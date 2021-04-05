Log in
IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.

(IZEA)
Twitch Overlays: How To Make Your Stream Stand Out

04/05/2021 | 02:10pm EDT
A good overlay should match your own personality and style and be of high quality. The overlay should also match the games you play but can be easily swapped out for each type of game. This gives your stream a better look and is more pleasing to the viewer. Twitch overlays should include the webcam view, subscribers and followers, sponsorships, and alerts like donations or a new follower. Twitch overlays are important because they help boost engagement and gives you a more professional look.

Disclaimer

IZEA Worldwide Inc. published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -3,60 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -55,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 228 M 228 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,10x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,79x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
Duration : Period :
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,00 $
Last Close Price 3,85 $
Spread / Highest target -22,1%
Spread / Average Target -22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward Hans Murphy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan S. Schram President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Peter John Biere Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
VJ LeBlanc Chief Technology Officer
Brian W. Brady Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC.111.54%228
FACEBOOK INC9.34%850 485
TWITTER, INC.17.88%50 812
MATCH GROUP, INC.-5.64%38 372
BUMBLE INC.0.00%7 091
NEW WORK SE-16.79%1 540
