IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.

IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.

(IZEA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IZEA Worldwide : How to Engage Your Audience with Instagram Stories

03/31/2021 | 02:03pm EDT
At a glance, Stories might not feel like a big deal. Heck, they may seem downright confusing.

Why put so much effort into a piece of content that 'disappears' after a day?

In short, social marketers realized that consumers are naturally attracted to time-sensitive, ephemeral content. This sort of content gets buzz from its 'FOMO factor,' enticing Instagram users to click-through or else miss out on a post forever.

The numbers don't lie when it comes to both the popularity and impact of Instagram Stories as over half a billionare published daily.

According to Instagram themselves, one-third of the most-viewed Stories come from businesses. Meanwhile, their data also notes that one-in-five Stories result in a direct message from users.

Below are some of the main reasons why Stories are so valuable and drive so much engagement.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


All news about IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
02:03pIZEA WORLDWIDE  : How to Engage Your Audience with Instagram Stories
PU
11:09aIZEA WORLDWIDE  : Krispy Kreme Trends on BrandGraph® After Offering Free Doughnu..
PU
09:18aIZEAX PRODUCT UPDATE : March 2021
PU
03/30IZEA WORLDWIDE  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
03/30IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
03/30IZEA WORLDWIDE  : Narrows Q4 Loss as Revenue Grows
MT
03/30IZEA WORLDWIDE  : Earnings Flash (IZEA) IZEA WORLDWIDE Reports Q4 Revenue $6.4M
MT
03/30IZEA WORLDWIDE  : Earnings Flash (IZEA) IZEA WORLDWIDE Reports Q4 Loss $-0.02
MT
03/30IZEA Reports Q4 2020 Financial Results
GL
03/30IZEA WORLDWIDE  : Protect Your Brand From Ethical Issues in Influencer Marketing
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16,9 M - -
Net income 2020 -5,98 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -23,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 215 M 215 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 12,7x
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,62x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
Duration : Period :
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,00 $
Last Close Price 3,96 $
Spread / Highest target -24,2%
Spread / Average Target -24,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward Hans Murphy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan S. Schram President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
LeAnn C. Hitchcock Chief Financial Officer
VJ LeBlanc Chief Technology Officer
Brian W. Brady Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.117.58%215
FACEBOOK INC7.95%820 129
TWITTER, INC.18.88%50 144
MATCH GROUP, INC.-8.13%35 364
BUMBLE INC.0.00%6 851
NEW WORK SE-19.46%1 486
