Ixico wins contract to provide MRI services for dementia trial

(Alliance News) - Ixico PLC on Friday said it has won a contract worth GBP700,000, from a biotech company, and new client, to provide MRI imaging services for a dementia treatment trial.

Ixico is a London-based precision analytics company delivering insights in neuroscience to help transform the advancement of investigational therapies for neurological diseases, such as Huntington's, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's disease and Multiple Sclerosis.

The company said it will provide the services for patient selection and efficacy analysis in patients with a rare form of dementia.

Ixico added that the trial, which is expected to last for four years, is set to use an innovative gene therapy approach.

The company's IXIQ.Ai platform, which will be used as part of the contract, enables the measurement of brain volumetry with an increase sensitivity compared with other tools.

Chief Executive Officer Giulio Cerroni said: "We are delighted to be awarded this contract to support the development of this promising treatment in a rare neurodegenerative disease. It is great to see our IXIQ.Ai advanced analytics technology being chosen by new clients to support patient eligibility assessment in innovative trial designs.

"Deploying such approaches enables individual dosing decisions, paving the way towards personalised medicine."

Ixico shares rose 4.4% to 24.00 pence each in London on Friday morning.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

