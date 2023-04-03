Ixico extends Huntington's consortium with GBP1 million contracts

(Alliance News) - Ixico PLC on Monday said that it has secured additional contracts worth GBP1 million to extend its Huntington's disease consortium.

Ixico is a London-based precision analytics company delivering insights in neuroscience to help transform the advancement of investigational therapies for neurological diseases, such as Huntington's, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's disease and multiple sclerosis.

The additional contracts support the completion of its retrospective analysis of over 6,000 HD imaging datasets through the Huntington's Disease Imaging Harmonization Consortium, previously announced in September.

Huntington's is a rare, inherited neurodegenerative disease that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain, affecting movement, mood and thinking abilities. There are currently no existing-approved disease modifying therapies for the disease, nor interventions that slow disease progression.

Additional financial contribution has been secured from two partners, where one is a new consortium member and the other, an existing consortium member, enabling completion by June 2025.

Ixico said that it remains open to additional partners joining the consortium, in order to benefit from work thus far and to further accelerate the completion of the project.

"The HD-IH consortium is working on the development of new standards for imaging in HD through the analysis and interpretation of existing HD imaging datasets. We are very excited to build additional momentum in the consortium and look forward to working closely with our existing and new partners towards the development of novel imaging tools that enable the design of more efficient HD clinical trials," said Chief Executive Officer Giulio Cerroni.

"The development of new imaging standards in this consortium further cements IXICO's position as the leading analysis company for HD as part of its wider portfolio of leading analytical tools to support clinical trials into neurological diseases."

Ixico shares were trading 5.7% higher at 22.46 pence each in London on Monday afternoon.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

