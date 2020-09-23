Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IZEA Worldwide, Inc.    IZEA

IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.

(IZEA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/23 11:40:52 am
0.995 USD   -2.45%
11:16aIZEA Shake™ Streaming Event On September 30th
GL
11:15aIZEA WORLDWIDE : Shake™ Streaming Event On September 30th
AQ
09:32aIZEA WORLDWIDE : Influence+United welcomes Chtrbox
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IZEA Shake™ Streaming Event On September 30th

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 11:16am EDT

Orlando, Florida, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, begins the final countdown to a streaming event to unveil Shake, a new online marketplace that allows creators of all types to offer their services, delivered digitally, for a self-determined price.

Join IZEA's Founder and CEO, Ted Murphy, as he provides an overview of the Shake platform, which allows influencers, photographers, writers, musicians, and more to sell digital services to marketers and individual buyers. Creators list available “Shakes” on their accounts in the platform and marketers select and purchase creative packages from them through a streamlined chat experience, assisted by ShakeBot™ - a proprietary, artificial intelligence assistant.

Date : Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Time : 2:00pm EST

The streaming event will cover the following:

  • Overview of IZEA’s vision for its Creator Economy Ecosystem
  • Comparison between IZEAx and Shake marketplaces
  • Platform integrations and shared functionality between IZEA platforms
  • An end-to-end demonstration of the Shake buying and selling experience

Those interested in watching the stream can register at http://izea.com/shake/event

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive measurable return on investment.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking  terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “would” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of sales activity, revenue and margins based on bookings, plans to increase the size of our sales team, the financial impact of investments in our software business, and continuation of new IZEAx customers and their effect on future sales.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors, including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Press Contact
Martin Smith
IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
Phone: 407-674-6911
Email: ir@izea.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
11:16aIZEA Shake™ Streaming Event On September 30th
GL
11:15aIZEA WORLDWIDE : Shake™ Streaming Event On September 30th
AQ
09:32aIZEA WORLDWIDE : Influence+United welcomes Chtrbox
AQ
09:32aInfluence+United welcomes Chtrbox
GL
09/22IZEA WORLDWIDE : Awarded Significant Contract for Marketing of Alcoholic Beverag..
AQ
09/22IZEA Awarded Significant Contract for Marketing of Alcoholic Beverages
GL
09/22IZEA WORLDWIDE : Influence+United welcomes Buzzoole
AQ
09/22Influence+United welcomes Buzzoole
GL
09/21IZEA WORLDWIDE : Announcing the formation of Influence+United
AQ
09/21Announcing the formation of Influence+United
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18,1 M - -
Net income 2020 -6,63 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,37x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 49,2 M 49,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,71x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
Duration : Period :
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,80 $
Last Close Price 1,02 $
Spread / Highest target 76,5%
Spread / Average Target 76,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 76,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Hans Murphy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan S. Schram Chief Operating Officer & Director
LeAnn C. Hitchcock Chief Financial Officer
VJ LeBlanc Chief Technology Officer
Brian W. Brady Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.331.11%49
FACEBOOK24.12%725 736
TWITTER33.32%33 703
MATCH GROUP, INC.29.72%27 694
LINE CORPORATION0.37%12 308
SINA CORPORATION0.78%2 631
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group