    IZO   CA46604F1099

IZOTROPIC CORPORATION

(IZO)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  01:56 2022-08-29 pm EDT
0.5400 CAD   -5.26%
Izotropic : OTCQB Certification to April 30, 2022

08/29/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
OTCQB Certification

I, John McGraw, CEOof Izotropic Corporation("the Company"), certify that:

1. The Company is registered or required to file periodic reporting with the SEC or is exempt from SEC registration as indicated below (mark the box below that applies with an "X"):

[]Company is registered under Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act []Company is relying on Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b)

[]Company is a bank that reports to a Bank Regulator under Section 12(i) of the Exchange Act

[]

Company is a bank that is non-SEC reporting but is current in its reporting to a Banking Regulator

[]

Company is reporting under Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act.

[]

Company is reporting under the Alternative Reporting Company Disclosure Guidelines

[]

Company is reporting under Regulation A (Tier 2)

[]

Other (describe)

  1. The Company is current in its reporting obligations as of the most recent fiscal year end and any subsequent quarters, and such information has been posted either on the SEC's EDGAR system or the OTC Disclosure & News Service, as applicable.
  2. The company is duly organized, validly existing and in good standing under the laws of British Columbia, Canada in which the Company is organized or does business.
  3. The share information below is for the primary OTCQB traded security as of the latest practicable date:

Trading Symbol

IZO

The data in this chart is as of:

August 25, 2022

Shares Authorized

(A)

Unlimited

Total Shares Outstanding

(B)

49,103,954

Number of Restricted Shares1

(C)

0

Unrestricted Shares Held by Officers, Directors, 10% Control Persons & Affiliates

(D)

4,876,667

Public Float: Subtract Lines C and D from Line B

(E)

44,227,287

% Public Float: Line E Divided by Line B (as a %)2

(F)

0.90%

Number of Beneficial Shareholders of at least 100 shares3

(G)

1222 as at March 30,

2021

  1. Restricted Shares means securities that are subject to resale restrictions for any reason. Your transfer agent should be able to provide the total number of restricted securities.
  2. Public Float means the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "10 percent Control Person"), or any Affiliates thereof, or any Famil y Members of officers, directors, and control persons. Family Member shall mean a Person's spouse, parents, children, and siblings, whether by blood, marriage or adoption, or anyone residing in such Person's home. OTCQB traded securities are required to have a freely traded public float of at least 10% of the shares outstanding unless an exemption applies.
  3. Beneficial Shareholder means any person who, directly or indirectly has or shares voting power of such security or investment power, which includes the power to dispose, or to direct the disposition of, such security. OTCQB traded securities are required to have at least 50 beneficial shareholders unless an exemption applies.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTCQB Certification (v. 3.1 March 22, 2022)

5. Convertible Debt:

The following is a complete list of all promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities that were issued or outstanding at any time during the last complete fiscal year and any interim period between the last fiscal year end and the date of this OTCQB Certification:

[]Check this box if there were no promissory notes, convertible notes, or other convertible debt arrangements issued or outstanding at any point during this time period.

Date of

Principal

Outstanding

Maturity

Conversion Terms

# Shares

# of

Name of Noteholder

Reason for

Note

Amount at

Balance ($)4

Date

(e.g., pricing

Converted

Potential

(entities must have

Issuance

Issuance

Issuance

mechanism for

to Date

Shares to be

individual with voting

(e.g., Loan,

($)

determining

Issued Upon

/ investment control

Services,

conversion of

Conversion5

disclosed).6

etc.)

instrument to

shares)

April 1,

2,000,000

2,000,000

March

Conversion to

0

3,508,772

Chris Hilliard

Loan

2022

31, 2023

equity at market

price at maturity

date

April 1,

50,000

50,000

March

Conversion to

0

87,719

0914474 B.C. Ltd

Loan

2022

31, 2023

equity at market

price at maturity

date

Total Outstanding

2,050,000

Total Shares: 0

3,596,491

Balance:

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

The debt is striaght debt that may be repaid or converted.

6. The following is a complete list of any law firm(s) and attorney(s) that acted as the Company's primary legal counsel in preparing its most recent annual report. Include the firm and attorney(s) name if outside counsel, or name and title if internal counsel. (If no attorney assisted in putting together the disclosure, identify the person(s) who prepared the disclosure and their relationship to the company.) Please also identify any other attorney, if different than the primary legal counsel, that assisted the company during the prior fiscal year on any matter including but not limited to, preparation of disclosure, press releases, consulting services, corporate action or merger assistance, etc.

