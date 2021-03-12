Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IZEA Worldwide, Inc.    IZEA

IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.

(IZEA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/12 10:59:15 am
4.07 USD   -1.45%
10:45aRECENT GRADS : Launch Your Sales Career at IZEA
PU
03/11YOUTUBE SHORTS : What We Know About Short-Form Video for Youtube
PU
03/10HOW TO WRITE INSTAGRAM CAPTIONS : Best Practices for 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Recent Grads: Launch Your Sales Career at IZEA

03/12/2021 | 10:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A career in sales can be highly lucrative and rewarding. Regardless of your major or past work experience, anyone can learn to become a skilled sales professional. A sales skill set can be applied to almost any industry, including influencer marketing, and there is no limit to how successful you can be.

At IZEA, we're experts at connecting influencers and businesses. We operate an online marketplace where leading brands can find influential creators to produce and distribute original content.From fashion bloggers and tech unboxers to small businesses and Fortune 100 companies, we help each tell a unique story. We're at the forefront of a creative and innovative movement in marketing that is gaining serious momentum.

The members of our sales team play a big part in our company's success. We rely on them to not only sell our products and services to advertisers of all sizes, but also the general benefits of influencer marketing as a whole. Influencer marketing is still a young industry and is finally starting to become recognized as a primary tactic in brands' marketing strategies. It's up to our sales team to convey the opportunities influencers can provide to brands while also demonstrating how IZEA can streamline their marketing efforts.

Disclaimer

IZEA Worldwide Inc. published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 15:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
10:45aRECENT GRADS : Launch Your Sales Career at IZEA
PU
03/11YOUTUBE SHORTS : What We Know About Short-Form Video for Youtube
PU
03/10HOW TO WRITE INSTAGRAM CAPTIONS : Best Practices for 2021
PU
03/08IZEA WORLDWIDE  : Q1 Managed Services Bookings to Date 60% Higher Than All of Q1..
MT
03/08IZEA Awarded Influencer Marketing Contract Expansion from Fortune 10 Customer
GL
03/05MICRO VS MACRO : Which Influencer is Best for Your Brand?
PU
03/04IZEA WORLDWIDE  : The FDA Trends on BrandGraph® After Approving Third COVID Vacc..
PU
03/03IZEA WORLDWIDE  : Managed Services Bookings Grow 45% In Q1 To Date
MT
03/03IZEA Managed Services Bookings Reach 45% YoY Growth to Date in Q1
GL
03/01HIVE SOCIAL : The Latest Social Media App to Keep on Your Radar
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16,9 M - -
Net income 2020 -5,98 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -24,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 225 M 225 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 13,3x
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,99x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
Duration : Period :
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,00 $
Last Close Price 4,13 $
Spread / Highest target -27,4%
Spread / Average Target -27,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward Hans Murphy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan S. Schram President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
LeAnn C. Hitchcock Chief Financial Officer
VJ LeBlanc Chief Technology Officer
Brian W. Brady Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.126.92%225
FACEBOOK INC0.26%779 920
TWITTER, INC.26.43%54 498
MATCH GROUP, INC.2.75%41 785
SINA CORPORATION1.84%2 578
NEW WORK SE-14.64%1 607
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