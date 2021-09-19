Izumi : Annual Report 2021 09/19/2021 | 11:32am EDT Send by mail :

ANNUAL REPORT 2021 From March 1st, 2020 to February 28th, 2021 IZUMI CO., LTD. IZUMI CO., LTD. 3-3-1 Futabanosato, Higashi-ku, Hiroshima, 732-8555, Japan https://www.izumi.co.jp/corp/e_ir/ 6 0 NEW MANAGEMENT PHILOSOPHY New Management Philosophy Filling our employees with pride and joy as we continue contributing to communities and our customers'lives Forming more intimate relationships with each local customer As the declining birthrate and aging population trends continue, the number of elderly and single-person households has been growing, particularly in rural areas. Additionally, the utilization of AI and the IoT has accelerated amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the dramatic changes occurring in consumer behavior and consciousness, as well as social and economic structures, we at the Izumi Group are facing a transformation of our own. In our new management philosophy announced in March 2021, we clearly stated our goal of becoming a 100-year-old company while maintaining our passion for supporting local communities and satisfying our customers that we have cherished since our founding 60 years ago. Going forward, we will promote responses tailored to the actual conditions in cities and towns in addition to the larger framework of the Chugoku, Shikoku, and Kyushu regions. We will also strengthen measures to form more intimate relationships with individual customers while utilizing digital technology. Further, we will make efforts to create an environment in which all employees can take pride in their work, and we will improve our corporate value in every aspect. C O N T E N T S Izumi Group Philosophy System Izumi's DNA Innovation Challenge Speed Code of Conduct ■ 1 To be committed to customer service Code of Conduct ■ 2 To create a company that is worth the challenge for all employees ■ 3 Always aim for better results and strive Code of Behavior towards such goals Code of Behavior New Management Philosophy 2 History "Challenges of Izumi" 4 Strengths of Izumi 6 Izumi's business model 8 Message from the president 10 Second Medium-Term Management Plan 14 Answering market questions 18 Vision "Contribute to a more prosperous life through commerce with a motto of gratitude and trust" Four Dreams 1 Making customers' lives 3 Working together with ■ more comfortable ■ tenants for further Management Philosophy Vision Four Dreams Purpose of Code of Behavior Izumi will promote and practice management that responds to change, challenges and is speedy, while aiming for future growth and advances. To do so, it is Izumi's mission to fulfill its social responsibilities by conducting corporate activities with the themes of dream creation and being community-focused to become the center of local lifestyle and culture, and opening new stores. In order to complete Izumi's mission, we must conduct business activities after establishing corporate ethics based on the Izumi Group Charter of Conduct. In addition, each of us aims to be sincere people who can determine "what must not be done as human beings." Management Philosophy (formulated in 2021) Store networks/Main business platforms 20 Operating results by segment 22 ESG management/ESG Action 24 Corporate governance 28 List of executives 32 Eleven-Year Summary 34 Management analysis of the fiscal year 36 under review Main consolidated financial indicators 38 2 Providing a positive economic development ■ impact on local communities 4 Providing employees with a sense of and make them more lively ■ worth that leads to their personal growth Filling our employees with pride and joy as we continue contributing to communities and our customers' lives Company summary and stock 43 information 2 3 HISTORY "CHALLENGES OF IZUMI" Fiscal year ending February 2022: ¥721.400 billion (forecast) 60 years of generating new value: Fiscal year ended February 2021: ¥679.778 Achieving further growth with billion local communities Fiscal year ended February 2020: It has been 60 years since Izumi opened its rst supermarket in the Chugoku and Shikoku regions in 1961. ¥744.349 billion Filled with the passionate desire to make our customers happy and grow alongside communities, we have undertaken the challenge of creating stores and pursuing local development rooted in communities. We will continue striving to generate new value in response to the changing times while lending our full support to the dreams of our stakeholders, and we will channel these eorts into further growth. ＝Izumi Group operating revenue *Revenues until FY1996 are non-consolidated 1961 1950 1946 1967 1970 1973 1974 1975 1977 1978 1980 1985 1986 1987 1990 1993 1995 1997 1998 2000 2003 2006 2008 2010 2011 2012 2013 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Prior to Early times after founding Growing years Developing Innovative years founding years 1946 The founder, Yoshimasa Yamanishi, opens a stall outside Hiroshima Station. 