Twitch Overlays: How To Make Your Stream Stand Out

A good overlay should match your own personality and style and be of high quality. The overlay should also match the games you play but can be easily swapped out for each type of game. This gives your stream a better look and is more pleasing to the viewer. Twitch overlays should include the webcam view, subscribers and followers, sponsorships, and alerts like donations or a new follower. Twitch overlays are important because they help boost engagement and gives you a more professional look.