Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Izumi Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8273   JP3138400001

IZUMI CO., LTD.

(8273)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 09/17
3630 JPY   +0.41%
11:32aIZUMI : Annual Report 2021
PU
08/30IZUMI CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
07/20IZUMI : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Izumi : Annual Report 2021

09/19/2021 | 11:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNUAL REPORT 2021

From March 1st, 2020 to February 28th, 2021

IZUMI CO., LTD.

IZUMI CO., LTD.

3-3-1 Futabanosato, Higashi-ku, Hiroshima, 732-8555, Japan

https://www.izumi.co.jp/corp/e_ir/

6

0

NEW MANAGEMENT PHILOSOPHY

New Management Philosophy

Filling our employees with pride and joy as we continue contributing to communities and our customers'lives

Forming more intimate relationships with each local customer

As the declining birthrate and aging population trends continue, the number of elderly and single-person households has been growing, particularly in rural areas. Additionally, the utilization of AI and the IoT has accelerated amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the dramatic changes occurring in consumer behavior and consciousness, as well as social and economic structures, we at the Izumi Group are facing a transformation of our own.

In our new management philosophy announced in March 2021, we clearly stated our goal of becoming a 100-year-old company while maintaining our passion for supporting local communities and satisfying our customers that we have cherished since our founding 60 years ago. Going forward, we will promote responses tailored to the actual conditions in cities and towns in addition to the larger framework of the Chugoku, Shikoku, and Kyushu regions. We will also strengthen measures to form more intimate relationships with individual customers while utilizing digital technology. Further, we will make efforts to create an environment in which all employees can take pride in their work, and we will improve our corporate value in every aspect.

C O N T E N T S

Izumi Group Philosophy System

Izumi's DNA Innovation Challenge

Speed

Code of Conduct

1 To be committed to customer service

Code of Conduct 2 To create a company that is worth the challenge for all employees

3

Always aim for better results and strive

Code of Behavior

towards such goals

Code of Behavior

New Management Philosophy

2

History "Challenges of Izumi"

4

Strengths of Izumi

6

Izumi's business model

8

Message from the president

10

Second Medium-Term Management Plan

14

Answering market questions

18

Vision

"Contribute to a more prosperous life through commerce with a motto of gratitude and trust"

Four Dreams

1

Making customers' lives

3

Working together with

more comfortable

tenants for further

Management

Philosophy

Vision

Four Dreams

Purpose of Code of Behavior

Izumi will promote and practice management that responds to change, challenges and is speedy, while aiming for future growth and advances. To do so, it is Izumi's mission to fulfill its social responsibilities by conducting corporate activities with the themes of dream creation and being community-focused to become the center of local lifestyle and culture, and opening new stores.

In order to complete Izumi's mission, we must conduct business activities after establishing corporate ethics based on the Izumi Group Charter of Conduct. In addition, each of us aims to be sincere people who can determine "what must not be done as human beings."

Management Philosophy (formulated in 2021)

Store networks/Main business platforms

20

Operating results by segment

22

ESG management/ESG Action

24

Corporate governance

28

List of executives

32

Eleven-Year Summary

34

Management analysis of the fiscal year

36

under review

Main consolidated financial indicators

38

2

Providing a positive economic

development

impact on local communities

4

Providing employees with a sense of

and make them more lively

worth that leads to their personal growth

Filling our employees with pride and joy as we continue contributing to communities and our customers' lives

Company summary and stock

43

information

2

3

HISTORY "CHALLENGES OF IZUMI"

Fiscal year ending February 2022: ¥721.400 billion (forecast)

60 years of generating new value:

Fiscal year ended

February 2021:

¥679.778

Achieving further growth with

billion

local communities

Fiscal year ended

February 2020:

It has been 60 years since Izumi opened its rst supermarket in the Chugoku and Shikoku regions in 1961.

¥744.349

billion

Filled with the passionate desire to make our customers happy and grow alongside communities,

we have undertaken the challenge of creating stores and pursuing local development rooted in communities.

We will continue striving to generate new value in response to the changing times while lending our full support to

the dreams of our stakeholders, and we will channel these eorts into further growth.

Izumi Group operating revenue *Revenues until FY1996 are non-consolidated

1961 1950 1946

1967

1970

1973

1974

1975

1977

1978

1980

1985

1986

1987

1990

1993

1995

1997

1998

2000

2003

2006

2008

2010

2011

2012

2013

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Prior to

Early times after founding

Growing years

Developing

Innovative years

founding

years

1946

The founder, Yoshimasa Yamanishi, opens a stall

outside Hiroshima Station.

