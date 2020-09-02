Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Izumi Co., Ltd.    8273   JP3138400001

IZUMI CO., LTD.

(8273)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FACTBOX-Main policy platforms of candidates in leadership of Japan's LDP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 02:37am EDT

TOKYO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Three candidates are vying to become the next leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) after outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said last week he would step down for health reasons.

The next president of the LDP is virtually assured of being prime minister because of the party's majority in parliament's lower house.

Here are some of the main policy stances of Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba and former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida:

YOSHIHIDE SUGA

A longtime lieutenant of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Suga has secured the backing of five of the LDP's seven factions, local media said, positioning himself as a clear favourite.

ECONOMY

Suga is expected to stay the policy course set out by Abe, including the "Abenomics" strategy aimed at reviving the economy as well as post-pandemic fiscal stimulus.

Suga opposes lowering the 10% sales tax rate, which he sees as indispensable to social security reforms. Some lawmakers have proposed lowering the tax to reduce the burden of the pandemic on households.

He is a strong promoter of tourism as a way to drive local economies and signalled in a recent interview with Reuters the importance of re-opening the economy over tighter pandemic restrictions.

As such, he also told Reuters in a recent interview that Japan would do "whatever it takes" to ensure it could host the Olympics next year.

He favours greater consolidation of regional banks and wants mobile phone carriers to lower fees.

DIPLOMACY, SECURITY

Suga believes Japan should review its security strategy within the boundary of the U.S.-drafted pacifist constitution.

He regards Japan's alliance with the United States as the core of Tokyo's diplomacy and security.

On China's move in June to pass national security legislation for Hong Kong, he said it was "regrettable" and undermined the credibility of the "one country, two systems" formula.

FORMER DEFENCE MINISTER SHIGERU ISHIBA

A rare LDP critic of Abe, Ishiba regularly tops surveys of lawmakers whom voters want to see as the next premier, but is less popular with party heavyweights.

ECONOMY

Ishiba has praised "Abenomics" for helping boost share prices and drive corporate profits, but says people with low income, small companies and rural areas have been left behind.

He recognises the importance of sales tax as a stable revenue source to fund social security programmes, but says the government should look into ways to soften the impact of the tax on low-income households.

DIPLOMACY, SECURITY

Like Suga, Ishiba considers ties with the United States to be the cornerstone of Japan's diplomacy and security.

He also favours deepening ties with Asian neighbours, including South Korea, amid growing tension between China and the United States.

"We must build political, cultural or security relationships of trust with Asia," he told Reuters this week.

FORMER FOREIGN MINISTER FUMIO KISHIDA

Kishida served as foreign minister under Abe from 2012 to 2017, but diplomacy remained mainly in the prime minister's grip. He ranks low in voter surveys.

ECONOMY

He believes the Abenomics mix of hyper-easy monetary policy and government spending should be maintained and on Wednesday told Reuters that for the next few years, Japan must take bold fiscal steps to combat the pandemic.

DIPLOMACY, SECURITY

Kishida hails from one of the party's more dovish factions and is seen as less keen on revising the post-war constitution's pacifist Article 9 than Abe, for whom it was a cherished goal.

He told Reuters that Japan needed to have frank discussions with the United States over the defence burden and that Japan must take a strong stance against Chinese moves to change the regional situation. (Reporting by Izumi Nakagawa, Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by David Dolan and Gerry Doyle)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about IZUMI CO., LTD.
02:37aFACTBOX-Main policy platforms of candidates in leadership of Japan's LDP
RE
08/28IZUMI CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/26Japan PM Abe to consult with doctors before Friday news conference-sources
RE
08/25Interview-Japan's Shinzo Abe likely to stay on as premier, close ally says
RE
08/03Proponent of Abenomics blasts Japan's tourism campaign as pandemic rages on
RE
08/03Proponent of Abenomics blasts Japan's tourism campaign as pandemic rages on
RE
07/09IZUMI CO., LTD. : quaterly earnings release
06/30Japan's consumer mood improves in June but outlook uncertain
RE
06/29Nissan to launch 7 models in Africa to pursue growth
RE
06/22Japan expected to compile next econ stimulus in fall, says PM Abe's ally
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 705 B 6 647 M 6 647 M
Net income 2021 19 550 M 184 M 184 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
Yield 2021 1,98%
Capitalization 290 B 2 736 M 2 732 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,41x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 4 455
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart IZUMI CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Izumi Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IZUMI CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5 533,33 JPY
Last Close Price 4 045,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 50,8%
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yasuaki Yamanishi President & Representative Director
Yuichiro Kajihara Senior Managing Director & General Manager-Sales
Tatsuya Mikamoto Senior Managing Director & GM-Administration
Toyomi Nakamura Managing Director & Manager-Minami Kyushu
Kunihiko Yoneda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IZUMI CO., LTD.2.80%2 736
WESFARMERS LIMITED13.74%39 378
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.99.85%28 748
FIVE BELOW, INC.-10.51%6 380
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD.-34.43%4 161
MARUI GROUP CO., LTD.-28.34%3 869
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group