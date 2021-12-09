IXUP : Application for quotation of securities - IXU
12/09/2021 | 12:42am EST
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
IXUP LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday December 09, 2021
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
IXU
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
8,000,000
09/12/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
IXUP LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
85612182368
1.3
ASX issuer code
IXU
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5
Date of this announcement
9/12/2021
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
IXUAF : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
IXU : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
8,000,000
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
9/12/2021
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
9/12/2021
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
No
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
No
Issue date
9/12/2021
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
8,000,000
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Issued as part of remuneration packages of Mr Babarczy (2m shares) and Mr Gracey (6m shares).
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
0.000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Issued as part of remuneration packages as approved by shareholders at EGM on 29 January 2021, being Resolutions 8 and 9, and specifically the vesting of Tranche 1 of each of the Performance Rights noted in these resolutions.
In Section 4.1
IXU Ordinary Fully Paid = 830,647,460. This is incorrect as does not include the shares issued in the App 2A allotted 07/12/2021. The correct total is 902,076,031 (830,647,460 + 71,428,571)
Application for quotation of +securities
