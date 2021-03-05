Log in
IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.

Micro vs Macro: Which Influencer is Best for Your Brand?

03/05/2021 | 10:56am EST
While micro-influencers can speak to small, niche communities, macro-influencers can reach a broad audience. A single Instagramphoto of a macro-influencer posing with your brand's products can grant you instant visibility. This might even help you discover a customer base that was outside of your intended target audience.

When considering the pros and cons, deciding on micro vs. macro influencer marketing will come down to one more factor: the goal of your campaign. Are you hoping to broaden brand awareness before an upcoming event or holiday? You can rely on a macro-influencer to quickly reach a broad audience in time. Want to gradually build public trust with a niche community? Micro-influencers are the right choice.

Of course, you don't have to limit yourself to one kind of influencer. If you have the budget, you can create a team of influencers to fulfill different objectives and spearhead various campaigns. Partner with a macro-influencer on YouTube to create a single promo video for your latest product. At the same time, use a team of micro-influencers on Instagram to share stories about how your brand has improved their lives. Both approaches can be used simultaneously to drive traffic to your site. The sky's the limit!

Disclaimer

IZEA Worldwide Inc. published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 15:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16,9 M - -
Net income 2020 -5,93 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -20,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 188 M 188 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 11,1x
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,19x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
Duration : Period :
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,75 $
Last Close Price 3,46 $
Spread / Highest target -78,3%
Spread / Average Target -78,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -78,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward Hans Murphy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan S. Schram President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
LeAnn C. Hitchcock Chief Financial Officer
VJ LeBlanc Chief Technology Officer
Brian W. Brady Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.90.11%188
FACEBOOK INC-5.68%733 674
TWITTER23.27%53 137
MATCH GROUP, INC.-4.98%38 640
SINA CORPORATION1.86%2 579
NEW WORK SE-19.29%1 530
