately before the date of transition. Recognised its lease liabilities by discounting the remaining lease payments as at 1 July 2019 using the incremental borrowing rate for each individual lease or, if applicable, the incremental borrowing rate for each portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristic. For leases previously classified as finance leases, the carrying amount of the leased asset and finance lease liability as at 1 July 2019 are determined as the carry amount of the ROU assets and lease liabilities. These ROU assets are presented within "Property, plant and equipment" and the related lease liabilities are presented within "Borrowings". ANNUAL REPORT 2020 71 Notes To The Financial Statements For The Financial Year Ended 30 June 2020 2. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONTINUED) 2.1 Basis of preparation (continued) Adoption of SFRS(I) 16 Leases (continued) When the Group is the lessee (continued)

The effects of adoption of SFRS(I) 16 on the Group's financial statements as at 1 July 2019 are as follows: Increase/ (decrease) $'000 Right-of-use assets 639 Lease liabilities 639 An explanation of the differences between the operating lease commitments previously disclosed in the Group's financial statements as at 30 June 2019 and the lease liabilities recognised in the balance sheet as at 1 July 2019 are as follows: Operating lease commitment disclosed as at 30 June 2019 Add: Additional operating leases identified Total operating lease commitments as at 30 June 2019 Less: Discounting effect using weighted average incremental borrowing rate of 5.35% per annum Lease liabilities recognised as at 1 July 2019 2.2 Revenue recognition $'000 625 54 679 (40) 639 Revenue comprises the fair value of the consideration received or receivable for the sale of goods and rendering of services in the ordinary course of the Group's activities. Sales are presented, net of value-added tax, rebates and discounts, and after eliminating sales within the Group. The Group recognises revenue when the amount of revenue and related cost can be reliably measured, it is probable that the collectability of the related receivables is reasonably assured and when the specific criteria for each of the Group's activities are met as follows: Sale of goods

Revenue from the sale of goods is recognised when control of the products has transferred to its customer, being when the Group has delivered the products to locations specified by its customers and the customers have accepted the goods in accordance with the sales contract (i.e. at a point in time). 72 iX Biopharma Ltd. Notes To The Financial Statements For The Financial Year Ended 30 June 2020 2. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONTINUED) Revenue recognition (continued) Rendering of service - Development and manufacturing service

Revenue from development and manufacturing service is recognised when the service is rendered and the finished product is delivered to the customer (i.e. over time). Out-licensing revenue is recognised when the right to use the license has been transferred to the customer (i.e. at a point in time). Interest income

Interest income from bank deposits is recognised using the effective interest method. Deferred government grant

Grants from the government are recognised as a receivable at their fair value when there is reasonable assurance that the grant will be received and the Group will comply with all the attached conditions.

Deferred government grants receivable are recognised as income over the periods necessary to match them with the related costs which they are intended to compensate, on a systematic basis. Deferred government grants relating to expenses are shown separately as other income.

Deferred government grants relating to property, plant and equipment are presented in the balance sheet by setting up the grant as deferred income and subsequently amortised over the periods to match them with the related depreciation expense of the assets. The income is presented as a credit to the statement of comprehensive income within "other income". Group accounting Subsidiaries Consolidation

Subsidiaries are all entities (including structured entities) over which the Group has control. The Group controls an entity when the Group is exposed to, or has rights to, variable returns from its involvement with the entity and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the entity. Subsidiaries are fully consolidated from the date on which control is transferred to the Group. They are deconsolidated from the date that control ceases.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, transactions, balances and unrealised gains on transactions between group entities are eliminated. Unrealised losses are also eliminated but are considered an impairment indicator of the transferred asset. Accounting policies of subsidiaries have been changed where necessary to ensure consistency with the policies adopted by the Group. Disposals

When a change in the Group's ownership interest in a subsidiary results in a loss of control over the subsidiary, the assets and liabilities of the subsidiary including any goodwill are derecognised. Amounts previously recognised in other comprehensive income in respect of that entity are also reclassified to profit or loss or transferred directly to retained earnings if required by a specific Standard. ANNUAL REPORT 2020 73 Notes To The Financial Statements For The Financial Year Ended 30 June 2020 2. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONTINUED) Group accounting (continued) Subsidiaries (continued) Disposals (continued)

Any retained equity interest in the entity is remeasured at fair value. The difference between the carrying amount of the retained interest at the date when control is lost and its fair value is recognised in profit or loss. Property, plant and equipment Measurement

Property, plant and equipment are initially recognised at cost and subsequently carried at cost less accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment losses.

The cost of an item of property, plant and equipment initially recognised includes its purchase price and any cost that is directly attributable to bringing the asset to the location and condition necessary for it to be capable of operating in the manner intended by management. Depreciation

Freehold land is not depreciated. Depreciation on other items of property, plant and equipment is calculated using the straight-line method to allocate their depreciable amounts over their estimated useful lives as follows: Useful lives Building 40 years Computers 3 - 5 years Office equipment 3 - 5 years Plant and equipment 3 - 20 years Furniture and fittings 3 - 5 years Leasehold improvement 3 - 10 years Motor vehicles 8 years Leasehold properties 2 years The residual values, estimated useful lives and depreciation method of property, plant and equipment are reviewed, and adjusted as appropriate, at each balance sheet date. The effects of any revision are recognised in profit or loss when the changes arise. 74 iX Biopharma Ltd. Notes To The Financial Statements For The Financial Year Ended 30 June 2020 2. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONTINUED) Property, plant and equipment (continued) Subsequent expenditure

