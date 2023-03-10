Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. IXICO plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IXI   GB00BFXR4C20

IXICO PLC

(IXI)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:06:38 2023-03-10 am EST
24.00 GBX   +4.35%
05:22aIxico wins contract to provide MRI services for dementia trial
AN
05:14aIXICO Wins Clinical Study Services Contract from Biotech Company
MT
02/07FTSE 100 Closed Up 0.4% Boosted by Oil and Gas Stocks
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ixico wins contract to provide MRI services for dementia trial

03/10/2023 | 05:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Ixico PLC on Friday said it has won a contract worth GBP700,000, from a biotech company, and new client, to provide MRI imaging services for a dementia treatment trial.

Ixico is a London-based precision analytics company delivering insights in neuroscience to help transform the advancement of investigational therapies for neurological diseases, such as Huntington's, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's disease and Multiple Sclerosis.

The company said it will provide the services for patient selection and efficacy analysis in patients with a rare form of dementia.

Ixico added that the trial, which is expected to last for four years, is set to use an innovative gene therapy approach.

The company's IXIQ.Ai platform, which will be used as part of the contract, enables the measurement of brain volumetry with an increase sensitivity compared with other tools.

Chief Executive Officer Giulio Cerroni said: "We are delighted to be awarded this contract to support the development of this promising treatment in a rare neurodegenerative disease. It is great to see our IXIQ.Ai advanced analytics technology being chosen by new clients to support patient eligibility assessment in innovative trial designs.

"Deploying such approaches enables individual dosing decisions, paving the way towards personalised medicine."

Ixico shares rose 4.4% to 24.00 pence each in London on Friday morning.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about IXICO PLC
05:22aIxico wins contract to provide MRI services for dementia trial
AN
05:14aIXICO Wins Clinical Study Services Contract from Biotech Company
MT
02/07FTSE 100 Closed Up 0.4% Boosted by Oil and Gas Stocks
DJ
02/07UK on 2023 Recession Course, But 2024 GDP Seen Rising
DJ
02/07BP Investors' Upbeat Reaction to Results No Surprise
DJ
02/07AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Zinc Media to outperform market expectations
AN
02/07Ixico shares rise on double-digit revenue expectations for 2024
AN
02/07Favorable Valuation Likely to Boost Demand for UK January 2027 Gilt
DJ
02/07FTSE 100 Rises as BP Results Lift Oil Stocks
DJ
02/07FTSE 100 Rises as Oil Stocks Gain After BP Results
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7,01 M 8,36 M 8,36 M
Net income 2023 -1,36 M -1,62 M -1,62 M
Net cash 2023 4,10 M 4,89 M 4,89 M
P/E ratio 2023 -8,13x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 11,1 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
EV / Sales 2024 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 54,3%
Chart IXICO PLC
Duration : Period :
IXICO plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IXICO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,23
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giulio Cerroni Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Grant Robert Nash Secretary
Charles Alexander Evan Spicer Non-Executive Chairman
Michelle Lax Vice President-Clinical Operations
Robin Wolz Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IXICO PLC-9.80%13
MODERNA, INC.-23.53%54 891
LONZA GROUP AG19.27%42 853
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-0.96%39 299
SEAGEN INC.35.12%32 942
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-19.88%23 636