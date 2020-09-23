Influence+United welcomes Chtrbox

Mumbai, India, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Influence+United charter member, IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), today welcomed the leading influencer marketing company in India, Chtrbox, to the expanding, global alliance.

Founded in 2016 out of Mumbai and Delhi, Chtrbox offers India’s largest and most diverse network of influencers, from top celebrities, digital stars, to microinfluencers, mom bloggers and campus-based creators.

“India has a population of 600 million, socially-native young adults – and they’re set to change the advertising world,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Companies both new and old have recognized that their brand is no longer what they tell their consumers. Instead, it is what consumers tell each other it can be through influencer marketing. Nowhere is this more demonstrable than in India through the leadership of Chtrbox driving the Creator Economy to new heights. Having access to this rapidly growing, innovative country is central to Influence+United’s mission.”

"Increasingly, brands are looking at India for their next wave of growth. Nailing a solid influencer strategy is key in today's digital world, and we're glad to be a part of this alliance to ensure that storytelling happens seamlessly across borders,” said Pranay Swarup, CEO & Founder of Chtrbox.

The Influence+United alliance seeks to take the stress of globalization and streamline the entire executional journey -- from proposal to results -- for the world’s foremost companies. The alliance will serve as the easiest way to execute a unified influencer marketing campaign with trusted leaders who are localized in presence, but global in scope.

Influence+United, IZEA, Buzzoole, and Chtrbox plan to formally welcome additional partners in subsequent announcements. Details pertaining to those members will be made public through newswire, online press center, and companies’ social media channels.

# # #



About Influence+United

Influence+United is the leading, global Influencer Marketing alliance designed for modern brand marketers. Our member companies work side by side to seamlessly develop actionable and localized campaign concepts, strategies, and investment approaches that provide the expertise and scalability required across the creator economy.

Founded in September 2020, Influence+United seeks to bring together the foremost companies from the Influencer Marketing industry around the world. Collectively, the alliance has exposure to over 3 billion global citizens and geographical expertise for over 90% of multi-continent brand organizations.

More information can be found on the alliance’s website: http://influence-united.com



# # #



Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “would” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of sales activity, revenue and margins based on bookings, plans to increase the size of our sales team, the financial impact of investments in our software business, and continuation of new IZEAx customers and their effect on future sales.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors, including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Attachment

Martin Smith IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Phone: +1 (407) 543-6100 Email: investors@izea.com