Subsequent expenditure relating to property, plant and equipment that has already been recognised is added to the carrying amount of the asset only when it is probable that future economic benefits associated with the item will flow to the entity and the cost of the item can be measured reliably. All other repair and maintenance expenses are recognised in profit or loss when incurred. Disposal

On disposal of an item of property, plant and equipment, the difference between the disposal proceeds and its carrying amount is recognised in profit or loss. Intangible assets Goodwill on acquisitions

Goodwill on acquisitions of subsidiaries and businesses represents the excess of (i) the sum of the consideration transferred, the amount of any non-controlling interests in the acquiree and the acquisition-date fair value of any previous equity interest in the acquiree over (ii) the fair value of the identifiable net assets acquired.

Goodwill on subsidiaries is recognised separately as intangible assets and carried at cost less accumulated impairment losses.

Gains and losses on the disposal of subsidiaries include the carrying amount of goodwill relating to the entity sold. Acquired technological know-how

Technological know-how acquired are initially recognised at cost and are subsequently carried at cost less accumulated amortisation and accumulated impairment losses. These costs are amortised to profit or loss using the straight-line method over five years, which is the estimated useful life.

The amortisation period and amortisation method of intangible assets other than goodwill are reviewed at least at each balance sheet date. The effects of any revision are recognised in profit or loss when the changes arise. ANNUAL REPORT 2020 75 Notes To The Financial Statements For The Financial Year Ended 30 June 2020 2. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONTINUED) Intangible assets (continued) Computer software licences

Computer software licences are initially capitalised at cost which includes the purchase prices (net of any discounts and rebates) and other directly attributable costs of preparing the assets for its intended use. Direct expenditures including employee costs, which enhance or extend the performance of computer software beyond its specifications and which can be reliably measured, are added to the original cost of the software. Costs associated with maintaining the computer software are expensed off when incurred.

Computer software licences are subsequently carried at cost less accumulated amortisation and accumulated impairment loses. These costs are amortised to profit or loss using the straight-line method over their estimated useful lives of three to five years.

The amortisation period and amortisation method of intangible assets other than goodwill are reviewed at least at each balance sheet date. The effects of any revision are recognised in profit or loss when the changes arise. Impairment of non-financial assets Goodwill

Goodwill recognised separately as an intangible asset is tested for impairment annually and whenever there is indication that the goodwill may be impaired.

For the purpose of impairment testing of goodwill, goodwill is allocated to each of the Group's cash-generating- units ("CGU") expected to benefit from synergies arising from the business combination.

An impairment loss is recognised when the carrying amount of a CGU, including the goodwill, exceeds the recoverable amount of the CGU. The recoverable amount of a CGU is the higher of the CGU's fair value less cost to sell and value-in-use.

The total impairment loss of a CGU is allocated first to reduce the carrying amount of goodwill allocated to the

CGU and then to the other assets of the CGU pro-rata on the basis of the carrying amount of each asset in the CGU.

An impairment loss on goodwill is recognised as an expense and is not reversed in a subsequent period. 76 iX Biopharma Ltd. Notes To The Financial Statements For The Financial Year Ended 30 June 2020 2. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONTINUED) Impairment of non-financial assets (continued) Intangible assets

Property, plant and equipment Right-of-use assets Investments in subsidiaries

Intangible assets, property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and investments in subsidiaries are tested for impairment whenever there is any objective evidence or indication that these assets may be impaired.

For the purpose of impairment testing, the recoverable amount (i.e. the higher of the fair value less cost to sell and the value-in-use) is determined on an individual asset basis unless the asset does not generate cash inflows that are largely independent of those from other assets. If this is the case, the recoverable amount is determined for the CGU to which the asset belongs.

If the recoverable amount of the asset (or CGU) is estimated to be less than its carrying amount, the carrying amount of the asset (or CGU) is reduced to its recoverable amount.

The difference between the carrying amount and recoverable amount is recognised as an impairment loss in profit or loss.

An impairment loss for an asset other than goodwill is reversed only if there has been a change in the estimates used to determine the asset's recoverable amount since the last impairment loss was recognised. The carrying amount of this asset is increased to its revised recoverable amount, provided that this amount does not exceed the carrying amount that would have been determined (net of any accumulated amortisation or depreciation) had no impairment loss been recognised for the asset in prior years.

A reversal of impairment loss for an asset other than goodwill is recognised in profit or loss. Investments in subsidiaries

Investments in subsidiaries are carried at cost less accumulated impairment losses in the Company's balance sheet. On disposal of such investments, the difference between disposal proceeds and the carrying amounts of the investments are recognised in profit or loss. ANNUAL REPORT 2020 77 Notes To The Financial Statements For The Financial Year Ended 30 June 2020 2. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONTINUED) 2.9 Financial assets Classification and measurement

The Group classifies its financial assets at amortised cost.

The classification depends on the Group's business model for managing the financial assets as well as the contractual terms of the cash flows of the financial asset.

The Group reclassifies debt instruments when and only when its business model for managing those assets changes.

