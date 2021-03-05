Micro vs Macro: Which Influencer is Best for Your Brand?

While micro-influencers can speak to small, niche communities, macro-influencers can reach a broad audience. A single Instagramphoto of a macro-influencer posing with your brand's products can grant you instant visibility. This might even help you discover a customer base that was outside of your intended target audience.
When considering the pros and cons, deciding on micro vs. macro influencer marketing will come down to one more factor: the goal of your campaign. Are you hoping to broaden brand awareness before an upcoming event or holiday? You can rely on a macro-influencer to quickly reach a broad audience in time. Want to gradually build public trust with a niche community? Micro-influencers are the right choice.
Of course, you don't have to limit yourself to one kind of influencer. If you have the budget, you can create a team of influencers to fulfill different objectives and spearhead various campaigns. Partner with a macro-influencer on YouTube to create a single promo video for your latest product. At the same time, use a team of micro-influencers on Instagram to share stories about how your brand has improved their lives. Both approaches can be used simultaneously to drive traffic to your site. The sky's the limit!
