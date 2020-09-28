iX Biopharma : is pleased to announce that it has secured TGA GMP license for its testing laboratory.

(Co. Reg. No: 200405621W)

NEWS RELEASE

iX Biopharma secures TGA GMP licence for its testing laboratory

The Group tests every batch of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical product at a GMP-licensed laboratory prior to market release to ensure that the products meet the highest quality standards

The new GMP testing licence allows the Group to bring its product testing in-house, improving speed-to-market and potentially saving on testing costs

Singapore, 28 September 2020 - Specialty pharmaceutical company iX Biopharma Ltd (SGX:42C) ("iX Biopharma" or, together with its subsidiaries, "the Group") is pleased to announce that its wholly- owned subsidiary, iX Syrinx ("Syrinx"), has obtained the Good Manufacturing Practice ("GMP") licence issued by the Therapeutic Goods Administration ("TGA") of Australia for its testing laboratory located within its facility in Victoria, Australia.

As part of the Group's GMP processes, every batch of raw material and finished product is rigorously tested to ensure compliance with the highest pharmaceutical quality standards prior to manufacture and market release, respectively. The newly secured GMP licence permits the Group to conduct chemical and analytical laboratory testing for its commercial and developmental products in-house. This includes raw material testing, stability testing and finished product testing which are currently contracted to external third-party laboratories.

With the new licence, the Group will now be able to increase its speed-to-market as the testing and quality control process will no longer be dependent on the schedule of third-party testing laboratories. Further, in-house product testing also allows for potential cost savings.

Ms Eva Tan, Director, Corporate and Commercial Strategy of iX Biopharma said: "We are very pleased to have secured the GMP testing licence. We are now able to shift our laboratory testing operations in-houseand potentially save on testing costs. In addition, we gain valuable control over the timing of release of our various pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products, allowing us to achieve better speed-to-marketand respond with greater agility to meet our store requirements. These capabilities also complement our fully integrated business model which includes drug development to manufacturing and supply."

The Group completed the sale of its laboratory testing business under Chemical Analysis Pty Ltd, which included a GMP testing licence, for A$12.5 million on 15 March 2019.

