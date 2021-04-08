IZEA Worldwide : How to Remove the TikTok Watermark From Your Videos

Videos are also popular on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and LinkedIn. What makes TikTok different, though, is how easy it is to create, edit and share videos directly in the app. Within the video creator, you can control the recording speed, apply filters, add sound and experiment with special effects.

Given the popularity of videos with consumers, it makes sense that you want to share your videos across all of your social media channels. Sharing the content instead of creating a new video for each platform also saves you time. TikTok's user-friendly layout makes it a natural choice for creating videos.