1950 Apparel wholesaler Yamanishi K.K. is established. 1961 Izumi Co., Ltd. is established. The rst Izumi supermarket is opened in Hatchobori. 1946 Constitution of Japan takes eect. 1955 High economic growth starts. 1956 Japan's U.N. membership is approved by the U.N. General Assembly. 1958 Construction of the Tokyo Tower is completed. 1960 Color TV broadcasting begins. 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games are held. 1966 New Three Sacred Treasures 1975 The Izumi Association is established to deepen exchanges with business partners. 1977 Izumi joins the Japan Chain Stores Association. 1978 The Company's stock is listed on the Second Section of the Osaka Securities Exchange and on the Hiroshima Securities Exchange. 1975 Hiroshima Toyo Carp wins their rst league championship. 1976 Hokaben lunch box shop opens. 1978 New Tokyo International Airport opens. 1979 The second oil crisis. 1990 Youme Town Takahashi and Higashihiroshima 1990 East and West Germany unies. open. The Youme Town format shop is established with the collaboration of local government and citizens as a shopping center 1991 Bubble economy collapses, energizing the community. Heisei era recession. 1993 Yasuaki Yamanishi is appointed president and 1993 Heisei Rice Riots. representative director. Yoshimasa Yamanishi is appointed chairperson and representative director. 2008 Izumi returns to its roots in Hiroshima to open Youme Town Hiroshima. 2011 The company's 50th anniversary. Youme Town Tokushima opens. Izumi's rst next generation store for the next 100 years. 2012 Youme Mart Kokura Higashi opens as the rst Youme Mart format. 2013 Izumi's new head oce building is completed. Youme Mall Shimonoseki opens as the rst Youme Mall format. 2008 iPhone is released in Japan. Lehman shock occurs. 2010 Asteroid probe Hayabusa returns. 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, television switches o fully to digital broadcasting. 2012 Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his second government promises Abenomics (economic policies). 2013 Mt. Fuji is registered as a world heritage site. 1967 Izumi opens another supermarket Ekimae store adjacent to Hiroshima Station. 1973 The Izumi Gion store opens as the rst suburban store. It had a large parking lot prior to Japan's motorization. 1974 Nihon Ryutsu Sangyo Co., Ltd. (Nichiryu), a cooperative purchasing organization, is established by Izumi and seven other companies. (washing machine, refrigerator, and black and white TV) become popular. 1968 The rst retort pouches of curry are available. 1969 Apollo 11 lunar landing. 1970 Osaka Expo is held. 1971 Nixon shock. 1972 Sapporo Olympic Games, Return of Okinawa to Japanese sovereignty. 1973 Oil crisis. 1974 Skyrocketing prices. 1980 Izumi changes the Japanese spelling of its company name ("Izumi" changes from hiragana to katakana). It also creates its rst corporate logo. 1985 The point-of-sale (POS) systems are introduced. 1986 The Company's stock is listed on the First Section of the Osaka Securities Exchange and on the Second Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. 1987 The Company's stock is listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. 1980 Iran - Iraq War breaks out. 1982 CDs and prepaid calling cards are released. 1983 Tokyo Disneyland opens. 1985 Plaza Accord, the bubble economy. 1987 Japan National Railways is split and privatized. 1989 The Japanese calendar enters the Heisei era. A consumption tax is introduced. 1995 Youme Town Onga opens in Fukuoka Prefecture, making the rst store opening in Kyushu. 1997 The Izumi Museum of Art opens. 1998 Youme Town Takamatsu opens. It is our ag ship Youme Town store and one of the largest retail 2000 facilities in western Japan. Yumesaito (Youme Town Yumesaito) and Youme Town Hakata open. The start of Izumi's full-edged expansion in Kyushu. 2003 Youme Town Kurume opens. A showcase for community building closely in tune with the 2006 local community. Youme Town Saga opens. Japan's rst mall with a cross-mall format. 1995 Launch of Windows95. 1996 Cellular phones spread. 1997 The consumption tax is raised to 5%. 1998 Nagano Olympic Games are held. 1999 The Euro debuts. 2000 BS digital broadcasting begins. 2001 September 11 attacks. 2002 FIFA World Cup Korea/Japan. 2003 Korean culture boom. 2005 Aichi Expo is held. 2006 The rst WBC. 2007 Postal services are privatized. 