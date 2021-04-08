Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IZEA Worldwide, Inc.    IZEA

IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.

(IZEA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IZEA Worldwide : How to Remove the TikTok Watermark From Your Videos

04/08/2021 | 10:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Videos are also popular on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and LinkedIn. What makes TikTok different, though, is how easy it is to create, edit and share videos directly in the app. Within the video creator, you can control the recording speed, apply filters, add sound and experiment with special effects.

Given the popularity of videos with consumers, it makes sense that you want to share your videos across all of your social media channels. Sharing the content instead of creating a new video for each platform also saves you time. TikTok's user-friendly layout makes it a natural choice for creating videos.

Disclaimer

IZEA Worldwide Inc. published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 14:23:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
10:26aIZEA WORLDWIDE  : How to Remove the TikTok Watermark From Your Videos
PU
04/07IZEA WORLDWIDE  : Pfizer Trends on BrandGraph® After Announcing Its Vaccine is 1..
PU
04/07BrandGraph® Reveals $5.2B in Monthly Earned Social Media Loss for Travel and ..
GL
04/07IZEA WORLDWIDE  : BrandGraph® Reveals $5.2B in Monthly Earned Social Media Loss ..
AQ
04/06TWITTER SHADOWBAN : How to Detect if Your Account Has Limited Visibility
PU
04/06G&B joins IZEA Talent Partner Program
GL
04/06IZEA WORLDWIDE  : Ladenburg Thalmann Upgrades IZEA to Neutral From Sell, Price T..
MT
04/05TWITCH OVERLAYS : How To Make Your Stream Stand Out
PU
04/05IZEA WORLDWIDE  : Reports 130% Growth in Managed Services Bookings in Q1
MT
04/05IZEA Managed Services Bookings Reach 130% Growth in Q1 to Hit All-Time Record
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28,6 M - -
Net income 2021 -8,02 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -35,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 270 M 270 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,44x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,35x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
Duration : Period :
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,50 $
Last Close Price 4,57 $
Spread / Highest target -1,53%
Spread / Average Target -1,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward Hans Murphy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan S. Schram President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Peter John Biere Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
VJ LeBlanc Chief Technology Officer
Brian W. Brady Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.151.10%270
FACEBOOK INC14.62%891 577
TWITTER, INC.27.41%54 920
MATCH GROUP, INC.-6.17%38 156
BUMBLE INC.0.00%7 252
NEW WORK SE-12.14%1 644
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