(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Wednesday.

AIM - WINNERS

Ixico PLC, up 8.9% at 7.02 pence, 12-month range 6.35p-21.00p. The neuroscience-focused advanced analytics company wins a deal to provide services for a Parkinsonian disorder trial. Ixico said it has been contracted by "a top five [contract research organisation] on behalf of a new pharma client", which it left unnamed. Ixico will provide its imaging biomarker services for a phase three clinical trial for patients with a type of Parkinsonian disorder.

Light Science Technologies Holdings PLC, up 8.4% at 2.76 pence, 12-month range 0.90p-3.50p. The provider of environment agriculture, electronics manufacturing and passive fire protection services wins an "initial contract with a new blue-chip customer" that it doesn't name. This deal is worth over GBP750,000 and was won by its passive fire protection division, LSTH IFB. "The contract, with a blue-chip world leader in the construction sector, which is active in more than 120 countries, involves LSTH IFB installing the Injectaclad cavity sealant throughout an 11-storey student accommodation block in Nottingham," Light Science says.

AIM - LOSERS

Microsaic Systems PLC, down 11% at 1.05p, 12-month range 0.95p-15.62p. The developer of real-time mass spectrometers, serving the chemical and biological markets, says it will not be ready to file its 2023 results by the end-of-June deadline. Its shares are expected to be suspended from trading on AIM from Monday, July 1 as a result. "The company is working diligently to support the completion of its audit and expects to publish its FY23 accounts by the end of July 2024," it adds.

