Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IZEA Worldwide, Inc.    IZEA

IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.

(IZEA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IZEA Worldwide : Pfizer Trends on BrandGraph® After Announcing Its Vaccine is 100% Effective in Adolescents

04/07/2021 | 12:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

According to Pfizer-BioNTech, its adolescent clinical trials are successful. On Mar 31, 2021, the pharmaceutical company announced its COVID-19 vaccine is both effective and tolerated in children ages 12 to 15. The vaccine is still in clinical trials. So, it has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Pfizer believes its vaccine will be authorized for administration this fall, just in time for middle school students to go back to school. BrandGraph, IZEA's social intelligence platform, recorded a spike in social media content and engagement for Pfizer as people discuss whether children should be vaccinated or not.

Also trending this week on BrandGraph were brands like Litecoin and Universal Studios Hollywood. BrandGraph tracks and records the performance of these brands across social media platforms. See what got these brands trending by taking a closer look at the Top Trending Brands for this week:

Disclaimer

IZEA Worldwide Inc. published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 16:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
12:36pIZEA WORLDWIDE  : Pfizer Trends on BrandGraph® After Announcing Its Vaccine is 1..
PU
10:00aBrandGraph® Reveals $5.2B in Monthly Earned Social Media Loss for Travel and ..
GL
10:00aIZEA WORLDWIDE  : BrandGraph® Reveals $5.2B in Monthly Earned Social Media Loss ..
AQ
04/06TWITTER SHADOWBAN : How to Detect if Your Account Has Limited Visibility
PU
04/06G&B joins IZEA Talent Partner Program
GL
04/06IZEA WORLDWIDE  : Ladenburg Thalmann Upgrades IZEA to Neutral From Sell, Price T..
MT
04/05TWITCH OVERLAYS : How To Make Your Stream Stand Out
PU
04/05IZEA WORLDWIDE  : Reports 130% Growth in Managed Services Bookings in Q1
MT
04/05IZEA Managed Services Bookings Reach 130% Growth in Q1 to Hit All-Time Record
GL
04/02IZEA WORLDWIDE  : The Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn Marketing for Business
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28,6 M - -
Net income 2021 -8,02 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -35,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 270 M 270 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,44x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,35x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
Duration : Period :
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,50 $
Last Close Price 4,57 $
Spread / Highest target -1,53%
Spread / Average Target -1,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward Hans Murphy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan S. Schram President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Peter John Biere Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
VJ LeBlanc Chief Technology Officer
Brian W. Brady Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.150.00%270
FACEBOOK INC12.12%872 127
TWITTER, INC.23.73%53 336
MATCH GROUP, INC.-5.32%38 501
BUMBLE INC.0.00%7 305
NEW WORK SE-16.43%1 558
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