At initial recognition

At initial recognition, the Group measures a financial asset at its fair value plus, in the case of a financial asset not at fair value through profit or loss, transaction costs that are directly attributable to the acquisition of the financial asset. Transaction costs of financial assets carried at fair value through profit or loss are expensed in profit or loss.

At subsequent measurement Debt instruments

Debt instruments mainly comprise of cash at bank, trade and other receivables, and other current assets (excluding prepayments). Amortised cost: Debt instruments that are held for collection of contractual cash flows where those cash flows represent solely payments of principal and interest are measured at amortised cost. A gain or loss on a debt instrument that is subsequently measured at amortised cost and is not part of a hedging relationship is recognised in profit or loss when the asset is derecognised or impaired. Interest income from these financial assets is included in interest income using the effective interest rate method. Impairment

The Group assesses on a forward-looking basis the expected credit losses associated with its debt financial assets carried at amortised cost. The impairment methodology applied depends on whether there has been a significant increase in credit risk. Note 29 details how the Group determines whether there has been a significant increase in credit risk.

For trade receivables, the Group applies the simplified approach permitted by the SFRS(I) 9, which requires expected lifetime losses to be recognised from initial recognition of the receivables. 78 iX Biopharma Ltd. Notes To The Financial Statements For The Financial Year Ended 30 June 2020 2. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONTINUED) Financial assets (continued) Recognition and derecognition

Regular way purchases and sales of financial assets are recognised on trade date - the date on which the Group commits to purchase or sell the asset.

Financial assets are derecognised when the rights to receive cash flows from the financial assets have expired or have been transferred and the Group has transferred substantially all risks and rewards of ownership.

On disposal of a debt instrument, the difference between the carrying amount and the sale proceeds is recognised in profit or loss. Any amount previously recognised in other comprehensive income relating to that asset is reclassified to profit or loss. Offsetting of financial instruments

Financial assets and liabilities are offset and the net amount reported in the balance sheet when there is a legally enforceable right to offset and there is an intention to settle on a net basis or realise the asset and settle the liability simultaneously. Borrowings

Borrowings are presented as current liabilities unless the Group has an unconditional right to defer settlement for at least 12 months after the balance sheet date, in which case they are presented as non-current liabilities.

Borrowings are initially recognised at fair value (net of transaction costs) and subsequently carried at amortised cost.

Any difference between the proceeds (net of transaction costs) and the redemption value is recognised in profit or loss over the period of the borrowings using the effective interest method. Trade and other payables

Trade and other payables represent liabilities for goods and services provided to the Group prior to the end of financial year which are unpaid. They are classified as current liabilities if payment is due within one year or less (or in the normal operating cycle of the business if longer). Otherwise, they are presented as non-current liabilities.

Trade and other payables are initially recognised at fair value, and subsequently carried at amortised cost using the effective interest method. Fair value estimation of financial assets and liabilities

The fair values of financial instruments that are not traded in an active market are determined by using valuation techniques. The Group uses a variety of methods and makes assumptions based on market conditions that exist at each balance sheet date. Where appropriate, quoted market prices or dealer quotes for similar instruments are used.

Valuation techniques such as discounted cash flow analysis are also used to determine the fair value of the financial instruments.

The fair values of current financial assets and liabilities carried at amortised cost approximate their carrying amounts. ANNUAL REPORT 2020 79 Notes To The Financial Statements For The Financial Year Ended 30 June 2020 2. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONTINUED) 2.14 Leases The accounting policy for leases before 1 July 2019 are as follows: When the Group is the lessee

The Group leases land, motor vehicles and certain plant and equipment under finance leases and leases land, office space and retail stores under operating leases from non-related parties. Lessee - Finance leases

Leases where the Group assumes substantially all risks and rewards incidental to ownership of the leased assets are classified as finance leases.

The leased assets and the corresponding lease liabilities (net of finance charges) under finance leases are recognised on the balance sheet as plant and equipment and borrowings respectively, at the inception of the leases based on the lower of the fair value of the leased assets and the present value of the minimum lease payments.

Each lease payment is apportioned between the finance expense and the reduction of the outstanding lease liability. The finance expense is recognised in profit or loss on a basis that reflects a constant periodic rate of interest on the finance lease liability.

Leases where the Group assumes substantially all risks and rewards incidental to ownership of the leased assets are classified as finance leases. The leased assets and the corresponding lease liabilities (net of finance charges) under finance leases are recognised on the balance sheet as plant and equipment and borrowings respectively, at the inception of the leases based on the lower of the fair value of the leased assets and the present value of the minimum lease payments. Each lease payment is apportioned between the finance expense and the reduction of the outstanding lease liability. The finance expense is recognised in profit or loss on a basis that reflects a constant periodic rate of interest on the finance lease liability. Lessee - Operating leases

Leases where substantially all risks and rewards incidental to ownership are retained by the lessors are classified as operating leases. Payments made under operating leases (net of any incentives received from the lessors) are recognised in profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the period of the lease.

