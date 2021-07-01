iX Biopharma : The Board of Directors refers to the announcement dated 30 June 2021 in relation to, amongst others, the lodgement of the offer information statement in connection with the proposed renounceable non-underwritten rights issues of up to 48,814,711 new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ("Offer Information Statement").
07/01/2021 | 05:15am EDT
IX BIOPHARMA LTD.
(Company Registration No. 200405621W)
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
PROPOSED RENOUNCEABLE NON-UNDERWRITTEN RIGHTS ISSUE OF UP TO 48,814,711 NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN THE CAPITAL OF IX BIOPHARMA LTD.
LODGEMENT OF OFFER INFORMATION STATEMENT AND DESPATCH OF NOTIFICATION AND ITS ACCOMPANYING DOCUMENTS
Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms herein shall have the same meanings as in the Company's announcements dated 8 June 2021, 21 June 2021, and 22 June 2021 in relation to the Rights Issue (the "Earlier Announcements").
INTRODUCTION
The Board of Directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of iX Biopharma Ltd. (the "Company") refers to the Earlier Announcements.
LODGEMENT OF OFFER INFORMATION STATEMENT AND ITS ACCOMPANYING DOCUMENTS
2.1 The Board wishes to announce that the offer information statement dated 30 June 2021 ("Offer Information Statement"), together with the application and acceptance form for Rights Shares and Excess Rights Shares (the "ARE"), the application form for Rights Shares (the "ARS") and the provisional allotment letter ("PAL" and together with the ARE and ARS, the "Application Forms"), all of which are issued by the Company in connection with the Rights Issue, have been lodged with the SGX-ST, acting as agent on behalf of the Monetary Authority of Singapore
(the "Authority") today.
3. DESPATCH OF THE NOTIFICATION AND ITS ACCOMPANYING DOCUMENTS
Pursuant to the Securities and Futures (Offers Of Investments) (Temporary Exemption From Sections 277(1)(C) And 305B(1)(B)) Regulations 2020 ("Regulations") and the guidelines issued by the Authority on the Regulations (the "Guidelines"), the Company is exempted from physical despatch of the Offer Information Statement and may instead have the Offer Information Statement electronically disseminated to the Entitled Shareholders provided, amongst others, that the Offer Information Statement is published on SGXNET and the notification issued pursuant to the Regulations (the "Notification") and the Application Forms are physically despatched to the Entitled Shareholders.
The Board wishes to announce that a copy of the Notification, together with the Application
Forms (the "Documents"), will be despatched by the Company to the Entitled Shareholders on or around 5 July 2021. To access the Offer Information Statement, Entitled Shareholders may refer to the instructions set out in the Notification.
For practical reasons and in order to avoid any violation of the securities legislation applicable in jurisdictions other than Singapore, the Rights Issue is only made in Singapore and the Notification, the Offer Information Statement and its accompanying documents will not be despatched (or disseminated in accordance with such laws or regulations as may be applicable) to Foreign Shareholders or into any jurisdiction outside Singapore. Accordingly, Foreign Shareholders will not be entitled to participate in the Rights Issue.
4. COLLECTION OF DOCUMENTS
4.1 Entitled Shareholders who do not receive the Documents may obtain copies of the same from CDP or the Share Registrar, during the period from the date the Rights Issue commences up to the Closing Date (or such other time(s) and/or date(s) as may be announced from time to
time by or on behalf of the Company), as the case may be, during normal business hours in the following manner:
in the case of Entitled Depositors, by making a request through CDP's customer services via email toasksgx@sgx.comor via telephone at +65 6535 7511; or
in the case of Entitled Scripholders, from the address of the Share Registrar, Tricor Barbinder Share Registration Services, at 80 Robinson Road, # 02-00, Singapore 068898.
4.2 Purchasers of the provisional allotments of Rights Shares traded on the Catalist of the SGX-ST under the book-entry (scripless) settlement system (the "Purchasers") who do not receive the
Documents may also obtain the same during the period from the date the Rights Issue commences up to the Closing Date (or such other time(s) and/or date(s) as may be announced from time to time by or on behalf of the Company), from CDP at the address above.
5. EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF EVENTS
5.1 Entitled Shareholders should take note of the following important dates and times(1) relating to the Rights Issue:
Shares trade ex-rights
: 29 June 2021 from 9.00 a.m.
Record Date
:
30
June 2021 at 5.00 p.m.
Despatch of the Notification (together with
:
5 July 2021
the ARE or PAL, as the case may be) to the
Entitled Shareholders
Commencement of trading of Nil-Paid Rights
: 5 July 2021 from 9.00 a.m.
Last date and time for splitting rights
:
13
July 2021 at 5.00 p.m.
Last date and time for trading of Nil-Paid
:
13
July 2021 at 5.00 p.m.
