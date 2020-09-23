Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IZEA Worldwide, Inc.    IZEA

IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.

(IZEA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/23 09:57:53 am
0.986 USD   -3.33%
09:32aIZEA WORLDWIDE : Influence+United welcomes Chtrbox
AQ
09:32aInfluence+United welcomes Chtrbox
GL
09/22IZEA WORLDWIDE : Awarded Significant Contract for Marketing of Alcoholic Beverages
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Influence+United welcomes Chtrbox

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 09:32am EDT

Mumbai, India, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Influence+United charter member, IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), today welcomed the leading influencer marketing company in India, Chtrbox, to the expanding, global alliance.

Founded in 2016 out of Mumbai and Delhi, Chtrbox offers India’s largest and most diverse network of influencers, from top celebrities, digital stars, to microinfluencers, mom bloggers and campus-based creators.

“India has a population of 600 million, socially-native young adults – and they’re set to change the advertising world,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Companies both new and old have recognized that their brand is no longer what they tell their consumers. Instead, it is what consumers tell each other it can be through influencer marketing. Nowhere is this more demonstrable than in India through the leadership of Chtrbox driving the Creator Economy to new heights. Having access to this rapidly growing, innovative country is central to Influence+United’s mission.”

"Increasingly, brands are looking at India for their next wave of growth. Nailing a solid influencer strategy is key in today's digital world, and we're glad to be a part of this alliance to ensure that storytelling happens seamlessly across borders,” said Pranay Swarup, CEO & Founder of Chtrbox.

The Influence+United alliance seeks to take the stress of globalization and streamline the entire executional journey -- from proposal to results -- for the world’s foremost companies. The alliance will serve as the easiest way to execute a unified influencer marketing campaign with trusted leaders who are localized in presence, but global in scope.

Influence+United, IZEA, Buzzoole, and Chtrbox plan to formally welcome additional partners in subsequent announcements. Details pertaining to those members will be made public through newswire, online press center, and companies’ social media channels.

# # #

About Influence+United
Influence+United is the leading, global Influencer Marketing alliance designed for modern brand marketers. Our member companies work side by side to seamlessly develop actionable and localized campaign concepts, strategies, and investment approaches that provide the expertise and scalability required across the creator economy.

Founded in September 2020, Influence+United seeks to bring together the foremost companies from the Influencer Marketing industry around the world. Collectively, the alliance has exposure to over 3 billion global citizens and geographical expertise for over 90% of multi-continent brand organizations.

More information can be found on the alliance’s website: http://influence-united.com

# # #

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “would” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of sales activity, revenue and margins based on bookings, plans to increase the size of our sales team, the financial impact of investments in our software business, and continuation of new IZEAx customers and their effect on future sales.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors, including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Attachment 

Martin Smith
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. 
Phone: +1 (407) 543-6100
Email: investors@izea.com
Influence+United

Influence+United Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
09:32aIZEA WORLDWIDE : Influence+United welcomes Chtrbox
AQ
09:32aInfluence+United welcomes Chtrbox
GL
09/22IZEA WORLDWIDE : Awarded Significant Contract for Marketing of Alcoholic Beverag..
AQ
09/22IZEA Awarded Significant Contract for Marketing of Alcoholic Beverages
GL
09/22IZEA WORLDWIDE : Influence+United welcomes Buzzoole
AQ
09/22Influence+United welcomes Buzzoole
GL
09/21IZEA WORLDWIDE : Announcing the formation of Influence+United
AQ
09/21Announcing the formation of Influence+United
GL
09/21MEDIA ALERT : Industry-First, Global Influencer Marketing Alliance Announcement
AQ
09/21MEDIA ALERT : Industry-First, Global Influencer Marketing Alliance Announcement
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18,1 M - -
Net income 2020 -6,63 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,37x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 49,2 M 49,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,71x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
Duration : Period :
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,80 $
Last Close Price 1,02 $
Spread / Highest target 76,5%
Spread / Average Target 76,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 76,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Hans Murphy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan S. Schram Chief Operating Officer & Director
LeAnn C. Hitchcock Chief Financial Officer
VJ LeBlanc Chief Technology Officer
Brian W. Brady Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.331.11%49
FACEBOOK24.12%725 736
TWITTER33.32%33 703
MATCH GROUP, INC.29.72%27 694
LINE CORPORATION0.37%12 308
SINA CORPORATION0.78%2 631
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group