Contingent rents are recognised as an expense in profit or loss when incurred. When the Group is the lessor: Lessor - Operating leases

Leases of property, plant and equipment where the Group retains substantially all risks and rewards incidental to ownership are classified as operating leases. Rental income from operating leases (net of any incentives given to the lessees) is recognised in profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the lease term. 80 iX Biopharma Ltd. Notes To The Financial Statements For The Financial Year Ended 30 June 2020 2. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONTINUED) 2.14 Leases (continued) The accounting policy for leases from 1 July 2019 are as follows: When the Group is the lessee

At the inception of the contract, the Group assesses if the contract contains a lease. A contract contains a lease if the contract convey the right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration. Reassessment is only required when the terms and conditions of the contract are changed. Right-of-use assets

The Group recognised a right-of-use asset and lease liability at the date which the underlying asset is available for use. Right-of-use assets are measured at cost which comprises the initial measurement of lease liabilities adjusted for any lease payments made at or before the commencement date and lease incentive received. Any initial direct costs that would not have been incurred if the lease had not been obtained are added to the carrying amount of the right-of-use assets.

These right-of-use assets are subsequently depreciated using the straight-line method from the commencement date to the earlier of the end of the useful life of the right-of-use asset or the end of the lease term.

For leases previously classified as finance leases, the ROU assets are presented within "Property, plant and equipment".

assets The Group recognised a right-of-use asset and lease liability at the date which the underlying asset is available for use. Right-of-use assets are measured at cost which comprises the initial measurement of lease liabilities adjusted for any lease payments made at or before the commencement date and lease incentive received. Any initial direct costs that would not have been incurred if the lease had not been obtained are added to the carrying amount of the right-of-use assets. These right-of-use assets are subsequently depreciated using the straight-line method from the commencement date to the earlier of the end of the useful life of the right-of-use asset or the end of the lease term. For leases previously classified as finance leases, the ROU assets are presented within "Property, plant and equipment". Lease liabilities

The initial measurement of lease liability is measured at the present value of the lease payments discounted using the implicit rate in the lease, if the rate can be readily determined. If that rate cannot be readily determined, the Group shall use its incremental borrowing rate.

Lease payments include fixed payment (including in-substance fixed payments), less any lease incentives receivables.

For contract that contain both lease and non-lease components, the Group allocates the consideration to each lease component on the basis of the relative stand-alone price of the lease and non-lease component. The Group has elected to not separate lease and non-lease component for property leases and account these as one single lease component. ANNUAL REPORT 2020 81 Notes To The Financial Statements For The Financial Year Ended 30 June 2020 2. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONTINUED) 2.14 Leases (continued) The accounting policy for leases from 1 July 2019 are as follows: (continued) When the Group is the lessee (continued) Lease liabilities (continued)

Lease liability is measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method. Lease liability shall be remeasured when:

Lease liability is measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method. Lease liability shall be remeasured when: There is a change in future lease payments arising from changes in an index or rate; There is a change in the Group's assessment of whether it will exercise an extension option; or There is modification in the scope or the consideration of the lease that was not part of the original term.

Lease liability is remeasured with a corresponding adjustment to the right-of-use asset, or is recorded in profit or loss if the carrying amount of the right-of-use asset has been reduced to zero. Short term and low value leases The Group has elected to not recognised right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for short-term leases that have lease terms of 12 months or less and leases of low value leases. Lease payments relating to these leases are expensed to profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the lease term. For leases previously classified as finance leases, the lease liabilities are presented within "Borrowings". When the Group is the lessor

The accounting policy applicable to the Group as a lessor in the comparative period were the same under SFRS(I) 16. 2.15 Inventories Inventories are carried at the lower of cost and net realisable value. Cost is determined using the weighted average method. The cost of finished goods and work-in-progress comprises raw materials, direct labour, other direct costs and related production overheads (based on normal operating capacity) but excludes borrowing costs. Net realisable value is the estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business, less the estimated costs of completion and applicable variable selling expenses. 82 iX Biopharma Ltd. Notes To The Financial Statements For The Financial Year Ended 30 June 2020 2. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONTINUED) 2.16 Income taxes Current income tax for current and prior periods is recognised at the amount expected to be paid to or recovered from the tax authorities, using the tax rates and tax laws that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the balance sheet date. Management periodically evaluates positions taken in tax returns with respect to situations in which applicable tax regulation is subject to interpretation. It establishes provisions, where appropriate, on the basis of amounts expected to be paid to the tax authorities. Deferred income tax is recognised for all temporary differences arising between the tax bases of assets and liabilities and their carrying amounts in the financial statements except when the deferred income tax arises from the initial recognition of goodwill or an asset or liability in a transaction that is not a business combination and affects neither accounting nor taxable profit or loss at the time of the transaction. A deferred income tax liability is recognised on temporary differences arising on investments in subsidiaries, except where the Group is able to control the timing of the reversal of the temporary difference and it is probable that the temporary difference will not reverse in the foreseeable future. A deferred income tax asset is recognised to the extent that it is probable that future taxable profit will be available against which the deductible temporary differences and tax losses can be utilised. Deferred income tax is measured: at the tax rates that are expected to apply when the related deferred income tax asset is realised or the deferred income tax liability is settled, based on tax rates and tax laws that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the balance sheet date; and based on the tax consequence that will follow from the manner in which the Group expects, at the balance sheet date, to recover or settle the carrying amounts of its assets and liabilities. Current and deferred income taxes are recognised as income or expense in profit or loss, except to the extent that the tax arises from a business combination or a transaction which is recognised directly in equity. Deferred tax arising from a business combination is adjusted against goodwill on acquisition. The Group accounts for investment tax credits (for example, productivity and innovative credit) similar to accounting for other tax credits where deferred tax asset is recognised for unused tax credits to the extent that it is probable that future taxable profit will be available against which the unused tax credit can be utilised. ANNUAL REPORT 2020 83 Notes To The Financial Statements For The Financial Year Ended 30 June 2020 2. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONTINUED) 2.17 Provisions Provisions are recognised when the Group has a present legal or constructive obligation as a result of past events, it is more likely than not that an outflow of resources will be required to settle the obligation and the amount has been reliably estimated. Provisions are not recognised for future operating losses. Provisions are measured at the present value of the expenditure expected to be required to settle the obligation using a pre-tax discount rate that reflects the current market assessment of the time value of money and the risks specific to the obligation. The increase in the provision due to the passage of time is recognised in the statement of comprehensive income as finance expense. Changes in the estimated timing or amount of the expenditure or discount rate are recognised in profit or loss when the changes arise. 2.18 Employee compensation Defined contribution plans

