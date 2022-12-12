IXICO : Application of fully automatic Hippocampal sub-field segmentation volumes to standard resolution T1 MR Imaging in Alzheimer's disease

We present a snapshot of the development of segmentation workflow for extraction of hippocampal subfield volumes from standard resolution (1mm3) T1-weighted MRI.

Alternate approaches employ high resolution and/or multi-modal data,

here we investigate the usage of standard a resolution single modality framework applied to the ADNI cohort, in comparison to the commonly employed ASHS tool [1], assessing relation to diagnostic group and cognitive score.

The proposed method was applied to 947 subjects (CN:393, EMCI:285, MCI:111, LMCI:158) from the ADNI dataset with hippocampal subfield volumes computed from a multi-modal segmentation of T1W + high resolution T2 MRI data with the ASHS pipeline. A subset of tested data had MMSE scores available.

ASHS and the proposed method employ similar, but subtly different, parcellation schema; however report significant correlations in ICV corrected volumes.

The partial correlation (Pearson's), including age and sex, all report significant (p<<0.01) correlation between MMSE and ICV corrected volumes for all sub fields.

Correlation with MMSE CA1_3 DG Subiculum Whole Hippo (N = 342) r CI 95% r CI 95% r CI 95% r CI 95% Proposed 0.357 [0.26, 0.45] 0.522 [0.44, 0.60] 0.473 [0.39, 0.55] 0.468 [0.38,0.55] ASHS 0.300 [0.20, 0.39] 0.403 [0.31, 0.49] 0.319 [0.22, 0.41] 0.355 [0.26, 0.44]

Expected trends of volume decline between arms were observed with both methods.

Logistic regressions were performed between ICV corrected regional subfield volumes and diagnostic labels, adjusting for age and sex, demonstrating subfield volume is discriminative between arms.

CN - eMCI CN - MCI CN - lMCI N (393) - (285) (393) - (111) (393) - (158) Region Method t-stat p-value t-stat p-value t-stat p-value Whole Proposed -2.15 0.032 2.28 0.022 2.35 0.019 Hippo ASHS 0.02 0.998 2.56 0.011 4.70 <<0.001 CA Proposed -1.80 0.007 1.64 0.101 0.60 0.488 ASHS 0.49 0.624 2.50 0.012 4.22 <<0.001 DG Proposed -0.62 0.535 2.86 0.004 5.31 <<0.001 ASHS 0.79 0.429 2.93 0.003 5.63 <<0.001 SUB Proposed -3.15 0.002 2.65 0.008 2.98 0.003 ASHS -2.92 0.003 1.15 0.249 3.03 0.002

Preliminary results indicate comparable separation of CN and MCI groups between the proposed method using T1W MRI and an accepted standard method, ASHS, which employs a high-resolution T2W image which may not be available in legacy data and potentially may not be required for discriminative volumes. Both methods reported increased sensitivity with sub-field volume as compared to whole

Hippocampal volume. Differences in parcellation schema may explain observed discrepancy in regional results.

Continued development will focus on improving segmentation accuracy and assessing the clinical utility of hippocampal subfield volume from T1W data alone without the clear bounds provided from high resolution T2W MRI.

This work was supported with funding by Innovate UK

[1] Yushkevich PA, Pluta J, Wang H, Ding SL, Xie L, Gertje E, Mancuso L, Kliot D, Das SR and Wolk DA, "Automated Volumetry and Regional Thickness Analysis of Hippocampal Subfields and Medial Temporal Cortical Structures in Mild Cognitive Impairment", Human Brain Mapping, 2014, 36(1), 258-287