Rights
Last date and time for acceptance and
:
19
July 2021 at 5.00 p.m.
payment of Rights Shares
(9.30 p.m. for Electronic Applications via
ATM of Participating Banks or Accepted
Electronic Service)
Last date and time for acceptance of and payment for Rights Shares by Renouncees
Last date and time for application and payment of Excess Rights Shares
19 July 2021 at 5.00 p.m.
19 July 2021 at 5.00 p.m.
(9.30 p.m. for Electronic Applications via ATM of Participating Banks or Accepted Electronic Service)
Expected date for issuance of Rights Shares
:
26 July 2021
Expected date for crediting of Rights Shares
:
28 July 2021
Expected date for refund of unsuccessful
:
28 July 2021
applications (if made through CDP)
Expected date for the commencement of
:
28 July 2021
trading of Rights Shares
Pursuant to Rule 820(1) of the Catalist Rules, the Rights Issue cannot be withdrawn after the Shares have commenced ex-rights trading. Based on the above timetable, the Shares have commenced ex-rights trading on 29 June 2021 from 9.00 a.m..
The above timetable is indicative only and is subject to change. As at the date of this announcement, the Company does not expect the above timetable to be modified. However, the Company may, with the approval of the SGX-ST and the Sponsor, modify the timetable subject to any limitation under any applicable law. In that event, the Company will publicly announce any change to the above timetable through an SGXNET announcement to be posted on the SGX-ST's website at http://www.sgx.com.
Note:
This does not apply to SRS members and investors who hold shares through a finance company and/or depository agent. SRS members and investors who hold Shares through a finance company and/or depository agent should refer to the Offer Information Statement for details relating to the application procedure for them. Any application made by these investors directly through CDP or through an ATM of a Participating Bank or an Accepted Electronic Service will be rejected. Such investors, where applicable, will receive notification letter(s) from their respective approved bank, finance company and/or depository agent and should refer to such notification letter(s) for details of the last date and time to submit applications to their respective approved bank, finance company and/or depository agent.
6. TRADING PERIOD FOR THE "NIL-PAID" RIGHTS SHARES
The trading period for the provisional allotments of Rights Shares (the "Nil-PaidRights") on
SGX-ST will commence from 9.00 a.m. on 5 July 2021 and will end at 5.00 p.m. on 13 July 2021. Entitled Depositors who sell their Nil-Paid Rights during this period do not need to forward the ARE to the relevant Purchasers as arrangements will be made by the CDP for separate copies of the Notification and the ARS to be issued to the Purchasers. Purchasers should note that the CDP will, for and on behalf of the Company, send the Notification and the ARS, BY ORDINARY POST AND AT THE PURCHASERS' OWN RISK, to their respective Singapore addresses as maintained in the records of CDP.
The Notification, the Offer Information Statement and its accompanying documents will not be despatched or disseminated to Foreign Purchasers. Subject to compliance with applicable laws, Foreign Purchasers who wish to accept the provisional allotments of Rights Shares credited to their Securities Accounts should make the necessary arrangements with their Depository Agents or stockbrokers in Singapore. The Company further reserves the right to reject any acceptance of the Rights Shares and/or any application for excess Rights Shares where it believes, or has any reason to believe, that such acceptance or application may violate the applicable legislation of any jurisdiction.
Entitlements to Rights Shares which would otherwise have been provisionally allotted to Foreign Shareholders will, if practicable to do so and at the absolute discretion of the Company, be sold as Nil-Paid Rights on the Catalist, as soon as practicable, after dealings in the provisional allotments of Rights Shares commence. Such sales may, however, only be effected if the Company, in its absolute discretion, determines that a premium can be obtained from such sales, after taking into account expenses to be incurred in relation thereto. Where the provisional allotments of Rights Shares are sold "nil-paid" on the Catalist, they will be sold at such price or prices as the Company may, in its absolute discretion, decide and no Foreign Shareholder shall have any claim whatsoever against the Company, the Directors, the Sponsor, the Share Registrar, or CDP and their respective officers in connection therewith.
7. ACCEPTANCES OF PROVISIONAL ALLOTMENTS OF RIGHTS SHARES AND (IF APPLICABLE) APPLICATION FOR EXCESS RIGHTS SHARES
7.1 Acceptance of provisional allotments of Rights Shares and (if applicable) applications for Excess Rights Shares may be made by Entitled Shareholders:
in the case of Entitled Depositors:
by way of the ARS for the Rights Shares; or
3
by way of the ARE for the Rights Shares and Excess Rights Shares (if any); or
by way of an Electronic Application through an ATM of a Participating Bank or an Accepted Electronic Service; and
in the case of Entitled Scripholders, by way of the PAL for the Rights Shares .
In light of measures implemented due to the COVID-19 situation, Entitled Depositors are strongly encouraged to accept their Rights Shares provisionally allotted and (if applicable) apply for excess Rights Shares by way of an Electronic Application through an ATM of a Participating Bank or an Accepted Electronic Service. Please note that Electronic Applications through ATMs of banks other than the Participating Banks will not be accepted.
7.2 More information on the procedures for acceptance, payment and excess application for the Rights Shares by Entitled Shareholders may be found in the Offer Information Statement and the Application Forms.
GENERAL
This announcement is qualified in entirety by, and should be read in conjunction with, the full text of the Offer Information Statement. Where appropriate, further details will be disclosed in subsequent announcements.
FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Further announcements on the Rights Issue will be made by the Company as and when appropriate.