Defined contribution plans are post-employment benefit plans under which the Group pays fixed contributions into separate entities such as the Central Provident Fund in Singapore or employees' designated superannuation fund in Australia, on a mandatory, contractual or voluntary basis. The Group has no further payment obligations once the contributions have been paid. Employee leave entitlement

Employee entitlements to leave are recognised when they accrue to employees. A provision is made for the estimated liability for leave as a result of services rendered by the employees up to the balance sheet date. 84 iX Biopharma Ltd. Notes To The Financial Statements For The Financial Year Ended 30 June 2020 2. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONTINUED) 2.18 Employee compensation (continued) Share-based compensation Share options

The Group operates an equity-settled,share-based compensation plan. The value of the employee and consultant services received in exchange for the grant of options is recognised as an expense with a corresponding increase in the share based payment reserve over the vesting period. The total amount to be recognised over the vesting period is determined by reference to the fair value of the options granted on the date of the grant. Non-market vesting conditions are included in the estimation of the number of shares under options that are expected to become exercisable on the vesting date. At each balance sheet date, the Group revises its estimates of the number of shares under options that are expected to become exercisable on the vesting date and recognises the impact of the revision of the estimates in profit or loss, with a corresponding adjustment to the share based payment reserve over the remaining vesting period. When the options are exercised, the proceeds received (net of transaction costs) and the related balances previously recognised in the share based payment reserve are credited to share capital account, when new ordinary shares are issued. Share awards

The Group operates an equity-settled,share-based compensation plan. The value of the employee services received in exchange for the grant of awards is recognised as an expense with a corresponding increase in the share based payment reserve over the vesting period. The total amount to be recognised over the vesting period is determined by reference to the fair value of the awards granted on the date of the award. Non-market vesting conditions are included in the estimation of the number of shares under awards that are expected to issue on the vesting date. At each balance sheet date, the Group revises its estimates of the number of shares under awards that are expected to issue on the vesting date and recognises the impact of the revision of the estimates in profit or loss, with a corresponding adjustment to the share based payment reserve over the remaining vesting period. When the awards are issued, the related balances previously recognised in the share based payment reserve are credited to share capital account, when new ordinary shares are issued. ANNUAL REPORT 2020 85 Notes To The Financial Statements For The Financial Year Ended 30 June 2020 2. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONTINUED) 2.19 Currency translation Functional and presentation currency

Items included in the financial statements of each entity in the Group are measured using the currency of the primary economic environment in which the entity operates ("functional currency"). The financial statements are presented in Singapore Dollar ("$"), which is the functional currency of the Company. Transactions and balances

Transactions in a currency other than the functional currency ("foreign currency") are translated into the functional currency using the exchange rates at the dates of the transactions. Currency exchange differences resulting from the settlement of such transactions and from the translation of monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies at the closing rates at the balance sheet date are recognised in profit or loss.

Non-monetary items measured at fair values in foreign currencies are translated using the exchange rates at the date when the fair values are determined. Translation of Group entities' financial statements

The results and financial position of all the Group entities (none of which has the currency of a hyperinflationary economy) that have a functional currency different from the presentation currency are translated into the presentation currency as follows: assets and liabilities are translated at the closing exchange rates at the reporting date; income and expenses are translated at average exchange rates (unless the average is not a reasonable approximation of the cumulative effect of the rates prevailing on the transaction dates, in which case income and expenses are translated using the exchange rates at the dates of the transactions); and all resulting currency translation differences are recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated in the currency translation reserve. These currency translation differences are reclassified to profit or loss with loss of control of the foreign operation giving rise to such reserve.

Goodwill and fair value adjustments arising on the acquisition of foreign operations are treated as assets and liabilities of the foreign operations and translated at the closing rates at the reporting date. 86 iX Biopharma Ltd. Notes To The Financial Statements For The Financial Year Ended 30 June 2020 2. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONTINUED) 2.20 Segment reporting Operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the directors who are responsible for allocating resources and assessing performance of the operating segments. Share capital

Ordinary shares are classified as equity. Incremental costs directly attributable to the issuance of new ordinary shares are deducted against the share capital account. Cash and cash equivalents

For the purpose of presentation in the consolidated statement of cash flows, cash and cash equivalents include cash on hand and deposits with financial institutions which are subject to an insignificant risk of change in value. Dividends to Company's shareholders

Dividends to the Company's shareholders are recognised when the dividends are approved for payment. Research and development expenses

