iX Biopharma : The Board of Directors refers to the announcement dated 30 June 2021 in relation to, amongst others, the lodgement of the offer information statement in connection with the proposed renounceable non-underwritten rights issues of up to 48,814,711 new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ("Offer Information Statement").

IX BIOPHARMA LTD.

(Company Registration No. 200405621W)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

PROPOSED RENOUNCEABLE NON-UNDERWRITTEN RIGHTS ISSUE OF UP TO 48,814,711 NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN THE CAPITAL OF IX BIOPHARMA LTD.

LODGEMENT OF OFFER INFORMATION STATEMENT AND DESPATCH OF NOTIFICATION AND ITS ACCOMPANYING DOCUMENTS

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms herein shall have the same meanings as in the Company's announcements dated 8 June 2021, 21 June 2021, and 22 June 2021 in relation to the Rights Issue (the "Earlier Announcements").

INTRODUCTION

The Board of Directors (the " Board " or " Directors ") of iX Biopharma Ltd. (the " Company ") refers to the Earlier Announcements. LODGEMENT OF OFFER INFORMATION STATEMENT AND ITS ACCOMPANYING DOCUMENTS

2.1 The Board wishes to announce that the offer information statement dated 30 June 2021 ("Offer Information Statement"), together with the application and acceptance form for Rights Shares and Excess Rights Shares (the "ARE"), the application form for Rights Shares (the "ARS") and the provisional allotment letter ("PAL" and together with the ARE and ARS, the "Application Forms"), all of which are issued by the Company in connection with the Rights Issue, have been lodged with the SGX-ST, acting as agent on behalf of the Monetary Authority of Singapore

(the "Authority") today.

3. DESPATCH OF THE NOTIFICATION AND ITS ACCOMPANYING DOCUMENTS

Pursuant to the Securities and Futures (Offers Of Investments) (Temporary Exemption From Sections 277(1)(C) And 305B(1)(B)) Regulations 2020 (" Regulations ") and the guidelines issued by the Authority on the Regulations (the " Guidelines "), the Company is exempted from physical despatch of the Offer Information Statement and may instead have the Offer Information Statement electronically disseminated to the Entitled Shareholders provided, amongst others, that the Offer Information Statement is published on SGXNET and the notification issued pursuant to the Regulations (the " Notification ") and the Application Forms are physically despatched to the Entitled Shareholders. The Board wishes to announce that a copy of the Notification, together with the Application

Forms (the " Documents "), will be despatched by the Company to the Entitled Shareholders on or around 5 July 2021 . To access the Offer Information Statement, Entitled Shareholders may refer to the instructions set out in the Notification. For practical reasons and in order to avoid any violation of the securities legislation applicable in jurisdictions other than Singapore, the Rights Issue is only made in Singapore and the Notification, the Offer Information Statement and its accompanying documents will not be despatched (or disseminated in accordance with such laws or regulations as may be applicable) to Foreign Shareholders or into any jurisdiction outside Singapore. Accordingly, Foreign Shareholders will not be entitled to participate in the Rights Issue.

4. COLLECTION OF DOCUMENTS

4.1 Entitled Shareholders who do not receive the Documents may obtain copies of the same from CDP or the Share Registrar, during the period from the date the Rights Issue commences up to the Closing Date (or such other time(s) and/or date(s) as may be announced from time to

