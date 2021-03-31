IZEA Worldwide : How to Engage Your Audience with Instagram Stories

At a glance, Stories might not feel like a big deal. Heck, they may seem downright confusing.

Why put so much effort into a piece of content that 'disappears' after a day?

In short, social marketers realized that consumers are naturally attracted to time-sensitive, ephemeral content. This sort of content gets buzz from its 'FOMO factor,' enticing Instagram users to click-through or else miss out on a post forever.

The numbers don't lie when it comes to both the popularity and impact of Instagram Stories as over half a billionare published daily.

According to Instagram themselves, one-third of the most-viewed Stories come from businesses. Meanwhile, their data also notes that one-in-five Stories result in a direct message from users.

Below are some of the main reasons why Stories are so valuable and drive so much engagement.