Research and development costs are expensed as incurred. Development expenditure is capitalised when the criteria for recognising an asset are met, usually when the compound receives regulatory approval. The capitalised expenditure is recorded as intangible assets and depreciated in accordance with the Group's policy. Discontinued operation

A discontinued operation is a component of the Group that has been disposed of and represents a separate major line of business of the Group. ANNUAL REPORT 2020 87 Notes To The Financial Statements For The Financial Year Ended 30 June 2020 3. CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND ASSUMPTIONS Estimates, assumptions and judgements are continually evaluated and are based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. The resulting accounting estimates will, by definition, seldom equal the related actual results. The estimates and assumptions that have a significant effect on the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities are discussed below. Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, property, plant and equipment

Goodwill is tested for impairment annually and whenever there is indication that the goodwill may be impaired. Intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets are tested for impairment whenever there is any objective evidence or indication that these assets may be impaired.

The recoverable amount for the cash generating unit ("CGU") has been calculated based on the value-in-use.

Cash flow forecast used in value-in-use calculation requires the use of estimates on critical assumptions such as revenue growth rate, discount rate and the terminal growth rate. The critical assumptions used for impairment testing are included in Note 17 and Note 18. Useful lives of property, plant and equipment and technological know-how

Property, plant and equipment and technological know-how are depreciated/amortised on a straight-line basis over their estimated useful lives. Management's estimates of the useful lives of these property, plant and equipment and technological know-how are disclosed in Note 2.5(b) and 2.6(b) respectively. Changes in the expected level of usage and technological developments could impact the economic useful lives and/or the residual values of these assets, and therefore future depreciation and amortisation charges could be revised. 88 iX Biopharma Ltd. Notes To The Financial Statements For The Financial Year Ended 30 June 2020 4. REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS During the financial year, the Group derives revenue from the transfer of good and services at a point in time and over time in the following categories: Group At a point in time Over time Total $'000 $'000 $'000 2020 Sale of goods: - Pharmaceutical products 224 - 224 - Nutraceutical products 392 - 392 616 - 616 Services rendered: - Development and manufacturing services 150 219 369 Total 766 219 985 2019 Sale of goods: - Pharmaceutical products 90 - 90 - Nutraceutical products 278 - 278 368 - 368 Services rendered: - Development and manufacturing services - 303 303 Total 368 303 671 ANNUAL REPORT 2020 89 Notes To The Financial Statements For The Financial Year Ended 30 June 2020 5. OTHER INCOME Group 2020 2019 $'000 $'000 Interest income: - Bank deposits 85 194 - Others 2 - 87 194 Deferred government grant (Note 24) - 16 Government grant 251 - Research and development tax incentive (Note 10) 405 208 Rental income 273 308 Others 30 33 Total other income 1,046 759 The research and development ("R&D") tax incentive is a programme administered jointly by the Australian Taxation Office and Innovation Australia to provide a tax refund at a rate of 43.5% (2019: 43.5%) or reduction in tax liability as applicable for qualifying expenditure incurred in Australia by the Group's subsidiaries. Rental income was derived from the Group's leasing out of factory space to a non-related party for monthly lease payments. The lease is classified as an operating lease because the risk and rewards incidental to ownership of the assets are not substantially transferred. There are no lease payments to be received after the reporting date. 90 iX Biopharma Ltd. Notes To The Financial Statements For The Financial Year Ended 30 June 2020 6. LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX The following items have been included in arriving at loss for the year: Group 2020 2019 $'000 $'000 Advertising and marketing expenses 808 666 Amortisation of computer software (Note 17(c)) 25 2 Audit fees paid/payable to: - Auditor of the Company 104 110 - Other auditors* 111 166 Changes in inventories of finished goods and work-in-progress (135) (135) Clinical trials and related expenses 570 1,611 Depreciation of: - Property, plant and equipment (Note 18) 646 621 - Right-of-use assets (Note 19) 378 - Employee compensation expense (Note 7) 6,282 6,381 Impairment loss on financial assets - 3 Information technology support expenses 107 142 Insurance expenses 170 129 Inventory write-down 56 19 Professional and consultancy expenses 981 852 Raw materials and consumables used 715 317 Regulatory approval expenses 551 84 Rental expense and operating leases 35 245 Repairs and maintenance expenses 157 222 Telephone and utilities 273 315 Trademarks and patents related expense 300 306 Travelling and accommodation expenses 419 594 Includes other PricewaterhouseCoopers firms outside Singapore ANNUAL REPORT 2020 91 Notes To The Financial Statements For The Financial Year Ended 30 June 2020 7. EMPLOYEE COMPENSATION EXPENSE Group 2020 2019 $'000 $'000 Wages and salaries 4,859 4,624 Employer's contribution to defined contribution plans 349 342 Share based payment expense (Note 27(b)(ii)) 538 708 Other staff benefits 536 707 Total employee compensation expense 6,282 6,381 OTHER EXPENSES