2015 Youme Town Hatsukaichi opens. A shopping center that aims to blend the town, environment, and people together in harmony. 2016 A large earthquake strikes Kumamoto and Izumi immediately provides assistance and helps with the reconstruction eort. 2017 The new business platform LECT opens. A facility for spending time leisurely centered around the main themes of culture, food, and living. The Medium-Term Management Plan (FY2018-FY2020) is created. 2018 Conclusion of business alliance with Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. Mutual use service between Yumeca (e-money) and nanaco commences. 2019 Youme Town Fukuyama opens. A capital and business alliance with Maruyoshi Center Inc. forms. 2020 30th anniversary of the formation of Youme Town. 2021 60th anniversary of Izumi's founding. 2nd Medium-Term Management Plan (FY2021-FY2025) is created. 2016 Hiroshima Toyo Carp wins the Central League championship in 25 years. 2017 President Trump visits Japan. Heavy rain hits northern Kyushu. 2018 Heavy rain hits Western Japan. 2019 Laws related to Work Style Reform is enforced. Reiwa Era begins. The consumption tax is increased to 10%. 2020 COVID-19 begins to spread. New lifestyles start taking root. 1961: Founding → 2021: 60th Anniversary Izumi was founded in 1961 based on the concept of "a gushing wellspring of growth." Our rst store, Izumi Hatchobori, was our rst supermarket in the Chugoku and Shikoku regions, and our rst large-scale suburban store in the Chugoku region, Izumi Gion, opened for business in 1973. In the 60 years since our founding, Izumi has developed forward-thinking stores based on its mission of making customers happy, and we will continue these eorts going forward. 1990: Birth of Youme Town → 2020 onward: Response to 2020: 30th Anniversary COVID-19 infections It has been 30 years since Youme Town was established We have implemented thorough countermeasures, in 1990 based on the concept of "creating a community with top priority given to ensuring the safety of where locals can come together." It has enjoyed a customers and employees and maintaining lifelines popular reception for its wide variety of products and for the region. In light of the pandemic situation, we services for children, adults, and the elderly, as well as its took measures such as closing specialty stores and First Izumi supermarket Izumi Gion store spacious interior. Going forward, it will continue Youme Town Hiroshima encouraging employees to work remotely (see page promoting contributions to community building. 26 for details). Hatchobori store Acrylic panels installed to prevent infection from droplets 4 5 STRENGTHS OF IZUMI Aiming for management that continuously generates value while responding to societal change and leveraging our strengths The Izumi Group's three unique strengths- "dominance in West Japan,""high efficiency and high wages by assigning the right people to the right positions," and "high level of store competitiveness"-are the result of the desire we have had since our founding: to grow alongside local communities and make our customers happy. With these three strengths forming the foundation of our company, we will continue to quickly adapt to changes in society and generate our own value going forward. The Strengths that Form Izumi's Foundation On-site Ability to Capabilities Respond to Change ■ Updating sales areas through ■ Breadth of product lines front-line initiatives ■ A mix of directly ■ Managing profits managed stores and The strengths Izumi performance ■ Stable financial base ■ Partner/part-time employee job specialty stores cultivated over the Regional course of its business development Infrastructure ■ Top store in region/Brand power ■ Card membership base ■ Chugoku, Shikoku, and Kyushu regional dominance Establish dominance in West Japan Increase share within area of dominance through store openings,M&A, and alliances ■ Making GMS (shopping centers) the foundation of community life ■ Driving growth for the Group through SM (food supermarkets) ■ Win-wintie-ups with leading retailers, supporting and restructuring of businesses confronted with issues We will develop new commercial facilities for the "new normal" era that are closely intertwined with the community, and we will maximize our dominance by developing next-generation supermarkets and expanding our store network. We will expand the Group's economic sphere by improving services in the region, thereby expanding our share of the food market and accelerating growth. In terms of economic rationality, we will utilize M&As and alliances to delve into existing markets and expand our business areas. High efficiency and high wages by assigning the right people to the right positions Providing high efficiency