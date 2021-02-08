Log in
IZEA Worldwide : How to Use Facebook Groups to Grow Your Brand's Community

02/08/2021 | 02:23pm EST
Creating a group is a simple task. Sign in to your Facebook page account and click on the 'Groups' tab. Select 'Create New Group.' You'll be taken to a screen that allows you to enter a group name, select the group's privacy level and invite people to join. Since you're just setting up the group, start by adding one person who is part of your business.

Set Privacy

In terms of privacy level, you have several options. Set the group to 'Public' if you're willing to let anyone see who has joined the group and view the posts. You might opt for this setting if you want to promote greater transparency of your brand, increase brand awareness or allow outsiders to preview your group's content before joining.

Set the group to 'Private' if you'd like to create a more exclusive community. Only members will be able to see the posts and view a list of group members. You can also choose to make the group 'visible' or 'hidden.' A hidden group won't appear in searches.

Choose a Cover Image and Set the Rules

Once the group is created, you'll have the opportunity to liven up the page with a cover image. Choose an image that reflects your brand's personality and sets the tone for the group. Facebook recommendsusing an image that is 1,640px by 856px. You'll have the option to reposition the image as well.

Before you invite people to join the group, establish a general code of conduct in the Group Rules section. Create rules that discourage rude behavior and spam. You can remove members who break the rules.

Explore Your Management Tools

Take some time to explore additional features and learn to edit group settings before moving on to your invitation list. Options such as tags and linked pages will make it easier for people to find the group. The post moderation options allow you to monitor the type of content that appears in the group. You'll also find a feature that lets you create posts and schedule them to appear later at a specific time.

Add Members

Ready to open the doors to your group and add members? Use an existing email list to invite your brand's current audience to the group. Or simply use the list of your business Page's followers. To draw in newer members, consider using an embedded 'join group' button on your official website or in email newsletters, suggests Social Report.

The admins that you assign to your group will review all requests to join and either approve or deny. You have the option of creating a questionnaire for potential members to fill out before they request access. This feature allows you to screen individuals who want to join the group, and it's a smart way to further cut down on spam. You can also establish criteria for automatic member approvals to save time and effort.

Disclaimer

IZEA Worldwide Inc. published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 19:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
