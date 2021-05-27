Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IZEA   US46604H1059

IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.

(IZEA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/27 02:53:40 pm
2.825 USD   -0.18%
02:45pIZEA Announces BrandGraph® Compare, Themes, and More
GL
02:30pIZEA Unveils Next Generation of IZEAx® Unity Suite
GL
05/24IZEA Announces “Disco” Streaming Event
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IZEA Announces BrandGraph® Compare, Themes, and More

05/27/2021 | 02:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Orlando, Florida, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, today unveiled the next generation of BrandGraph®, the social media intelligence platform. This latest generation of BrandGraph is tightly integrated with IZEAx Unity Suite, which also received multiple upgrades and new features available today.

Key improvements to the BrandGraph offering include:

Full TikTok Platform Support
A first in competitive benchmarking, BrandGraph reports now include TikTok content, as do brand profiles, BrandGraph trends, and the other new tools announced today.

BrandGraph Compare
BrandGraph Compare enables marketers to benchmark social media activity among brands across the entire BrandGraph Universe. The Compare feature provides a slew of comparison data-sets (including a breakdown of key social media content statistics), identifies influencers, benchmarks engagement rates, and more.

Example : Benchmark the brands Ford vs. Pepsi vs. Dunkin’ vs. CVS

BrandGraph Themes
Themes are ‘super classifiers’ that enable BrandGraph to connect wildcard brands, categories, mentions, keywords, hashtags - even emoji - together into a singular concept for identification and classification. Themes are used to contextually group content and provide insights both within BrandGraph and across the IZEA software ecosystem.

Example : The video game theme includes over one thousand identifiers including game titles (Fortnite), game consoles (XBOX), game streaming (Twitch), game hashtags (#gamergirl)

Creator Interests
BrandGraph is now able to provide insights related to the content being produced about a brand. This information can be used by marketers to better understand the ‘content culture’ of their own brand or a competing brand.

Example : Jeep has a high concentration of influencers posting about camping, photography, sunsets, and the military. Tesla influencers post more about space travel, memes, consumer electronics, and climate change.

Brand-produced Content
BrandGraph now provides marketers with a tool to see the content themes of posts made by brands themselves. This tool can be used to quickly view content strategies for competitive or collaborative evaluation, similar to influencer profiles in IZEAx.

Example : BrandGraph programmatically identified that Lego has shared content to promote Star Wars, Nintendo, and Nasa.

BrandGraph 500
An entirely new offering, the BrandGraph 500 is a real-time, continually-updated list of the top brands in BrandGraph, ranked by the volume of social media content being created about them. This industry-first feature evolves as new brands are added to the BrandGraph Universe and is viewable in monthly increments. Brands can now see not only their ranking against competitors, but the brand universe at-large, all curated programmatically by IZEA technology.

Example : Star Wars jumped 17 spots to #6 in the month of May as a result of May 4th related content.

For more information about IZEAx visit : https://izea.com/brandgraph/

All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this press release and BrandGraph are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement or partnership.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) operates IZEAx, the premier online marketplace that connects marketers with content creators. IZEAx automates influencer marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. IZEA creators include celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are compensated for producing unique content such as long and short form text, videos, photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or distributing such content on behalf of marketers through their personal websites, blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive influential content and engaging, shareable stories that drive awareness. For more information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement
All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. For IZEA’s full safe harbor statement, please visit https://izea.com/safe-harbor-statement/.


Attachments 


Martin Smith
IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
Phone: 407-674-6911
Email: ir@izea.com

Primary Logo

BrandGraph Creator Interests

Programmatic identification of the content themes most often associated with Tesla.
Brand Integration into IZEAx Unity Profiles

A sample of a new Unity Profile in IZEAx showing BrandGraph integration.

© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
02:45pIZEA Announces BrandGraph® Compare, Themes, and More
GL
02:30pIZEA Unveils Next Generation of IZEAx® Unity Suite
GL
05/24IZEA Announces “Disco” Streaming Event
GL
05/20INSIDER TRENDS : Selling By Insiders Lingers at IZEA Worldwide
MT
05/20INSIDER TRENDS : IZEA Worldwide Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
05/20IZEA WORLDWIDE  : Ladenburg Thalmann Upgrades IZEA to Buy from Neutral, Adjusts ..
MT
05/13IZEA WORLDWIDE  : Earnings Flash (IZEA) IZEA WORLDWIDE Reports Q1 Revenue $5.4M
MT
05/13IZEA WORLDWIDE  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
05/13IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
05/13IZEA Reports Q1 2021 Financial Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 26,6 M - -
Net income 2021 -8,57 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -20,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 175 M 175 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,56x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,66x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
Duration : Period :
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,15 $
Last Close Price 2,83 $
Spread / Highest target 46,6%
Spread / Average Target 46,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 46,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward Hans Murphy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan S. Schram President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Peter John Biere Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
VJ LeBlanc Chief Technology Officer
Brian W. Brady Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.55.49%175
FACEBOOK INC19.95%929 068
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%109 736
TWITTER, INC.6.83%46 057
MATCH GROUP, INC.-4.33%39 093
BUMBLE INC.0.00%5 186