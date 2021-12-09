Log in
IXUP : Application for quotation of securities - IXU
PU
IXUP : Application for quotation of securities - IXU
PU
IXUP Limited announced that it has received AUD 10 million in funding
CI
IXUP : Application for quotation of securities - IXU

12/09/2021 | 12:42am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

IXUP LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday December 09, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

IXU

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

8,000,000

09/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

IXUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

85612182368

1.3

ASX issuer code

IXU

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

9/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

IXUAF : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

IXU : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

8,000,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

9/12/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

9/12/2021

For personal use only

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

9/12/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

8,000,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Issued as part of remuneration packages of Mr Babarczy (2m shares) and Mr Gracey (6m shares).

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Issued as part of remuneration packages as approved by shareholders at EGM on 29 January 2021, being Resolutions 8 and 9, and specifically the vesting of Tranche 1 of each of the Performance Rights noted in these resolutions.

In Section 4.1

IXU Ordinary Fully Paid = 830,647,460. This is incorrect as does not include the shares issued in the App 2A allotted 07/12/2021. The correct total is 902,076,031 (830,647,460 + 71,428,571)

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IXUP Ltd. published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 05:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
