Creating Your Own Instagram AR Filters: How to Get Started

Instagram AR filters are an interactive aspect of Instagram Stories that layer an effect over a real-life image. These filters can be displayed using both your front and back cameras and can be found on your brand's profile page under the new face icon. Original filters can also be found under the effect gallery, however, branded or promotional filters will not be shown here.

These augmented reality filters can be created using Spark AR Studio which is a studio tool that as of 2019, allows anyone to create their own AR effects and is supported by both Windows and Mac. Spark AR Studio gives you tutorials, templates and guides to help you design your own custom filter.

These filters are extremely beneficial for you as a marketer as they allow you to put your brand's character directly onto the photo or video and engage with the users. AR filters also show your brand's personality and help you stand out from your competitors.

Custom Instagram AR filters are a great way to connect with your audience as more than 500 million accounts engage with Instagram Stories daily which allows for large exposure. Using features like the 'try on' option for a wearable item before making a purchase, will drive traffic from users who already follow you and also from those who found your filter on the gallery. This increases your brand awareness and expands your sales funnel as your filter gets shared.