Other expenses comprise net currency exchange gain of $384,000 (2019: net currency exchange loss of $1,656,000). FINANCE EXPENSE Group 2020 2019 $'000 $'000 Interest expense: - Bank borrowings 213 232 - Lease liabilities 25 - Total finance expense 238 232 10. INCOME TAXES Group 2020 2019 $'000 $'000 Tax credit attributable to loss is made up of: Deferred tax credit (Note 25) - 22 92 iX Biopharma Ltd. Notes To The Financial Statements For The Financial Year Ended 30 June 2020 10. INCOME TAXES (CONTINUED) The tax on the Group's loss before tax differs from the theoretical amount that would arise using the Singapore standard rate of income tax as follows: Group 2020 2019 $'000 $'000 Loss before income tax (10,499) (13,268) Tax calculated at tax rate of 17% (2019: 17%) (1,785) (2,256) Effects of: - Different tax rates in other countries (478) (647) - Expenses not deductible for tax purposes 368 875 - Income not subject to tax (111) (159) - Deferred tax benefits not recognised 2,006 2,165 Income tax credit - 22 The tax incentives pertain to Productivity and Innovation Credit Scheme for qualifying expenditures incurred on qualifying activities in Singapore. Movements in research and development ("R&D") tax incentive receivable are as follows: Group 2020 2019 $'000 $'000 Beginning of financial year 1,204 1,073 Research and development tax incentive - Income during the year (Note 5) 405 463 - Over provision in prior year (Note 5) - (255) 405 208 Research and development tax incentive received (739) - Currency translation differences 1 (77) End of financial year 871 1,204 ANNUAL REPORT 2020 93 Notes To The Financial Statements For The Financial Year Ended 30 June 2020 11. DISCONTINUED OPERATION On 15 March 2019, the Group disposed of its wholly owned subsidiary, Chemical Analysis Pty Ltd ("CAPL"). Accordingly, the Group accounted and reported all laboratory testing activities of CAPL, prior to its disposal as part of "Discontinued operation" in the prior financial year in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income. The results of the discontinued operation is as follows: 2019 $'000 Revenue 4,078 Cost of sales (3,227) Gross profit 851 Expenses - Sales and marketing (145) - General and administrative (806) - Finance (16) Total expenses (967) Loss before income tax (116) Income tax credit 22 Loss from discontinued operation (94) For the purpose of this disclosure, the total expenses of discontinued operation include inter-company rental arrangement between continuing operations and discontinued operation prior to disposal (i.e. not eliminated). The effects of the elimination are presented below: 2019 $'000 Rental income - continuing operations (Note 5) 308 Rental expense - discontinued operation (205) Rental income after eliminating inter-company rental arrangement 103 The impact of the discontinued operation on the cash flows of the Group for the financial years ended 30 June 2019 was as follows: Group 2019 $'000 Operating cash inflows (762) Investing cash outflows 11,375 Financing cash outflows (373) Total cash outflows 10,240 94 iX Biopharma Ltd. Notes To The Financial Statements For The Financial Year Ended 30 June 2020 12. LOSS PER SHARE Basic loss per share

Basic loss per share is calculated by dividing the net loss attributable to equity holders of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the financial year. Group Continuing operations Discontinued operation Total 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss)/profit attributable to equity holders of the Company ($'000) Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding for basic loss per share ('000) Basic (loss)/profit per share (cents per share) (10,499) (13,246) - 10,255 (10,499) (2,991) 647,285 643,830 - 643,830 647,285 643,830 (1.62) (2.06) - 1.59 (1.62) (0.47) Diluted loss per share

For the purpose of calculating diluted loss per share, net loss attributable to equity holders of the Company and the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding are adjusted for the effects of all dilutive potential ordinary shares.

For share options, the weighted average number of shares in issue has been adjusted as if all dilutive share options were exercised. The number of shares that could have been issued upon the exercise of all dilutive share options less the number of shares that could have been issued at fair value (determined as the Company's average share price for the financial year) for the same total proceeds is added to the denominator as the number of shares issued for no consideration. No adjustment is made to the net loss.

