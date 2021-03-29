The Rise of CGI Influencers: What This Trend Means for Influencer Marketing

In regard to ethical concerns over the use of CGI influencers, perhaps one of the most important considerations is whether or not CGI influencers can really influence people. A study titled 'Can CGI Influencers Have Real Influence?' was conducted by the social entertainment firm Full Screen. It found that 42 percent of Gen Z individuals and millennials have followed a CGI influencer without knowing it was computer-generated. The survey also showed that 22 percent of those questioned follow CGI influencers after discovering they're not real. And 55 percent have made a purchase or attended an event based on the advice of a CGI influencer.

These somewhat alarming statistics bring to mind a prediction made by Jean Badrillard, a French sociologist and philosopher. He forewarned that with growing use of televisions, computers and computer games, people would become less able to distinguish between reality and simulated reality. He coined this situation 'hyperreality.' This might explain why politicians and other folks in the public eye are able to re-write their stories and get some members of the public to believe them, even though they might not be true.

As hard as it might be to hear for people who are very invested in CGI influencers, the reality is they don't care about or connect with their followers. Essentially, these digital personas are just a string of binary digits and codes created purely to earn profits for companies and brands. Even though a human influencer's bottom line depends on how many followers they have, at least they have real thoughts, feelings and life experiences.