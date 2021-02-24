IZEA Worldwide : NASA Trends on BrandGraph® After Mars 2020 Rover Landing

On July 30, 2020, NASA launched a rocket carrying Perseverance, the Mars 2020 space rover. Perseverance, nicknamed Percy, finally landed on Feb 18, 2021, seven months after its launch. Percy's mission is to explore the Jezero crater on the Red Planet. Scientists think Jezero was once a deep lake billion of years ago and believe this means Mars was once habitable. BrandGraph, IZEA's social intelligence platform, recorded a spike in social media content and engagement for NASA as everyone celebrates the successful landing.

Also trending this week on BrandGraph were brands like Falls Guys and the Savage X Fenty. BrandGraph tracks and records the performance of these brands across social media platforms. See what got these brands trending by taking a closer look at the Top Trending Brands for this week: