IXICO : Phase II Alzheimer's disease contract award worth >£1m

Phase II Alzheimer's disease contract award worth >£1m

IXICO plc, the AI data analytics company delivering insights in neuroscience, announces that it has been awarded an expansion contract by a current biopharmaceutical client to support the company's Phase II Alzheimer's disease clinical trial. Alzheimer's disease is a progressive degenerative disease affecting approximately 50 million people worldwide with devastating physical, emotional and financial impact to patients and families.

Conducted across 125 sites in 10 countries, the clinical trial will investigate efficacy, safety and tolerability of an anti-Tau antibody treatment for individuals with prodromal and mild Alzheimer's disease. For the study, IXICO will provide advanced neuroimaging solutions involving structural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), volumetric MRI (vMRI), diffusion MRI (dMRI) and arterial spin labelling (ASL).

Lammert Albers, Chief Commercial Officer of IXICO, commented: 'IXICO is delighted to be awarded the contract for this Alzheimer's disease clinical trial. With no available therapies to address the underlying disease pathology, Alzheimer's disease remains a critical area of unmet medical need, and we are proud to support sponsors in their tireless efforts to bring potential treatments for this devastating disease.'

