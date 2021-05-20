Log in
    IXI   GB00BFXR4C20

IXICO PLC

(IXI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/20 03:24:51 am
84 GBX   --.--%
03:34aIXICO  : Phase II Alzheimer's disease contract award worth >£1m
PU
05/19IXICO  : Contract win for new neuroinflammatory disorder
PU
04/27IXICO  : Contract win for new stroke study
PU
IXICO : Phase II Alzheimer's disease contract award worth >£1m

05/20/2021 | 03:34am EDT
Phase II Alzheimer's disease contract award worth >£1m

IXICO plc, the AI data analytics company delivering insights in neuroscience, announces that it has been awarded an expansion contract by a current biopharmaceutical client to support the company's Phase II Alzheimer's disease clinical trial. Alzheimer's disease is a progressive degenerative disease affecting approximately 50 million people worldwide with devastating physical, emotional and financial impact to patients and families.

Conducted across 125 sites in 10 countries, the clinical trial will investigate efficacy, safety and tolerability of an anti-Tau antibody treatment for individuals with prodromal and mild Alzheimer's disease. For the study, IXICO will provide advanced neuroimaging solutions involving structural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), volumetric MRI (vMRI), diffusion MRI (dMRI) and arterial spin labelling (ASL).

Lammert Albers, Chief Commercial Officer of IXICO, commented: 'IXICO is delighted to be awarded the contract for this Alzheimer's disease clinical trial. With no available therapies to address the underlying disease pathology, Alzheimer's disease remains a critical area of unmet medical need, and we are proud to support sponsors in their tireless efforts to bring potential treatments for this devastating disease.'

For further information please contact:

Walbrook PR Ltd

+44 (0)20 7933 8780

Paul McManus / Lianne Cawthorne /

IXICO@walbrookpr.com

Alice Woodings

Date: 20/05/2021Category: Financial News

Disclaimer

IXICO plc published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 07:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