1950

Apparel wholesaler Yamanishi K.K. is established.

1961

Izumi Co., Ltd. is established. The rst Izumi

supermarket is opened in Hatchobori.

1946 Constitution of Japan takes eect.

1955 High economic growth starts.

1956 Japan's U.N. membership is approved by the U.N. General Assembly.

1958 Construction of the Tokyo Tower is completed.

1960 Color TV broadcasting begins.

1964 Tokyo Olympic Games are held.

1966 New Three Sacred Treasures

1975

The Izumi Association is established

to deepen exchanges with business

partners.

1977

Izumi joins the Japan Chain Stores

Association.

1978

The Company's stock is listed on the

Second Section of the Osaka Securities

Exchange and on the Hiroshima

Securities Exchange.

1975

Hiroshima Toyo Carp wins their rst league

championship.

1976

Hokaben lunch box shop opens.

1978

New Tokyo International Airport opens.

1979

The second oil crisis.

1990

Youme Town Takahashi and Higashihiroshima

1990

East and West Germany unies.

open. The Youme Town format shop is

established with the collaboration of local

government and citizens as a shopping center

1991

Bubble economy collapses,

energizing the community.

Heisei era recession.

1993

Yasuaki Yamanishi is appointed president and

1993

Heisei Rice Riots.

representative director. Yoshimasa Yamanishi is

appointed chairperson and representative

director.

2008

Izumi returns to its roots in Hiroshima to open

Youme Town Hiroshima.

2011

The company's 50th anniversary. Youme Town

Tokushima opens. Izumi's rst next generation

store for the next 100 years.

2012

Youme Mart Kokura Higashi opens as the rst

Youme Mart format.

2013

Izumi's new head oce building is completed.

Youme Mall Shimonoseki opens as the rst

Youme Mall format.

2008 iPhone is released in Japan.

Lehman shock occurs.

2010 Asteroid probe Hayabusa returns.

2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, television switches o fully to digital broadcasting.

2012 Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his second government promises Abenomics (economic policies).

2013 Mt. Fuji is registered as a world heritage site.

1967

Izumi opens another supermarket Ekimae store

adjacent to Hiroshima Station.

1973 The Izumi Gion store opens as the rst suburban store. It had a large parking lot prior to Japan's motorization.

1974 Nihon Ryutsu Sangyo Co., Ltd. (Nichiryu), a cooperative purchasing organization, is established by Izumi and seven other companies.

(washing machine, refrigerator, and black and white TV) become popular.

1968 The rst retort pouches of curry are available. 1969 Apollo 11 lunar landing.

1970 Osaka Expo is held.

1971 Nixon shock.

1972 Sapporo Olympic Games,

Return of Okinawa to Japanese sovereignty.

1973 Oil crisis.

1974 Skyrocketing prices.

1980

Izumi changes the Japanese spelling of

its company name ("Izumi" changes

from hiragana to katakana). It also

creates its rst corporate logo.

1985

The point-of-sale (POS) systems are

introduced.

1986

The Company's stock is listed on the

First Section of the Osaka Securities

Exchange and on the Second Section

of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

1987

The Company's stock is listed on the

First Section of the Tokyo Stock

Exchange.

1980

Iran - Iraq War breaks out.

1982

CDs and prepaid calling cards are released.

1983

Tokyo Disneyland opens.

1985

Plaza Accord, the bubble economy.

1987 Japan National Railways is split and privatized.

1989 The Japanese calendar enters the Heisei era. A consumption tax is introduced.

1995

Youme Town Onga opens in Fukuoka Prefecture,

making the rst store opening in Kyushu.

1997

The Izumi Museum of Art opens.

1998

Youme Town Takamatsu opens. It is our ag ship

Youme Town store and one of the largest retail

2000

facilities in western Japan.

Yumesaito (Youme Town Yumesaito) and Youme

Town Hakata open. The start of Izumi's

full-edged expansion in Kyushu.

2003

Youme Town Kurume opens. A showcase for

community building closely in tune with the

2006

local community.

Youme Town Saga opens. Japan's rst mall with a

cross-mall format.

