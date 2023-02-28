Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Izertis, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IZER   ES0105449005

IZERTIS, S.A.

(IZER)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:39:00 2023-02-28 am EST
8.100 EUR   +1.25%
02/09Izertis S A : is committed to the People Analytics sector and becomes a shareholder in TeamEQ, a SaaS team intelligence platform
PU
02/09Izertis, S.A. acquired an unknown majority stake in TeamEQ.
CI
01/12Izertis S A : participates in the N0Waste project for the sustainability of the agri-food sector
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Izertis S A : acquires engineering and Phygital Development company Techsociety

02/28/2023 | 02:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Posted on 28 of February of 2023 . Izertis acquires engineering and Phygital Development company Techsociety

Technology consulting firm Izertis has signed on Monday the acquisition of engineering company Techsociety. With this addition, the company listed on the BME Growth expands its production capacity in multi-sectoral engineering practices, design, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products, IoT (Internet of Things), and digital products.

This is the first company to join Izertis in 2023, responding to the growth plan envisioned by the Asturian multinational. This operation opens up new lines of business and strengthens others in the engineering services portfolio, including industrial design, mechanical and hardware development, operating systems, and incorporates new reference clients in specialty sectors such as medical, agricultural, infrastructure, or telecommunications, among others.

Positioning us as a very relevant player in the technology engineering segment

This addition, which takes place in the first weeks of the year, according to the president of Izertis, Pablo Martin, "will allow us to strengthen lines of activity with growing demand in the market, positioning us as a very relevant player in the technology engineering segment".

Techsociety will bring 30 employees to the project and a business figure of 2.49 million euros in 2022. The company specializes in end-to-end services, ranging from product conceptualization to final implementation and commercial launch.

The union of Techsociety

After the announcement of this union, Javier Macías, CEO of Techsociety, has highlighted that "with this integration, we can improve the solidity and strength of both teams, increasing the capacity to respond to customer needs, facing new challenges with solvency, and focusing on larger national and international projects".

This year is the final year of Izertis' 2020-2023 strategic plan, which aims to reach 125 million euros in business figures in 2023. In addition, Izertis has been one of the Spanish companies included in the last two Financial Times rankings, placing it among the 1000 companies that grow the fastest organically among the 36 European countries. Since its initial public offering three years ago, its shares have increased in value by more than 370%.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Izertis SA published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 19:20:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about IZERTIS, S.A.
02/09Izertis S A : is committed to the People Analytics sector and becomes a shareholder in Tea..
PU
02/09Izertis, S.A. acquired an unknown majority stake in TeamEQ.
CI
01/12Izertis S A : participates in the N0Waste project for the sustainability of the agri-food ..
PU
2022Izertis S A : renews its promissory note programme on the MARF for 30 million euros
PU
2022Izertis S A : EthiFinance endorses Izertis with a BB rating with a Positive trend
PU
2022Izertis S A : GVC Gaesco raises Izertis' target price to 10.70 euros per share
PU
2022Izertis, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Izertis, S.A. acquired Pharma Advisors.
CI
2022Izertis, S.A. acquired Aura Investment, Resources And Consulting.
CI
2022Izertis, S.A. acquired Wealize S.L.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 91,6 M 97,1 M 97,1 M
Net income 2022 2,00 M 2,12 M 2,12 M
Net Debt 2022 33,3 M 35,2 M 35,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 121x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 198 M 210 M 210 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 372
Free-Float 43,1%
Chart IZERTIS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
izertis, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IZERTIS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,00 €
Average target price 10,47 €
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pablo Martín Rodríguez Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lourdes Argüelles García Director & Administrative-Finance Director
Diego Ramon Cabezudo Fernandez de la Vega Independent Director
Sheila Méndez Núñez Director & Director-Digital Transformation
Manuel Rodríguez Pasarín Director & Director-Technological Infrastructures
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IZERTIS, S.A.-2.91%210
ACCENTURE PLC-0.12%167 668
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.2.31%147 412
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.38%117 979
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.23%91 820
INFOSYS LIMITED0.07%75 122