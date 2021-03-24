Log in
IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.

IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.

(IZEA)
IZEA Worldwide : Universal Studios Japan Trends on BrandGraph® After Super Nintendo World's Grand Opening

03/24/2021
Super Nintendo World officially opened in Osaka, Japan on Mar 18, 2021. Super Nintendo World also features the Mushroom Kingdom, Bowser's Castle and Princess Peach's Castle from the Super Mario games. Long-time lovers of the Super Mario franchise are excited to finally experience a real-life version of Mario Kart. In October 2020, Universal Studios Japan released renderings for Super Nintendo World causing social media to erupt. BrandGraph, IZEA's social intelligence platform, recorded a spike in social media content and engagement for Universal Studios Japan. Super Mario fans share their excitement for Super Nintendo World.

Also trending this week on BrandGraph were brands like the Boston Red Sox and Justice League. BrandGraph tracks and records the performance of these brands across social media platforms. See what got these brands trending by taking a closer look at the Top Trending Brands for this week:

Disclaimer

IZEA Worldwide Inc. published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 16:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16,9 M - -
Net income 2020 -5,98 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -25,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 236 M 236 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 13,9x
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,42x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
Duration : Period :
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,00 $
Last Close Price 4,33 $
Spread / Highest target -30,7%
Spread / Average Target -30,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward Hans Murphy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan S. Schram President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
LeAnn C. Hitchcock Chief Financial Officer
VJ LeBlanc Chief Technology Officer
Brian W. Brady Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.137.91%245
FACEBOOK INC6.40%779 550
TWITTER, INC.18.69%55 947
MATCH GROUP, INC.-4.53%41 403
BUMBLE INC.0.00%8 474
SINA CORPORATION2.08%2 574