1995 Launch of Windows95.

1996 Cellular phones spread.

1997 The consumption tax is raised to 5%.

1998 Nagano Olympic Games are held.

1999 The Euro debuts.

2000 BS digital broadcasting begins.

2001 September 11 attacks.

2002 FIFA World Cup Korea/Japan.

2003 Korean culture boom.

2005 Aichi Expo is held.

2006 The rst WBC.

2007 Postal services are privatized.

2015

Youme Town Hatsukaichi opens. A shopping

center that aims to blend the town, environment,

and people together in harmony.

2016

A large earthquake strikes Kumamoto and Izumi immediately

provides assistance and helps with the reconstruction eort.

2017

The new business platform LECT opens. A facility for

spending time leisurely centered around the main

themes of culture, food, and living. The Medium-Term

Management Plan (FY2018-FY2020) is created.

2018

Conclusion of business alliance with Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd.

Mutual use service between Yumeca (e-money) and nanaco

commences.

2019

Youme Town Fukuyama opens.

A capital and business alliance with Maruyoshi Center Inc. forms.

2020

30th anniversary of the formation of Youme Town.

2021

60th anniversary of Izumi's founding.

2nd Medium-Term Management Plan (FY2021-FY2025) is created.

2016 Hiroshima Toyo Carp wins the Central League championship in 25 years.

2017 President Trump visits Japan. Heavy rain hits northern Kyushu.

2018 Heavy rain hits Western Japan.

2019 Laws related to Work Style Reform is enforced. Reiwa Era begins.

The consumption tax is increased to 10%.

2020 COVID-19 begins to spread. New lifestyles start taking root.

1961: Founding → 2021: 60th Anniversary

Izumi was founded in 1961 based on the concept of "a gushing wellspring of growth." Our rst store, Izumi Hatchobori, was our rst supermarket in the Chugoku and Shikoku regions, and our rst large-scale suburban store in the Chugoku region, Izumi Gion, opened for business in 1973. In the 60 years since our founding, Izumi has developed forward-thinking stores based on its mission of making customers happy, and we will continue these eorts going forward.

1990: Birth of Youme Town →

2020 onward: Response to

2020: 30th Anniversary

COVID-19 infections

It has been 30 years since Youme Town was established

We have implemented thorough countermeasures,

in 1990 based on the concept of "creating a community

with top priority given to ensuring the safety of

where locals can come together." It has enjoyed a

customers and employees and maintaining lifelines

popular reception for its wide variety of products and

for the region. In light of the pandemic situation, we

services for children, adults, and the elderly, as well as its

took measures such as closing specialty stores and

First Izumi supermarket

Izumi Gion store

spacious interior. Going forward, it will continue

Youme Town Hiroshima

encouraging employees to work remotely (see page

promoting contributions to community building.

26 for details).

Hatchobori store

Acrylic panels installed to prevent infection from droplets

4

5

STRENGTHS OF IZUMI

Aiming for management that continuously generates value while responding to societal change and leveraging our strengths

The Izumi Group's three unique strengths- "dominance in West Japan,""high efficiency and high wages by assigning the right people to the right positions," and "high level of store competitiveness"-are the result of the desire we have had since our founding: to grow alongside local communities and make our customers happy.

With these three strengths forming the foundation of our company, we will continue to quickly adapt to changes in society and generate our own value going forward.

The Strengths that

Form Izumi's Foundation

On-site

Ability to

Capabilities

Respond to Change

Updating sales areas through

Breadth of product lines

front-line initiatives

A mix of directly

Managing profits

managed stores and

The strengths Izumi

performance

Stable financial base

Partner/part-time employee job

specialty stores

cultivated over the

Regional

course of its business

development

Infrastructure

Top store in region/Brand power

Card membership base

Chugoku, Shikoku, and Kyushu regional dominance

Establish dominance in West Japan

Increase share within area of dominance through store openings,M&A, and alliances

Making GMS (shopping centers) the foundation of community life Driving growth for the Group through SM (food supermarkets)

Win-wintie-ups with leading retailers, supporting and restructuring of businesses confronted with issues

We will develop new commercial facilities for the "new normal" era that are closely intertwined with the community, and we will maximize our dominance by developing next-generation supermarkets and expanding our store network.

We will expand the Group's economic sphere by improving services in the region, thereby expanding our share of the food market and accelerating growth. In terms of economic rationality, we will utilize M&As and alliances to delve into existing markets and expand our business areas.

High efficiency and high wages by assigning the right people to the right positions

Providing high efficiency and high wages, and assigning the right peopleto the right positions

Promoting business reform and development of personnel Achieving the benefits of business reforms by promoting DX

We will promote both business reforms and personnel development and achieve the benefits of these business reforms in multiple areas by promoting DX, as well as applying the surplus time generated from improved hourly productivity to the development of our personnel.

