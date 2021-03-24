IZEA Worldwide : Universal Studios Japan Trends on BrandGraph® After Super Nintendo World's Grand Opening

Super Nintendo World officially opened in Osaka, Japan on Mar 18, 2021. Super Nintendo World also features the Mushroom Kingdom, Bowser's Castle and Princess Peach's Castle from the Super Mario games. Long-time lovers of the Super Mario franchise are excited to finally experience a real-life version of Mario Kart. In October 2020, Universal Studios Japan released renderings for Super Nintendo World causing social media to erupt. BrandGraph, IZEA's social intelligence platform, recorded a spike in social media content and engagement for Universal Studios Japan. Super Mario fans share their excitement for Super Nintendo World.

Also trending this week on BrandGraph were brands like the Boston Red Sox and Justice League. BrandGraph tracks and records the performance of these brands across social media platforms. See what got these brands trending by taking a closer look at the Top Trending Brands for this week: