IXICO : Contract win for new neuroinflammatory disorder

Contract win for new neuroinflammatory disorder

Contract extends IXICO's CNS franchise to include a further new disease indication

IXICO plc, the AI data analytics company delivering insights in neuroscience, announces that it has been selected by a current biopharmaceutical client to provide neuroimaging services for a Phase III clinical trial. Following on from the recent contract win announcement made on 28th April for an acute ischemic stroke study, today's contract announcement is for a Neuroinflammatory disorder study, extending IXICO's CNS franchise to include a further new disease indication. In addition to deepening the commercial relationship with this client, the additional contract highlights the Company's strategic momentum in diversifying across new neurological therapeutic areas.

Neuroinflammatory disorders such as multiple sclerosis (MS) represent an important area of research within CNS, with an active and growing number of new clinical trials anticipated. The new Phase III trial will be conducted across 50 sites in North America and Europe over 4 years.

Lammert Albers, Chief Commercial Officer of IXICO, commented:

'IXICO is delighted to be awarded the contract for this new study. By bringing together our Company's proven therapeutic expertise, advanced AI analytics and robust operational infrastructure, IXICO will enable this existing biopharmaceutical client to accelerate R&D decision making, de-risk clinical research and maximise the value of their CNS drug development pipelines. We are proud to support all sponsors in their tireless efforts to bring potential treatments to patients suffering from neurological disorders and the new award reflects the confidence customers place in IXICO as the trusted leading neuroimaging partner for their Phase III CNS studies.'

