IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.

IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.

(IZEA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

IZEA Worldwide : What is Social Commerce? Drive Sales With Social Shopping

02/09/2021 | 03:59pm EST
Social commerce allows users to make sales transactions with businesses via social media platforms. Consumers can now discover a new product and make a purchase without ever having to leave the app. This shortens the buying journey for users, creating fewer friction points and abandoned carts.

These features are a game-changer for social media marketers. Organic social media marketing was traditionally used to engage consumers, whereas paid social media advertising might encourage users to click through to an e-commerce site to make a purchase. Social shopping changes that landscape, creating an all-encompassing experience that can quickly allow your followers to convert into customers as they engage with your brand, influencers and other social media users about your product.

Although it's relatively new to the scene, social commerce is booming. Social commerce sales in the United States brought in around $22 billion in 2019, according to Statista. Experts predict that U.S.'s social commerce sales will exceed $84 billion by 2024 and $604.5 billion worldwide by 2027. Brands that offer new products and aspirational imagery are particularly well-suited to social commerce. Some of the largest product categories already leveraging its power include:

Disclaimer

IZEA Worldwide Inc. published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 20:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16,9 M - -
Net income 2020 -5,93 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -31,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 295 M 295 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 17,4x
Capi. / Sales 2021 12,8x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
Duration : Period :
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,75 $
Last Close Price 5,42 $
Spread / Highest target -86,2%
Spread / Average Target -86,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -86,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward Hans Murphy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan S. Schram President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
LeAnn C. Hitchcock Chief Financial Officer
VJ LeBlanc Chief Technology Officer
Brian W. Brady Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.197.80%295
FACEBOOK INC-1.52%759 132
TWITTER7.48%46 173
MATCH GROUP, INC.2.90%42 517
LINE CORPORATION0.00%12 518
SINA CORPORATION0.71%2 535
