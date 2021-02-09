IZEA Worldwide : What is Social Commerce? Drive Sales With Social Shopping

Social commerce allows users to make sales transactions with businesses via social media platforms. Consumers can now discover a new product and make a purchase without ever having to leave the app. This shortens the buying journey for users, creating fewer friction points and abandoned carts.

These features are a game-changer for social media marketers. Organic social media marketing was traditionally used to engage consumers, whereas paid social media advertising might encourage users to click through to an e-commerce site to make a purchase. Social shopping changes that landscape, creating an all-encompassing experience that can quickly allow your followers to convert into customers as they engage with your brand, influencers and other social media users about your product.

Although it's relatively new to the scene, social commerce is booming. Social commerce sales in the United States brought in around $22 billion in 2019, according to Statista. Experts predict that U.S.'s social commerce sales will exceed $84 billion by 2024 and $604.5 billion worldwide by 2027. Brands that offer new products and aspirational imagery are particularly well-suited to social commerce. Some of the largest product categories already leveraging its power include: