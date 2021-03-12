Recent Grads: Launch Your Sales Career at IZEA

A career in sales can be highly lucrative and rewarding. Regardless of your major or past work experience, anyone can learn to become a skilled sales professional. A sales skill set can be applied to almost any industry, including influencer marketing, and there is no limit to how successful you can be.

At IZEA, we're experts at connecting influencers and businesses. We operate an online marketplace where leading brands can find influential creators to produce and distribute original content.From fashion bloggers and tech unboxers to small businesses and Fortune 100 companies, we help each tell a unique story. We're at the forefront of a creative and innovative movement in marketing that is gaining serious momentum.

The members of our sales team play a big part in our company's success. We rely on them to not only sell our products and services to advertisers of all sizes, but also the general benefits of influencer marketing as a whole. Influencer marketing is still a young industry and is finally starting to become recognized as a primary tactic in brands' marketing strategies. It's up to our sales team to convey the opportunities influencers can provide to brands while also demonstrating how IZEA can streamline their marketing efforts.