and high wages, and assigning the right peopleto the right positions ■ Promoting business reform and development of personnel ■ Achieving the benefits of business reforms by promoting DX We will promote both business reforms and personnel development and achieve the benefits of these business reforms in multiple areas by promoting DX, as well as applying the surplus time generated from improved hourly productivity to the development of our personnel. Work environment that is employee-friendlyand where women can fully demonstrate their abilities ■ Established Izumi University for management development ■ Aiming for female managers to account for 20% or more of total has■ Pushing forward with child rearing support certified as a "Child-Rearing Support Enterprise" We organize a career plan and education system that respects employee initiative as well as a results-based incentive system. According to each employee's goals and abilities, a career plan is developed and training is provided based on level, such as focused training for store managers, to allow employees to take the next step in their careers. We provide training opportunities to accommodate a variety of goals, such as women's leadership development training. We also recently established Izumi University as part of our training system to further enhance the development of the next generation of managers. The Izumi Group has also set a goal of "raising the percentage of female managers to 20% or higher," by organizing a system where female employees can develop their careers while considering work-life balance. High level of store competitiveness Competitive store format ■ Large-scalestores-responding to the needs of three generations ■ Medium-scalestores-store development that responds to the changes in market areas ■ Small-scalestores-building more profitable SM models Revitalization of existing stores ■ Continuous upgrades to keep stores up-to-date ■ Improve store value by attracting prominent tenants Izumi's product strategy "good products at low prices" ■ Utilize apps, social media, and customer-specific purchase data Improving management efficiencyImproving employee motivation Aiming to be No. 1 store in the region Environment Customers change Senior Declining birthrate, customers aging population Prioritizing quality Robust appetite for consumption Entry into dierent industries Bipolarization Store saturation Younger Consumption tax hikes customers Prioritizing price Yen depreciation Tend to Rising commodity prices economize Declines in real income economies Pursuing Emphasizing scale of value product prices low at products Good Izumi Competition in the market Pine Department (high-end) stores products Bamboo GMS (mid-range) SM products Plum Discount stores (economy) Drugstores products We will enhance customer relationship management (CRM) through the use of apps and social media. By utilizing our customer data platform (CDP), we will create optimal promotions that are tailored to each individual customer. In addition, our new Youme app, for which we are aiming for a user base of approximately 3 million people (approximately 1.12 million as of the end of February 2021), will enhance convenience through payment and digital coupon functions. It will also improve our points of contact with our customers, thereby increasing customer lifetime value and expanding our base of new customers. Community-based and store-initiated responses to customerneeds ■ Realize "good products at low prices" "Offering products new to the region" and "offering the best products in the region" are our priorities every time we open a new store. In order to sensitively meet the needs of the region, we have transitioned from headquarters-centralized management method to a more store-oriented approach which allows stores to implement a variety of original measures. Within the hearts of our employees is their determination to become the store most loved and trusted by local customers. Improving products assortment and services, we are aiming to become the "No. 1 store in the region." 