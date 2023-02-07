Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  IXICO plc
  News
  Summary
    IXI   GB00BFXR4C20

IXICO PLC

(IXI)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:05:00 2023-02-07 am EST
25.94 GBX   +10.38%
Ixico shares rise on double-digit revenue expectations for 2024

02/07/2023 | 05:22am EST
(Alliance News) - Ixico PLC on Tuesday said it now expects to achieve double-digit revenue growth next year, on the basis of several new early-phase contract wins.

Ixico is a London-based precision analytics company delivering insights in neuroscience to help transform the advancement of investigational therapies for neurological diseases, such as Huntington's, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's disease and Multiple Sclerosis.

The company reconfirmed its revenue expectations of GBP7 million for the year to September 30, 2023. This represents a contraction from annual revenue a year prior, reported at GBP8.6 million.

However, Ixico now expects double-digit growth for 2024. It attributed this change to a diversified order book, as it continues to build upon the "contract and client wins" of the last two years.

Ixico shares were trading 10% higher at 25.94 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

"Good progress has been made in winning new early phase contracts, with more clients, in more therapeutic areas over the last two years; significantly reducing client concentration in our order book. We expect this and new client contracts from our 2023/24 opportunity pipeline, to result in the Company returning to revenue growth of at least ten percent in 2024," said Chief Executive Officer Giulio Cerroni.

"Servicing a broad portfolio of early phase trials provides us with opportunities to progress our services with these clients to later phases should the trial drugs show positive efficacy and safety profiles, over the coming years," Cerroni added.

By Holly Beveridge; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 7,01 M 8,43 M 8,43 M
Net income 2023 -1,36 M -1,64 M -1,64 M
Net cash 2023 4,10 M 4,93 M 4,93 M
P/E ratio 2023 -8,39x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 11,4 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 54,3%
Chart IXICO PLC
Duration : Period :
IXICO plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IXICO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,24
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giulio Cerroni Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Grant Robert Nash Secretary
Charles Alexander Evan Spicer Non-Executive Chairman
Michelle Lax Vice President-Clinical Operations
Robin Wolz Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IXICO PLC-7.84%14
MODERNA, INC.-5.21%65 414
LONZA GROUP AG22.89%44 540
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.13.38%43 149
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-1.80%27 576
SEAGEN INC.5.83%25 250