Work environment that is employee-friendlyand where

women can fully demonstrate their abilities

Established Izumi University for management development

Aiming for female managers to account for 20% or more of total

has Pushing forward with child rearing support certified as a "Child-Rearing Support

Enterprise"

We organize a career plan and education system that respects employee initiative as well as a results-based incentive system. According to each employee's goals and abilities, a career plan is developed and training is provided based on level, such as focused training for store managers, to allow employees to take the next step in their careers. We provide training opportunities to accommodate a variety of goals, such as women's leadership development training. We also recently established Izumi University as part of our training system to further enhance the development of the next generation of managers. The Izumi Group has also set a goal of "raising the percentage of female managers to 20% or higher," by organizing a system where female employees can develop their careers while considering work-life balance.

High level of store competitiveness

Competitive store format

Large-scalestores-responding to the needs of three generations

Medium-scalestores-store development that responds to the changes in market areas

Small-scalestores-building more profitable SM models

Revitalization of existing stores

Continuous upgrades to keep stores up-to-date

Improve store value by attracting prominent tenants

Izumi's product strategy "good products at low prices"

Utilize apps, social media, and customer-specific purchase data

Improving management efficiencyImproving employee motivation

Aiming to be No. 1 store in the region

Environment

Customers

change

Senior

Declining birthrate,

customers

aging population

Prioritizing

quality

Robust appetite

for consumption

Entry into

dierent industries

Bipolarization

Store saturation

Younger

Consumption tax hikes

customers

Prioritizing price

Yen depreciation

Tend to

Rising commodity prices

economize

Declines in real income

economies Pursuing Emphasizing scale of value product

prices low at products Good

Izumi

Competition

in the market

Pine

Department

(high-end)

stores

products

Bamboo

GMS

(mid-range)

SM

products

Plum

Discount stores

(economy)

Drugstores

products

We will enhance customer relationship management (CRM) through the use of apps and social media. By utilizing our customer data platform (CDP), we will create optimal promotions that are tailored to each individual customer. In addition, our new Youme app, for which we are aiming for a user base of approximately 3 million people (approximately 1.12 million as of the end of February 2021), will enhance convenience through payment and digital coupon functions. It will also improve our points of contact with our customers, thereby increasing customer lifetime value and expanding our base of new customers.

Community-based and store-initiated responses to customerneeds

Realize "good products at low prices"

"Offering products new to the region" and "offering the best products in the region" are our priorities every time we open a new store. In order to sensitively meet the needs of the region, we have transitioned from

  1. headquarters-centralizedmanagement method to a more store-oriented approach which allows stores to implement a variety of original measures. Within the hearts of our employees is their determination to become the store most loved and trusted by local customers. Improving products assortment and services, we are aiming to become the "No. 1 store in the region."

6

7

6

0

IZUMI'S BUSINESS MODEL

Establishing an Original Brand by

Maximizing Customer Satisfaction

We believe that customer satisfaction is the source of corporate value creation, and that striving to maximize it is the key to differentiating ourselves in the retail industry and demonstrating a competitive advantage in the marketplace.

Through selective investments of diverse array of management capital, we will achieve sustainable expansion of economic value in our financial statements while also expanding social value by embedding the "Youme brand" in local communities.

Izumi's capital

Financial capital

Available capital ROE 10.3% Equity ratio 47.5% Rating A+ (2020 JCR)

Intellectual capital

Knowledge-based intangible assets

Product lineup, product development Sales floor management Production power of store facilities

Human capital

People's capacity, experience and willingness to innovate

Matching the right people to the right positions

Autonomous store management through support systems from the head office and by delegating authority

Manufactured capital

Products available to organization in provision of services

High-efficiency stores that are dominant in a limited area

No. 1 store in the region

Presence of popular store purchase card members

Social and Relationship capital

System for building trusting relationships with stakeholders

Opportunities to hear customer feedback

Local government disaster-response measures, etc.