6 7 6 0 IZUMI'S BUSINESS MODEL Establishing an Original Brand by Maximizing Customer Satisfaction We believe that customer satisfaction is the source of corporate value creation, and that striving to maximize it is the key to differentiating ourselves in the retail industry and demonstrating a competitive advantage in the marketplace. Through selective investments of diverse array of management capital, we will achieve sustainable expansion of economic value in our financial statements while also expanding social value by embedding the "Youme brand" in local communities. Izumi's capital Financial capital Available capital ■ ROE 10.3% ■ Equity ratio 47.5% ■ Rating A+ (2020 JCR) Intellectual capital Knowledge-based intangible assets ■ Product lineup, product development ■ Sales floor management ■ Production power of store facilities Human capital People's capacity, experience and willingness to innovate ■ Matching the right people to the right positions ■ Autonomous store management through support systems from the head office and by delegating authority Manufactured capital Products available to organization in provision of services ■ High-efficiency stores that are dominant in a limited area ■ No. 1 store in the region ■ Presence of popular store purchase card members Social and Relationship capital System for building trusting relationships with stakeholders ■ Opportunities to hear customer feedback ■ Local government disaster-response measures, etc. ■ Enhancing relationships through dialogue Natural capital All prerequisite environmental resources ■ Conserving energy ■ Effort to recycle food waste ■ Effort to reduce plastic bag and wrapping material usage Inputs Financial affairs Customers Outputs Business structure Human Resources and Identity Maximizing shareholder value P2－3 New Management Philosophy Filling our employees with pride and joy as we continue contributing to communities and our customers' lives ■ Commercial facilities that serve as a lifeline for the community, supporting food, clothing and daily necessities ■ Realization of a broad and diverse product line that responds to polarizing consumer trends ■ Providing a comfortable place for three generations of family members to spend time together P6－7 Regional On-site Ability to infrastructure capabilities respond to change Establish dominance High efficiency and high wages High level of in West Japan by assigning the right people store competitiveness to the right positions Izumi's four dreams P2－3 ■ Making customers' lives more comfortable 1 2 Providing a positive economic impact on local ■ communities and make them more lively 3 Working together with tenants for further ■ development 4 Providing employees with a sense of worth ■ that leads to their personal growth ■ Make effective use of cash flow generated by the company by allocating it toward growth investments and shareholder returns ■ Maintain and further improve the high standard for capital efficiency while increasing shareholder value P24－27 Resolving problems for Contribution to achieving SDGs local customers ■ What is essential in the community ■ What is not in the community ■ Providing these in a one-stop shopping environment P7 P15－16 Good products at low prices Digital transformation (DX) Environment Izumi Customers Competition change in the market Declining birthrate, customers (high-end) Department Creating Creating a Senior economiesPursuingEmphasizing scaleof valueproduct Pine Declines in real income priceslowatproductsGood products aging population Prioritizing products stores stores system quality Entry into Robust appetite Bamboo GMS full of smiles for the future for consumption Creating Store saturation products dierent industries Bipolarization (mid-range) SM comfortable customers Younger Plum work environments Yen depreciation Tend to Discount stores Consumption tax hikes Prioritizing price Rising commodity prices economize (economy) Drugstores P28－33 Strengthen corporate governance Board of Directors (8 members: 5 inside, 3 outside) Appointment/Remuneration Audit & Supervisory Board Committee Management Meeting (3 members: 1 full-time, 2 outside) (6 members: 3 inside, 3 outside) P16・27 Development of Development of Further enhancing of management personnel middle management on-site capabilities expansion Capital Izumi's capital Financial capital ■ Aim for an ROE of about 10% ■ Pursue optimal capital structure ■ Raise funds through interest-bearing debt and self-financing ■ Keep long-term issuer rating at single A+ level Intellectual capital ■ Achieve product lineup through "good products at low prices" ■ Pursue hospitality in store spaces Human capital ■ Train next-generation of executive candidates ■ Train field leaders who can act autonomously ■ Improve productivity and motivation Manufactured capital ■ Pursue a dominant advantage ■ Improve attractiveness by revitalizing investment in existing stores Social and Relationship capital ■ Improve product lineup and service level through customer feedback ■ Expand areas of partnerships contributing to the local community ■ Improve cardholder loyalty ■ Further develop stakeholders ■ Trust of customers Natural capital ■ Environmental preservation, reduction of environmental load ■ Build recycling-based society ■ Harmony with nature and environment in local community Capital accumulation 8 9 This is an excerpt of the original content. 