For share awards, the weighted average number of shares in issue has been adjusted as if all dilutive share awards were vested. The number of shares that could have been issued upon the vesting of all dilutive share awards is added to the denominator as the number of shares issued for no consideration. No adjustment is made to the net loss. ANNUAL REPORT 2020 95 Notes To The Financial Statements For The Financial Year Ended 30 June 2020 12. LOSS PER SHARE (CONTINUED) (b) Diluted loss per share (continued) Group Continuing operations Discontinued operation Total 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Net (loss)/profit attributable to equity holders of the Company ($'000) Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding for basic loss per share ('000) Adjustments for: - Share awards Diluted (loss)/profit per share (cents per share) (10,499) (13,246) - 10,255 (10,499) (2,991) 647,285 643,830 - 643,830 647,285 643,830 - - - 4,100 - 4,100 647,285 643,830 - 647,930 647,285 647,930 (1.62) (2.06) - 1.59 (1.62) (0.47) The Company has 2,384,000 (2019: 4,100,000) share awards that could potentially dilute basic earnings per share in the future but were not included in the calculation of diluted loss per share for continuing operations above because they are anti-dilutive for the financial year presented, having the effect of decreasing the loss per share. 13. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS Group Company 2020 2019 2020 2019 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Cash at bank and on hand 5,663 15,872 3,593 14,308 For the purpose of presenting the consolidated statement of cash flows, cash and cash equivalents comprise the following: Group 2020 2019 $'000 $'000 Cash and bank balances (as above) 5,663 15,872 Less: Bank deposits pledged (1,193) (1,163) Cash and cash equivalents per consolidated statement of cash flows 4,470 14,709 Bank deposits are pledged as security for bank credit facilities. 96 iX Biopharma Ltd. Notes To The Financial Statements For The Financial Year Ended 30 June 2020 13. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (CONTINUED) Disposal of subsidiary On 15 March 2019, the Group disposed of its wholly owned subsidiary, Chemical Analysis Pty Ltd. The effects of the disposal on the cash flows of the Group were: Group 2019 $'000 Carrying amounts of assets and liabilities as at date of disposal: Cash and cash equivalents 226 Trade and other receivables 650 Other current assets 172 Property, plant and equipment 839 Intangible assets 150 Total assets 2,037 Trade and other payables 928 Provisions 147 Deferred tax liabilities 42 Total liabilities 1,117 Net assets disposed of 920 Cash inflows arising from disposal: Net assets disposed of (as above) 920 Reclassification of currency translation reserve 185 Total assets 1,105 Transaction costs 204 Gain on disposal 10,349 Cash proceeds on disposal 11,658 Less: Cash and cash equivalents in subsidiary disposed of (226) Net cash inflow on disposal 11,432 ANNUAL REPORT 2020 97 Notes To The Financial Statements For The Financial Year Ended 30 June 2020 14. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES Group Company 2020 2019 2020 2019 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Trade receivables: - Non-related parties 149 45 - - - Subsidiaries - - 3,364 2,595 Goods and services tax receivable 122 75 11 10 Research and development tax incentive receivable (Note 10) 871 1,204 - - Other receivables: - Non-related parties 158 104 36 5 - Subsidiaries - - 31,766 26,045 158 104 31,801 26,050 Less: Allowance for impairment - (3) (19,361) (17,784) Other receivable - net 158 101 12,440 8,266 1,300 1,425 15,816 10,871 The research and development ("R&D") tax incentive is a programme administered jointly by the Australian Taxation Office and Innovation Australia to provide a tax refund at a rate of 43.5% (2019: 43.5%) or reduction in tax liability as applicable for qualifying expenditure incurred in Australia by the subsidiaries. Other receivables from subsidiaries as at balance sheet date are unsecured, interest free and repayable on demand. 15. INVENTORIES Group 2020 2019 $'000 $'000 Raw materials 705 631 Work-in progress 92 76 Finished goods 86 143 883 850 The cost of inventories recognised as an expense and included in "Cost of sales" amounts to $580,000 (2019: $182,000). 98 iX Biopharma Ltd. Notes To The Financial Statements For The Financial Year Ended 30 June 2020 16. OTHER CURRENT ASSETS Group Company 2020 2019 2020 2019 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Prepayments 208 333 124 169 Deposits 89 29 82 2 297 362 206 171 17. INTANGIBLE ASSETS Group Company 2020 2019 2020 2019 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Composition: Goodwill arising on consolidation (Note 17(a)) 310 308 - - Technological know-how (Note 17(b)) - - - - Computer software (Note 17(c)) 137 152 108 102 447 460 108 102 (a) Goodwill arising on consolidation Group 2020 2019 $'000 $'000 Beginning of financial year 308 327 Currency translation differences 2 (19) End of financial year 310 308 Impairment test for goodwill Goodwill arising on consolidation is entirely allocated to the Group's Specialty Pharmaceutical cash-generating unit ("SP CGU"). The recoverable amount of the SP CGU was determined based on value-in-use. Further details of the impairment testing are set out in Note 18. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer IX Biopharma Ltd. published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 07:54:00 UTC 0 All news about IX BIOPHARMA LTD. 04:00a IX BIOPHARMA : AGM Letter to Shareholders PU 04:00a IX BIOPHARMA : AGM Proxy Form PU 03:55a IX BIOPHARMA : has published its Annual Report for FY2020 which can be found her.. PU 09/28 IX BIOPHARMA : secures TGA GMP licence for its testing laboratory AQ 09/28 IX BIOPHARMA : is pleased to announce that it has secured TGA GMP license for it.. PU 09/21 IX BIOPHARMA : secures Israel patent for WaferiX drug delivery technology AQ 09/21 IX BIOPHARMA : is pleased to announce that it has been granted a patent in Israe.. PU 09/10 IX BIOPHARMA : has announced the allotment and issue of 44,491,299 Subscription .. PU 09/09 IX BIOPHARMA : The minutes for iX Biopharma's Extraordinary General Meeting held.. PU 08/31 IX BIOPHARMA : has reported results for the second half and full financial year .. PU Financials SGD USD Sales 2020 0,99 M 0,72 M 0,72 M Net income 2020 -10,5 M -7,70 M -7,70 M Net cash 2020 1,75 M 1,28 M 1,28 M P/E ratio 2020 -15,4x Yield 2020 - Capitalization 156 M 114 M 114 M EV / Sales 2019 227x EV / Sales 2020 163x Nbr of Employees 45 Free-Float 50,2% Chart IX BIOPHARMA LTD. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Yip Hang Lee Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Janakan Krishnarajah Chief Operating & Chief Medical Officer Sien Lup Chew Chief Financial Officer Iain Bruce Cook Chief Scientist Shing Tung Ho Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) IX BIOPHARMA LTD. 0.00% 114 JOHNSON & JOHNSON 2.06% 387 183 ROCHE HOLDING AG 1.97% 297 513 MERCK & CO., INC. -8.80% 207 145 PFIZER, INC. -7.68% 200 992 NOVARTIS AG -12.40% 192 616