Enhancing relationships through dialogue

Natural capital

All prerequisite environmental resources Conserving energy

Effort to recycle food waste

Effort to reduce plastic bag and wrapping material usage

Inputs

Financial affairs

Customers

Outputs

Business structure

Human Resources and Identity

Maximizing shareholder value

P23

New Management Philosophy Filling our employees with pride and joy as we continue contributing to communities and our customers' lives

Commercial facilities that serve as a lifeline for the community, supporting food, clothing and daily necessities

Realization of a broad and diverse product line that responds to polarizing consumer trends

Providing a comfortable place for three generations of family members to spend time together

P67

Regional

On-site

Ability to

infrastructure

capabilities

respond to change

Establish dominance

High efficiency and high wages

High level of

in West Japan

by assigning the right people

store competitiveness

to the right positions

Izumi's four dreams

P23

Making customers' lives more comfortable

1

2

Providing a positive economic impact on local

communities and make them more lively

3

Working together with tenants for further

development

4

Providing employees with a sense of worth

that leads to their personal growth

Make effective use of cash flow generated by the company by allocating it toward growth investments and shareholder returns

Maintain and further improve the high standard for capital efficiency while increasing shareholder value

P2427

Resolving problems for

Contribution to achieving SDGs

local customers

What is essential in the community What is not in the community Providing these in a one-stop

shopping environment

P7

P1516

Good products at low prices

Digital transformation (DX)

Environment

Izumi

Customers

Competition

change

in the market

Declining birthrate,

customers

(high-end)

Department

Creating

Creating a

Senior

economiesPursuingEmphasizing scaleof valueproduct

Pine

Declines in real income

priceslowatproductsGood products

aging population

Prioritizing

products

stores

stores

system

quality

Entry into

Robust appetite

Bamboo

GMS

full of smiles

for the future

for consumption

Creating

Store saturation

products

dierent industries

Bipolarization

(mid-range)

SM

comfortable

customers

Younger

Plum

work environments

Yen depreciation

Tend to

Discount stores

Consumption tax hikes

Prioritizing price

Rising commodity prices

economize

(economy)

Drugstores

P2833

Strengthen corporate governance

Board of Directors

(8 members: 5 inside, 3 outside)

Appointment/Remuneration

Audit & Supervisory Board

Committee

Management Meeting

(3 members: 1 full-time, 2 outside)

(6 members: 3 inside, 3 outside)

P1627

Development of

Development of

Further enhancing of

management personnel

middle management

on-site capabilities

expansion Capital

Izumi's capital

Financial capital

Aim for an ROE of about 10%

Pursue optimal capital structure

Raise funds through interest-bearing debt and self-financing

Keep long-term issuer rating at single

A+ level

Intellectual capital

Achieve product lineup through "good products at low prices"

Pursue hospitality in store spaces

Human capital

Train next-generation of executive candidates

Train field leaders who can act autonomously

Improve productivity and motivation

Manufactured capital

Pursue a dominant advantage

Improve attractiveness by revitalizing investment in existing stores

Social and Relationship capital

Improve product lineup and service

level through customer feedback

Expand areas of partnerships contributing to the local community

Improve cardholder loyalty Further develop stakeholders Trust of customers

Natural capital

Environmental preservation, reduction of environmental load

Build recycling-based society

Harmony with nature and environment in local community

Capital accumulation

8

9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Izumi Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2021 15:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IZUMI CO., LTD.
11:32aIZUMI : Annual Report 2021
PU
08/30IZUMI CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
07/20IZUMI : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May..
PU
07/20IZUMI : Support Documentation about the Consolidated Financial Results for the F..
PU
07/20Izumi Co., Ltd. Announces Consolidated Earnings Results for the First Quarter..
CI
07/20Izumi Co., Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Six Months and Full Year o..
CI
05/12IZUMI Co.,Ltd.’s Equity Buyback announced on July 21, 2015 has closed with 20..
CI
05/11Tranche Update on Izumi Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 11, ..
CI
05/11Izumi Co., Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 200,000 shares, representing ..
CI
05/11Izumi Co., Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 711 B 6 462 M 6 462 M
Net income 2022 23 925 M 217 M 217 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 2,37%
Capitalization 259 B 2 361 M 2 358 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,36x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 4 443
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart IZUMI CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Izumi Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IZUMI CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3 630,00 JPY
Average target price 5 633,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 55,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yasuaki Yamanishi President & Representative Director
Tatsuya Mikamoto Senior Managing Director & GM-Administration
Kunihiko Yoneda Independent Outside Director
Akio Nitori Independent Outside Director
Yuichiro Kajihara Senior Managing Director & GM-GMS
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IZUMI CO., LTD.-2.81%2 361
WESFARMERS LIMITED13.65%47 234
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.-33.59%20 691
FIVE BELOW, INC.9.60%10 743
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.25.08%6 388
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD.23.33%6 214