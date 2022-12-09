Advanced search
    IXI   GB00BFXR4C20

IXICO PLC

(IXI)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-09 am EST
26.50 GBX   +3.92%
12:53pAnnual Results : Analyst presentation
PU
06:54aIxico hails contract win for early phase atrophy disease trial
AN
05:57aIxico Wins MRI Imaging Contract from New Pharmaceutical Client
MT
ANNUAL RESULTS: ANALYST PRESENTATION

12/09/2022 | 12:53pm EST
FY22 Results 7th December 2022

Giulio Cerroni

Grant Nash

CEO

CFO

2

PUBLIC © IXICO plc 2022

Driven By Our Purpose

3

PUBLIC © IXICO plc 2022

Our purpose drives our culture, our services and our strategy

Our purpose driven approach

To advance medicine and human health by turning medical imaging data

from clinical trials into clinically meaningful information

Our 4 "A" values

What we do

1. Innovate

2. Deploy and deliver

3. Value Insights

Our 'Precision in Neuroscience' strategy

1. Build

2. Innovate

3. Penetrate 4. Bridge

5. Enhance

4

PUBLIC © IXICO plc 2022

Advanced Analytics - Intelligent insights

  • Neuroscience Specialists: Able to tailor services to each client's trial protocol requirements
  • Track record of Innovation: Disease specific, AI driven quantitative imaging biomarker analysis.
    • Rapid expansion of proprietary AI driven analytical tools across adjacent therapeutic indications
    • LEAP - well-validated and published, patent-protected technology, pioneering fully-automated volumetry in clinical trials for more than a decade
    • IXIQ.Ai - next generation platform leveraging AI for a customisable brain segmentation, enabling high-quality analysis of regions previously not possible - powered by IXICO's R&D imaging database across CNS indications and data modalities
  • Trusted: Functional core imaging lab operations to support global studies
    • 21 CFR11 & GCP compliant end-to-endTrialTracker imaging platform.
    • Approved partner. Successful delivery of multiple global studies, including world's largest PIII HD study

5

Next generation TrialTracker imaging platform being developed

PUBLIC © IXICO plc 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

All news about IXICO PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 8,50 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
Net income 2022 0,70 M 0,86 M 0,86 M
Net cash 2022 5,71 M 6,98 M 6,98 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 12,3 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart IXICO PLC
IXICO plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends IXICO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,26
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giulio Cerroni Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Grant Robert Nash Secretary
Charles Alexander Evan Spicer Non-Executive Chairman
Michelle Lax Vice President-Clinical Operations
Robin Wolz Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IXICO PLC-57.50%15
MODERNA, INC.-29.52%70 958
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-25.42%39 082
LONZA GROUP AG-39.99%36 246
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.36.41%29 282
SEAGEN INC.-18.99%23 253