  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  IXICO plc
  News
  7. Summary
    IXI   GB00BFXR4C20

IXICO PLC

(IXI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/18 11:35:01 am
87.5 GBX   -1.13%
02:16aIXICO  : Contract win for new neuroinflammatory disorder
PU
04/27IXICO  : Contract win for new stroke study
PU
04/15CIP MERCHANT CAPITAL  : Increases Stake In Ixico
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IXICO : Contract win for new neuroinflammatory disorder

05/19/2021 | 02:16am EDT
Contract win for new neuroinflammatory disorder

Contract extends IXICO's CNS franchise to include a further new disease indication

IXICO plc, the AI data analytics company delivering insights in neuroscience, announces that it has been selected by a current biopharmaceutical client to provide neuroimaging services for a Phase III clinical trial. Following on from the recent contract win announcement made on 28th April for an acute ischemic stroke study, today's contract announcement is for a Neuroinflammatory disorder study, extending IXICO's CNS franchise to include a further new disease indication. In addition to deepening the commercial relationship with this client, the additional contract highlights the Company's strategic momentum in diversifying across new neurological therapeutic areas.

Neuroinflammatory disorders such as multiple sclerosis (MS) represent an important area of research within CNS, with an active and growing number of new clinical trials anticipated. The new Phase III trial will be conducted across 50 sites in North America and Europe over 4 years.

Lammert Albers, Chief Commercial Officer of IXICO, commented:
'IXICO is delighted to be awarded the contract for this new study. By bringing together our Company's proven therapeutic expertise, advanced AI analytics and robust operational infrastructure, IXICO will enable this existing biopharmaceutical client to accelerate R&D decision making, de-risk clinical research and maximise the value of their CNS drug development pipelines. We are proud to support all sponsors in their tireless efforts to bring potential treatments to patients suffering from neurological disorders and the new award reflects the confidence customers place in IXICO as the trusted leading neuroimaging partner for their Phase III CNS studies.'

For further information please contact:

Walbrook PR Ltd

+44 (0)20 7933 8780

Paul McManus / Lianne Cawthorne /

IXICO@walbrookpr.com

Alice Woodings

Date: 19/05/2021Category: Financial News

Disclaimer

IXICO plc published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 06:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 9,99 M 14,2 M 14,2 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 6,30 M 8,94 M 8,94 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 42,0 M 59,6 M 59,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,57x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,75x
Nbr of Employees 82
Free-Float 60,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 117,00 GBX
Last Close Price 87,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 33,7%
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Giulio Cerroni Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Grant Robert Nash CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Charles Alexander Evan Spicer Non-Executive Chairman
Michelle Lax Vice President-Clinical Operations
John Bradshaw Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IXICO PLC-14.63%60
MODERNA, INC.53.57%64 417
LONZA GROUP AG-0.56%46 627
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.28.69%44 366
CELLTRION, INC.-24.23%32 372
SEAGEN INC.-15.36%26 855