Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  IZOBLOK S.A.    IZB   PLIZBLK00010

IZOBLOK S.A.

(IZB)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 03/26
42.4 PLN   -1.40%
03:20aIZOBLOK S A  : Sumarises q3 of 2020/2021
PU
02/02IZOBLOK S A  : Summarises ih 2020/2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IZOBLOK S A : SUMARISES Q3 OF 2020/2021

03/31/2021 | 03:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Back IZOBLOK SUMARISES Q3 OF 2020/2021

In Q3 of 2020/21, IZOBLOK Group reached the sales income of the previous year, but the negative influence of the COVID-19 pandemics is visible in terms of the margins. From the beginning of the FY 2020/2021, the Group reached consolidated income from operations amounting to PLN 136,327.00, meaning 9.2% less than in the analogous period of the FY 2019/20220. Plus, there was a loss of PLN 6,393.00 generated from operational activities, and the EBITDA measure (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in the reported period was PLN 7,807.00, which was 55.7% less than the analogous period of the previous year.

Despite difficult economic conditions, IZOBLOK was able to win in Q3 of 2020/21 new and considerable orders, among others: from Autoneum Poland, with total cost of PLN 73.7 million, and from Auria Solutions Ltd, with total cost of PLN 37.8 million.

'The reported Q3 of 2020/2021 brought the period of a relative stability in the automotive branch. In this period, there were signs of refurbishing of the automotive market at the levels of pre-COVID-19 pandemics,but it is carried out differently in individual countries and- one way or another - at lower levels of income in comparison to the previous year. The rise in the number of orders is noticeable in plants in Poland, and, to a smaller extent, in the German plant.

I can assure you that our actions are directed towards full usage of the IZOBLOK Group's potential, effective management of the available resources and minimizing of negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemics onto the results. We expect that, following difficult time, the situation in the national and global economy will head towards gradual improvement. This year, the Group continues development actions and aims at increasing sales and improving financial results. Constantly, we will continue with organisational andmanufacturing improvements, which will provide for consistent and effective realization of an ambitious strategy. This, in turn, lets us look optimistically into the future' - says Przemysław Skrzydlak, CEO of IZOBLOK S.A.

Disclaimer

Izo-Blok SA published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 07:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IZOBLOK S.A.
03:20aIZOBLOK S A  : Sumarises q3 of 2020/2021
PU
02/02IZOBLOK S A  : Summarises ih 2020/2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 185 M 46,4 M 46,4 M
Net income 2020 -4,53 M -1,14 M -1,14 M
Net Debt 2020 34,7 M 8,73 M 8,73 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,10x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 51,1 M 12,9 M 12,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,42x
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 444
Free-Float 65,7%
Chart IZOBLOK S.A.
Duration : Period :
IZOBLOK S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Przemyslaw Skrzydlak Chairman-Management Board
Jaroslaw Sygidus Financial Director
Andrzej Kwiatkowski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Renata Skrzydlak Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Krzysztof Plonka Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IZOBLOK S.A.14.91%13
DENSO CORPORATION19.51%51 196
APTIV PLC5.37%37 132
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.20.36%26 729
CONTINENTAL AG-6.43%26 610
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD10.96%24 285
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