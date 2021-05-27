Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IZEA   US46604H1059

IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.

(IZEA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/27 02:53:47 pm
2.825 USD   -0.18%
02:45pIZEA Announces BrandGraph® Compare, Themes, and More
GL
02:30pIZEA Unveils Next Generation of IZEAx® Unity Suite
GL
05/24IZEA Announces “Disco” Streaming Event
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IZEA Unveils Next Generation of IZEAx® Unity Suite

05/27/2021 | 02:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Orlando, Florida, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, today revealed the next generation of IZEAx® Unity Suite, the company’s enterprise SaaS influencer marketing solution. The latest improvements to the platform’s functionality and features focus primarily on influencer discovery across leading social platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Twitch, Pinterest, YouTube, and TikTok as well as blogs. The new features are immediately available to enterprise-oriented IZEAx Unity Suite and self-service based IZEAx Discovery customers alike beginning today at no added cost.

“This is a meaningful day for the IZEA Software Ecosystem,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “We are using the data and functionality in each of our platforms to better one another, resulting in exclusive solutions for leading Influencer Marketing practitioners that only IZEA can offer.”

Unity Profiles
IZEA has completely redesigned and reimagined influencer profiles inside of IZEAx. The stunning new experience provides the industry’s most comprehensive analysis of influencer data, powered by proprietary data and insights. Unity Profiles makes the work of influencer marketing professionals easier than ever - with a wealth of information and interactive tools designed to assist them in researching, selecting, and quickly extending offers to influencers for their campaign initiatives.

BrandGraph Integration
Unity Profiles leverage a deep integration with IZEA’s BrandGraph dataset to surface relevant and actionable content for brands. Marketers are able to explore influencer content through multiple lenses. BrandGraph programmatically surfaces brand mentions and classifies the most relevant information to help aid in the selection of influencers that best align with campaign goals and competitive gain.

Shake Integration
Unity Profiles now integrates Shake listings into the IZEAx experience for the first time. Shake listings created by an influencer registered in IZEAx are now prominently displayed on the influencer’s profile page, providing marketers with another path to engage the influencer for a sponsorship or for another type of creative service. Marketers are able to choose how they would like to work with creators, whether that is through Unity Workflow in IZEAx, or through simple chat aided by ShakeBot™.

A.I. Predicted Insights
IZEAx has created a proprietary artificial intelligence engine that is able to predict the potential audience for a piece of content or social connection. The new audience insights provide demographic data about an influencer’s audience when the data is not available directly from a social platform, giving brands greater visibility prior to engaging an influencer.

Content Benchmarking
Marketers are now able to benchmark individual creator connections against the greater IZEA ecosystem on a comparative basis, choosing from a variety of data sources and comparison models. When combined with other BrandGraph integrations in Unity Suite, marketers can use IZEAx to benchmark an influencer’s content for their brand directly against a competitor’s content.

Creator Relationship Management (CRM)
IZEA has redesigned Notes and introduced CRM Email Capture as part of the Creator Relationship Management feature set. CRM Email Capture allows marketers to send emails to creators using their existing corporate email software and infrastructure while providing non-invasive technology to capture and store those emails within IZEAx. Emails shared with IZEAx become visible and searchable for everyone within the marketer’s organization. This functionality is available for Unity Suite customers as well as Enterprise Discovery customers.

Media Kits
IZEAx can now programmatically generate downloadable influencer media kits that showcase content and relevant data in PDF format for presentation and internal approval purposes.

VizSearch TikTok
IZEA has brought TikTok support to VizSearch for the first time. Marketers are able to search and filter TikTok content from influencers with full support for BrandGraph classifiers including Companies, Brands, Industries, and the newly announced Brand Themes.

Brand Selector
The brand selector within Unity Suite allows marketers to tailor their influencer discovery experience within both Unity Profiles and VizSearch to their own brand portfolio. It is used to programmatically surface relevant information for a given brand, making it faster and easier to gain brand insights. The Brand Selector allows marketers to view the IZEAx experience through any brand lens, be it their own brand or a competitor, and is ideal for advertising or PR agencies managing and pitching influencer marketing initiatives.

Ambassadorships with TikTok
IZEA has added Ambassadorships to Unity Workflow, allowing marketers to design long term, multi-part, multi-platform influencer sponsorships. Marketers are able to structure social posts as being dependent or independent of each other, as well as bundle payment issuance into a series of deliverables across a prolonged engagement. Amabassorships support all existing social platforms in IZEAx as well as the latest addition of TikTok.

For more information about IZEAx visit : https://izea.com/unity-suite/

All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this press release and BrandGraph are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement or partnership.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) operates IZEAx, the premier online marketplace that connects marketers with content creators. IZEAx automates influencer marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. IZEA creators include celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are compensated for producing unique content such as long and short form text, videos, photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or distributing such content on behalf of marketers through their personal websites, blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive influential content and engaging, shareable stories that drive awareness. For more information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement
All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. For IZEA’s full safe harbor statement, please visit https://izea.com/safe-harbor-statement/.

Attachment 


Martin Smith
IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
Phone: 407-674-6911
Email: ir@izea.com

Primary Logo

IZEA Unveils Next Generation of IZEAx® Unity Suite

IZEA has completely redesigned and reimagined influencer profiles inside of IZEAx. The stunning new experience provides the industry’s most comprehensive analysis of influencer data, powered by proprietary data and insights.

© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
02:45pIZEA Announces BrandGraph® Compare, Themes, and More
GL
02:30pIZEA Unveils Next Generation of IZEAx® Unity Suite
GL
05/24IZEA Announces “Disco” Streaming Event
GL
05/20INSIDER TRENDS : Selling By Insiders Lingers at IZEA Worldwide
MT
05/20INSIDER TRENDS : IZEA Worldwide Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
05/20IZEA WORLDWIDE  : Ladenburg Thalmann Upgrades IZEA to Buy from Neutral, Adjusts ..
MT
05/13IZEA WORLDWIDE  : Earnings Flash (IZEA) IZEA WORLDWIDE Reports Q1 Revenue $5.4M
MT
05/13IZEA WORLDWIDE  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
05/13IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
05/13IZEA Reports Q1 2021 Financial Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 26,6 M - -
Net income 2021 -8,57 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -20,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 175 M 175 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,56x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,66x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
Duration : Period :
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,15 $
Last Close Price 2,83 $
Spread / Highest target 46,6%
Spread / Average Target 46,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 46,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward Hans Murphy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan S. Schram President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Peter John Biere Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
VJ LeBlanc Chief Technology Officer
Brian W. Brady Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.55.49%175
FACEBOOK INC19.95%929 068
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%109 736
TWITTER, INC.6.83%46 057
MATCH GROUP, INC.-4.33%39 093
BUMBLE INC.0.00%5 186