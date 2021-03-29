Log in
Creating Your Own Instagram AR Filters: How to Get Started

03/29/2021
Instagram AR filters are an interactive aspect of Instagram Stories that layer an effect over a real-life image. These filters can be displayed using both your front and back cameras and can be found on your brand's profile page under the new face icon. Original filters can also be found under the effect gallery, however, branded or promotional filters will not be shown here.

These augmented reality filters can be created using Spark AR Studio which is a studio tool that as of 2019, allows anyone to create their own AR effects and is supported by both Windows and Mac. Spark AR Studio gives you tutorials, templates and guides to help you design your own custom filter.

These filters are extremely beneficial for you as a marketer as they allow you to put your brand's character directly onto the photo or video and engage with the users. AR filters also show your brand's personality and help you stand out from your competitors.

Custom Instagram AR filters are a great way to connect with your audience as more than 500 million accounts engage with Instagram Stories daily which allows for large exposure. Using features like the 'try on' option for a wearable item before making a purchase, will drive traffic from users who already follow you and also from those who found your filter on the gallery. This increases your brand awareness and expands your sales funnel as your filter gets shared.

Disclaimer

IZEA Worldwide Inc. published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 18:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16,9 M - -
Net income 2020 -5,98 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -23,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 220 M 220 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 13,0x
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,81x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 91,5%
Technical analysis trends IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,00 $
Last Close Price 4,05 $
Spread / Highest target -25,9%
Spread / Average Target -25,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward Hans Murphy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan S. Schram President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
LeAnn C. Hitchcock Chief Financial Officer
VJ LeBlanc Chief Technology Officer
Brian W. Brady Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.122.53%245
FACEBOOK INC3.61%779 550
TWITTER, INC.13.13%55 947
MATCH GROUP, INC.-8.55%41 403
BUMBLE INC.0.00%8 474
SINA CORPORATION2.08%2 574