Max Portner and Cam McTavish of Clark Wilson LLP of Vancouver, BC, Canada

  1. The Outstanding Balance is to include accrued interest.
  2. The total number of shares that can be issued upon full conversion of the Outstanding Balance. The number should not factor any "blockers" or
    limitations on the percentage of outstanding shares that can be owned by the Noteholder at a particular time. For purposes of this calculation, please use the current market pricing (e.g. most recent closing price, bid, etc.) of the security if conversion is based on a variable market rate.
  3. International Reporting Companies may elect not to disclose the names of noteholders who are non-affiliates of the company. "Affiliate" is a Person that directly, or indirectly through one or more intermediaries, controls or is controlled by, or is under common control with, an officer, a director, or a shareholder beneficially owning 10 percent or more of the Company's outstanding shares.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTCQB Certification (v. 3.1 March 22, 2022)

  1. The following is a complete list of third-party providers, including firm names and addresses, and primary contact names, engaged by the Company, its officers, directors or controlling shareholders, at any time during the last complete fiscal year and any interim period between the last fiscal year end and the date of this OTCQB Certification, to provide investor relations services, public relations services, marketing, brand awareness, consulting, stock promotion, or any other related services to the Company. Please describe the services provided by each third-party provider listed below. If none, please state "None".
    Oak Hill Financial
    161 Bay Street Suite 2460, Toronto Ontario, M5J 2S1 Marc Raffoul
    Investor Relations
    ThinkInk Marketing
    16692 Burke Lane, Huntington Beach CA, 92647 Claire Stevens
    Landing page and native ad marketing campaign
    James Berard
    #405-1049 Chilco Street Vancouver,BC, V6G 2R7 Investor Relations
    TMM Capital Advisory Inc.
    #423 120 23 Street East, Saskatoon SK S7K 0K8 Tyler Muir
    Investor Relations
    The Adam Advertising Group
    2215 Sorrento Drive, Coquitlam BC, V3K 6H6 Drago Adam
    Westmount Capital
    9 Rue de Candolle 1205 Geneva, Switzerland Robert Sequin
    European Investor Relations
    Grit Capital Corp.
    1201 - 1166 ALBERNI ST, Vancouver BC V6E 3Z3 Dan Kozel
    Advertising
    Blaze Capital Corp.
    #103 - 5888 Dover Cr. Richmond, BC V7C 5R7 Justin Caron
    Corporate Communications
  2. Officers, Directors and 5% Control Persons:
    The following is a complete list of Officers, Directors and 5% Control Persons (control persons are beneficial owners of five percent (5%) or more of any class of the issuer's equity securities), including name, address, and number of shares owned. Preferred shares, options, warrants that can be converted into common shares within the next 60 days should be included in the shareholdings listed below. If any of the beneficial shareholders are corporate entities, provide the name and address of the person(s) owning or controlling such corporate entities.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTCQB Certification (v. 3.1 March 22, 2022)

Name (First, Last)

City and State

Number of Shares Owned

Percentage of Class of

(and Country if outside US)

(list common, preferred, warrants

Shares Owned

and options separately)

Robert, Thast

Canada

3,501,667

7.131%

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including conversion terms of any class of the issuer's equity securities:

9. Certification:

Date: August 26, 2022

Name of Certifying CEO or CFO: John McGraw

Title: CEO

Signature: /s/ JOHN MCGRAW

(Digital Signatures should appear as "/s/ [OFFICER NAME]")

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTCQB Certification (v. 3.1 March 22, 2022)

Disclaimer

Izotropic Corporation published this content on 27 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 18:18:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -6,65 M -5,11 M -5,11 M
Net Debt 2022 0,17 M 0,13 M 0,13 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,47x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 28,0 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart IZOTROPIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Izotropic Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IZOTROPIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John McGraw President & Chief Executive Officer
Jody Bellefleur Chief Financial Officer
Jaclyn Thast Secretary & Operations Manager
Ali Sodagar Independent Director
John M. Boone Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IZOTROPIC CORPORATION-39.36%22
SONOSCAPE MEDICAL CORP.17.88%2 344
BEIJING WANDONG MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-11.80%2 133
NANO-X IMAGING LTD.-3.23%735
VIEWORKS CO., LTD.-2.51%280
RAY CO., LTD.-28.75%201