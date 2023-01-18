Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IZEA   US46604H1059

IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.

(IZEA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:19:26 2023-01-18 am EST
0.6280 USD   +0.48%
10:01aIZEA Launches IZEA® Flex
GL
01/12Izea Worldwide, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/12IZEA Announces Q4 2022 Managed Services Bookings of $7.9M
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IZEA Launches IZEA® Flex

01/18/2023 | 10:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Orlando, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, today announced it has launched IZEA Flex, its next-generation, comprehensive influencer marketing platform built for brands and agencies of all sizes. 

First announced during IZEA’s “SUPERCHANGED” streaming event, IZEA Flex is a data-centric suite of marketing tools that allow users to track, customize and export relevant data, from creator profiles to campaign metrics. The tools in IZEA Flex are powerful on their own, but when tied together, empower marketers to manage and optimize influencer marketing campaigns and strategies at an enterprise level.

“The influencer marketing industry has changed and so have the needs of our customers,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “The macroeconomic environment has driven marketers to emphasize measurement of effectiveness of campaigns and return on influencer marketing investment. Flex allows marketers to directly track the impact on sales down to the product and customer level by integrating with their existing martech stack. We are meeting the unique needs of brands and agencies while maintaining a price point that provides tremendous value for marketers.”

Flex Core Toolset 

Discover: A social media influencer discovery tool, Discover allows marketers to search through content from millions of influencer social profiles while filtering across channels, demographics and interests to find the right creators for your campaigns.

ShareMonitor®: A multi-platform social monitoring tool, ShareMonitor allows marketers to monitor hashtags, keywords and brand mentions across leading social platforms.

ContentMine®: ContentMine is a content management tool that collects and measures influencer content, providing real-time insights and A.I. content analysis from BrandGraph®.

Contacts: Flex’s influencer relationship tool makes it easy for marketers to keep track of and manage their contacts from across the creator ecosystem, including creators, talent agents and legal reps. Flex keeps these contacts updated by pulling data directly from their associated social handles.

Tracking Links: Built in to Flex is an enterprise-grade link shortener that generates tracking links marketers can use to measure the success of their campaigns, including reporting on KPIs such as time spent on site, products purchased and revenue generated.

Integrations: Flex integrates with Google Analytics and Shopify, with more integrations to come. These integrations allow marketers to aggregate performance data, surfacing sales insights, conversion metrics and more. 

Transactions: Marketers use Flex Transactions to easily compensate creators with just a $2 flat fee per payment. Associating these transactions to creators and content allows users to view campaign KPIs like cost per click and return on ad spend. 

Campaigns: The Campaigns module allows marketers to create campaigns from a wide range of platforms, including e-commerce sites and the metaverse. Marketers can quickly associate creators and content to glean new insights and inform their influencer marketing strategies. 

IZEA Flex Pricing Plans

Starter:  The Starter plan gives marketers access to Flex’s core tools including Discover, ContentMine, ShareMonitor and Tracking Links.  It’s priced at $130 per month with an annual subscription, or $165 month-to-month, plus applicable tax. 

Power: Power users unlock the ultimate Flex experience with creator Transactions as well as unlimited integrations, ContentMine, ShareMonitor, contacts, and more for $500 per month for up to three users on an annual plan or $600 on a month-to-month basis, plus applicable tax.

New users can try IZEA Flex with a 10-day free trial. To get started, visit izea.com/flex.

To work with IZEA as either an influencer or a marketer, visit izea.com. For news and resources, follow IZEA on Twitter at https://twitter.com/izea.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”), is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “hope,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” "likely," "projects," “plans,” "pursue," "strategy" or "future," or the negative of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning.  Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations concerning IZEA’s ability to increase revenue and bookings, growth or maintenance of customer relationships, and expectations concerning IZEA’s business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; our ability to establish effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; our ability to satisfy the requirements for continued listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.


Attachment 


Toni-Ann Burke
IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
Phone: 407-674-6911
Email: pr@izea.com

Primary Logo

IZEA Launches IZEA® Flex

Influencer Marketing Company Releases Adaptive, Next-Gen Influencer Marketing Platform

© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
10:01aIZEA Launches IZEA® Flex
GL
01/12Izea Worldwide, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and..
AQ
01/12IZEA Announces Q4 2022 Managed Services Bookings of $7.9M
AQ
01/06Izea Worldwide, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2022IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
2022Transcript : IZEA Worldwide, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
2022Earnings Flash (IZEA) IZEA WORLDWIDE Reports Q3 Loss $-0.01
MT
2022Earnings Flash (IZEA) IZEA WORLDWIDE Posts Q3 Revenue $10.8M
MT
2022IZEA Reports All-Time Record Q3 Revenue Revenue up 40% YoY, Adjusted EBITDA Improves Yo..
AQ
2022IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 42,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -3,50 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 38,9 M 38,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,92x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 131
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
Duration : Period :
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,63 $
Average target price 4,50 $
Spread / Average Target 620%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Hans Murphy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan S. Schram President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Peter John Biere Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Brian W. Brady Independent Director
Daniel R. Rua Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.15.10%39
META PLATFORMS, INC.13.83%354 941
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.63%39 583
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP2.54%14 391
MATCH GROUP, INC.11.18%13 208
WEIBO CORPORATION8.42%5 043