IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.

IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.

(IZEA)
News 
All News

IZEA Worldwide : The Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn Marketing for Business

04/02/2021 | 06:16pm EDT
LinkedIn is a professional social network that primarily serves B2B companies and marketers. The platform represents a place for people to network, discover new work opportunities and partnerships, and promote themselves professionally.

Users on LinkedIn can be split into two types of accounts:

  1. Personal accountsfor individuals users, allowing you to promote your job title, work history, and professional accomplishments.
  2. Business or brand accountsfor companies, similar to business pages on any other social network. These accounts serve as a company's hub for promoting content, hiring, and more.

Unlike Twitter or Facebook which primarily involve going back-and-forth with customers, LinkedIn is focused on B2B communication. It's a place for CEOs, managers, and entry-level employees alike to share insights and content.

Right now, LinkedIn is totally dominated by young professionals and millennials: over 60% of LinkedIn's usersbetween the ages of 25 and 34. That means you won't see (as many) memes and TikTok challenges here.

In short, LinkedIn is a place for professionals to flex their influence. While some critics might see the platform as little more than a bunch of digital resumes, the network has become an invaluable tool for B2B brands.

Disclaimer

IZEA Worldwide Inc. published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 22:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16,9 M - -
Net income 2020 -5,98 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -22,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 209 M 209 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 12,4x
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,38x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
Duration : Period :
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,00 $
Last Close Price 3,85 $
Spread / Highest target -22,1%
Spread / Average Target -22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward Hans Murphy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan S. Schram President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
LeAnn C. Hitchcock Chief Financial Officer
VJ LeBlanc Chief Technology Officer
Brian W. Brady Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.111.54%209
FACEBOOK INC9.34%850 485
TWITTER, INC.17.88%50 812
MATCH GROUP, INC.-5.64%38 372
BUMBLE INC.0.00%7 091
NEW WORK SE-16.79%1 541
