Izostal S A : Opinion of the Supervisory Board of Izostal S.A. on the Management Board's recommendation concerning the payment of dividend for 2020.

Opinion of the Supervisory Board of Izostal S.A. on the Management Board's recommendation concerning the payment of dividend for 2020.

25-03-2021 13:07

Report no.: 4/2021

Legal basis: Art. 17 Clause 1 MAR - confidential information.

The Management Board of Izostal S.A. (the Company) informs that the Supervisory Board during its meeting on March 25, 2021 adopted a resolution on approval of the request made by the Management Board to the General Meeting of Shareholders, regarding distribution of profit for the financial year 2020.

The Supervisory Board issued a positive opinion on the proposal of the Management Board regarding distribution of profit for 2020, including allocation of the amount of PLN 3,929,280.00 for dividend for the Company's shareholders, which gives PLN 0.12 of dividend per each share. The proposal includes covering by dividend of all the shares issued by the Company in the number of 32,744,000 pieces.

The Supervisory Board did not raise any objections as to the date for determining the right to receive a dividend falling as at July 22, 2021, and the date for payment of the dividend as at August 10, 2021 suggested by the Management Board.

Management Board President, Marek Mazurek 2021-03-25

Management Board Vice President, Michał Pietrek 2021-03-25

