IZEA Worldwide : The Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn Marketing for Business

LinkedIn is a professional social network that primarily serves B2B companies and marketers. The platform represents a place for people to network, discover new work opportunities and partnerships, and promote themselves professionally.

Users on LinkedIn can be split into two types of accounts:

Personal accounts for individuals users, allowing you to promote your job title, work history, and professional accomplishments. Business or brand accounts for companies, similar to business pages on any other social network. These accounts serve as a company's hub for promoting content, hiring, and more.

Unlike Twitter or Facebook which primarily involve going back-and-forth with customers, LinkedIn is focused on B2B communication. It's a place for CEOs, managers, and entry-level employees alike to share insights and content.

Right now, LinkedIn is totally dominated by young professionals and millennials: over 60% of LinkedIn's usersbetween the ages of 25 and 34. That means you won't see (as many) memes and TikTok challenges here.

In short, LinkedIn is a place for professionals to flex their influence. While some critics might see the platform as little more than a bunch of digital resumes, the network has become an invaluable tool for B2B brands.