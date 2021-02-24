Log in
IZEA Worldwide : NASA Trends on BrandGraph® After Mars 2020 Rover Landing

02/24/2021 | 01:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On July 30, 2020, NASA launched a rocket carrying Perseverance, the Mars 2020 space rover. Perseverance, nicknamed Percy, finally landed on Feb 18, 2021, seven months after its launch. Percy's mission is to explore the Jezero crater on the Red Planet. Scientists think Jezero was once a deep lake billion of years ago and believe this means Mars was once habitable. BrandGraph, IZEA's social intelligence platform, recorded a spike in social media content and engagement for NASA as everyone celebrates the successful landing.

Also trending this week on BrandGraph were brands like Falls Guys and the Savage X Fenty. BrandGraph tracks and records the performance of these brands across social media platforms. See what got these brands trending by taking a closer look at the Top Trending Brands for this week:

Disclaimer

IZEA Worldwide Inc. published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 18:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16,9 M - -
Net income 2020 -5,93 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -24,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 223 M 223 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 13,2x
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,70x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
Duration : Period :
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,75 $
Last Close Price 4,10 $
Spread / Highest target -81,7%
Spread / Average Target -81,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -81,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward Hans Murphy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan S. Schram President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
LeAnn C. Hitchcock Chief Financial Officer
VJ LeBlanc Chief Technology Officer
Brian W. Brady Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.137.36%223
FACEBOOK INC-4.70%757 067
TWITTER35.12%58 247
MATCH GROUP, INC.3.65%43 140
SINA CORPORATION2.38%2 585
NEW WORK SE-19.82%1 463
