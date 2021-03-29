Log in
The Rise of CGI Influencers: What This Trend Means for Influencer Marketing

03/29/2021 | 10:04am EDT
In regard to ethical concerns over the use of CGI influencers, perhaps one of the most important considerations is whether or not CGI influencers can really influence people. A study titled 'Can CGI Influencers Have Real Influence?' was conducted by the social entertainment firm Full Screen. It found that 42 percent of Gen Z individuals and millennials have followed a CGI influencer without knowing it was computer-generated. The survey also showed that 22 percent of those questioned follow CGI influencers after discovering they're not real. And 55 percent have made a purchase or attended an event based on the advice of a CGI influencer.

These somewhat alarming statistics bring to mind a prediction made by Jean Badrillard, a French sociologist and philosopher. He forewarned that with growing use of televisions, computers and computer games, people would become less able to distinguish between reality and simulated reality. He coined this situation 'hyperreality.' This might explain why politicians and other folks in the public eye are able to re-write their stories and get some members of the public to believe them, even though they might not be true.

As hard as it might be to hear for people who are very invested in CGI influencers, the reality is they don't care about or connect with their followers. Essentially, these digital personas are just a string of binary digits and codes created purely to earn profits for companies and brands. Even though a human influencer's bottom line depends on how many followers they have, at least they have real thoughts, feelings and life experiences.

Disclaimer

IZEA Worldwide Inc. published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 14:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16,9 M - -
Net income 2020 -5,98 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -23,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 220 M 220 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 13,0x
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,81x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
Duration : Period :
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,00 $
Last Close Price 4,05 $
Spread / Highest target -25,9%
Spread / Average Target -25,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward Hans Murphy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan S. Schram President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
LeAnn C. Hitchcock Chief Financial Officer
VJ LeBlanc Chief Technology Officer
Brian W. Brady Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.122.53%245
FACEBOOK INC3.61%779 550
TWITTER, INC.13.13%55 947
MATCH GROUP, INC.-8.55%41 403
BUMBLE INC.0.00%8 474
SINA CORPORATION2.08%2 574
