Izertis S A : acquires engineering and Phygital Development company Techsociety

Posted on 28 of February of 2023 .

Technology consulting firm Izertis has signed on Monday the acquisition of engineering company Techsociety. With this addition, the company listed on the BME Growth expands its production capacity in multi-sectoral engineering practices, design, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products, IoT (Internet of Things), and digital products.

This is the first company to join Izertis in 2023, responding to the growth plan envisioned by the Asturian multinational. This operation opens up new lines of business and strengthens others in the engineering services portfolio, including industrial design, mechanical and hardware development, operating systems, and incorporates new reference clients in specialty sectors such as medical, agricultural, infrastructure, or telecommunications, among others.

This addition, which takes place in the first weeks of the year, according to the president of Izertis, Pablo Martin, "will allow us to strengthen lines of activity with growing demand in the market, positioning us as a very relevant player in the technology engineering segment".

Techsociety will bring 30 employees to the project and a business figure of 2.49 million euros in 2022. The company specializes in end-to-end services, ranging from product conceptualization to final implementation and commercial launch.

After the announcement of this union, Javier Macías, CEO of Techsociety, has highlighted that "with this integration, we can improve the solidity and strength of both teams, increasing the capacity to respond to customer needs, facing new challenges with solvency, and focusing on larger national and international projects".

This year is the final year of Izertis' 2020-2023 strategic plan, which aims to reach 125 million euros in business figures in 2023. In addition, Izertis has been one of the Spanish companies included in the last two Financial Times rankings, placing it among the 1000 companies that grow the fastest organically among the 36 European countries. Since its initial public offering three years ago, its shares have increased in value by more than 370%.