Izumi : Annual Report 2021

Filling our employees with pride and joy as we continue contributing to communities and our customers'lives
Forming more intimate relationships with each local customer
As the declining birthrate and aging population trends continue, the number of elderly and single-person households has been growing, particularly in rural areas. Additionally, the utilization of AI and the IoT has accelerated amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the dramatic changes occurring in consumer behavior and consciousness, as well as social and economic structures, we at the Izumi Group are facing a transformation of our own.
In our new management philosophy announced in March 2021, we clearly stated our goal of becoming a 100-year-old company while maintaining our passion for supporting local communities and satisfying our customers that we have cherished since our founding 60 years ago. Going forward, we will promote responses tailored to the actual conditions in cities and towns in addition to the larger framework of the Chugoku, Shikoku, and Kyushu regions. We will also strengthen measures to form more intimate relationships with individual customers while utilizing digital technology. Further, we will make efforts to create an environment in which all employees can take pride in their work, and we will improve our corporate value in every aspect.
C O N T E N T S
Izumi Group Philosophy System
Izumi's DNA Innovation Challenge
Speed
Code of Conduct
■1 To be committed to customer service
Code of Conduct■2 To create a company that is worth the challenge for all employees
■
3
Always aim for better results and strive
Code of Behavior
towards such goals
Code of Behavior
New Management Philosophy
2
History "Challenges of Izumi"
4
Strengths of Izumi
6
Izumi's business model
8
Message from the president
10
Second Medium-Term Management Plan
14
Answering market questions
18
Vision
"Contribute to a more prosperous life through commerce with a motto of gratitude and trust"
Four Dreams
1
Making customers' lives
3
Working together with
■
more comfortable
■
tenants for further
Management
Philosophy
Vision
Four Dreams
Purpose of Code of Behavior
Izumi will promote and practice management that responds to change, challenges and is speedy, while aiming for future growth and advances. To do so, it is Izumi's mission to fulfill its social responsibilities by conducting corporate activities with the themes of dream creation and being community-focused to become the center of local lifestyle and culture, and opening new stores.
In order to complete Izumi's mission, we must conduct business activities after establishing corporate ethics based on the Izumi Group Charter of Conduct. In addition, each of us aims to be sincere people who can determine "what must not be done as human beings."
Management Philosophy (formulated in 2021)
Store networks/Main business platforms
20
Operating results by segment
22
ESG management/ESG Action
24
Corporate governance
28
List of executives
32
Eleven-Year Summary
34
Management analysis of the fiscal year
36
under review
Main consolidated financial indicators
38
2
Providing a positive economic
development
■
impact on local communities
4
Providing employees with a sense of
and make them more lively
■
worth that leads to their personal growth
Filling our employees with pride and joy as we continue contributing to communities and our customers' lives
Company summary and stock
43
information
2
3
HISTORY "CHALLENGES OF IZUMI"
Fiscal year ending February 2022: ¥721.400 billion (forecast)
60 years of generating new value:
Fiscal year ended
February 2021:
¥679.778
Achieving further growth with
billion
local communities
Fiscal year ended
February 2020:
It has been 60 years since Izumi opened its rst supermarket in the Chugoku and Shikoku regions in 1961.
¥744.349
billion
Filled with the passionate desire to make our customers happy and grow alongside communities,
we have undertaken the challenge of creating stores and pursuing local development rooted in communities.
We will continue striving to generate new value in response to the changing times while lending our full support to
the dreams of our stakeholders, and we will channel these eorts into further growth.
＝Izumi Group operating revenue *Revenues until FY1996 are non-consolidated
1961 1950 1946
1967
1970
1973
1974
1975
1977
1978
1980
1985
1986
1987
1990
1993
1995
1997
1998
2000
2003
2006
2008
2010
2011
2012
2013
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Prior to
Early times after founding
Growing years
Developing
Innovative years
founding
years
1946
The founder, Yoshimasa Yamanishi, opens a stall
outside Hiroshima Station.
1950
Apparel wholesaler Yamanishi K.K. is established.
1961
Izumi Co., Ltd. is established. The rst Izumi
supermarket is opened in Hatchobori.
1946 Constitution of Japan takes eect.
1955 High economic growth starts.
1956 Japan's U.N. membership is approved by the U.N. General Assembly.
1958 Construction of the Tokyo Tower is completed.
1960 Color TV broadcasting begins.
1964 Tokyo Olympic Games are held.
1966 New Three Sacred Treasures
1975
The Izumi Association is established
to deepen exchanges with business
partners.
1977
Izumi joins the Japan Chain Stores
Association.
1978
The Company's stock is listed on the
Second Section of the Osaka Securities
Exchange and on the Hiroshima
Securities Exchange.
1975
Hiroshima Toyo Carp wins their rst league
championship.
1976
Hokaben lunch box shop opens.
1978
New Tokyo International Airport opens.
1979
The second oil crisis.
1990
Youme Town Takahashi and Higashihiroshima
1990
East and West Germany unies.
open. The Youme Town format shop is
established with the collaboration of local
government and citizens as a shopping center
1991
Bubble economy collapses,
energizing the community.
Heisei era recession.
1993
Yasuaki Yamanishi is appointed president and
1993
Heisei Rice Riots.
representative director. Yoshimasa Yamanishi is
appointed chairperson and representative
director.
2008
Izumi returns to its roots in Hiroshima to open
Youme Town Hiroshima.
2011
The company's 50th anniversary. Youme Town
Tokushima opens. Izumi's rst next generation
store for the next 100 years.
2012
Youme Mart Kokura Higashi opens as the rst
Youme Mart format.
2013
Izumi's new head oce building is completed.
Youme Mall Shimonoseki opens as the rst
Youme Mall format.
2008 iPhone is released in Japan.
Lehman shock occurs.
2010 Asteroid probe Hayabusa returns.
2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, television switches o fully to digital broadcasting.
2012 Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his second government promises Abenomics (economic policies).
2013 Mt. Fuji is registered as a world heritage site.
1967
Izumi opens another supermarket Ekimae store
adjacent to Hiroshima Station.
1973 The Izumi Gion store opens as the rst suburban store. It had a large parking lot prior to Japan's motorization.
1974 Nihon Ryutsu Sangyo Co., Ltd. (Nichiryu), a cooperative purchasing organization, is established by Izumi and seven other companies.
(washing machine, refrigerator, and black and white TV) become popular.
1968 The rst retort pouches of curry are available. 1969 Apollo 11 lunar landing.
1970 Osaka Expo is held.
1971 Nixon shock.
1972 Sapporo Olympic Games,
Return of Okinawa to Japanese sovereignty.
1973 Oil crisis.
1974 Skyrocketing prices.
1980
Izumi changes the Japanese spelling of
its company name ("Izumi" changes
from hiragana to katakana). It also
creates its rst corporate logo.
1985
The point-of-sale (POS) systems are
introduced.
1986
The Company's stock is listed on the
First Section of the Osaka Securities
Exchange and on the Second Section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
1987
The Company's stock is listed on the
First Section of the Tokyo Stock
Exchange.
1980
Iran - Iraq War breaks out.
1982
CDs and prepaid calling cards are released.
1983
Tokyo Disneyland opens.
1985
Plaza Accord, the bubble economy.
1987 Japan National Railways is split and privatized.
1989 The Japanese calendar enters the Heisei era. A consumption tax is introduced.
1995
Youme Town Onga opens in Fukuoka Prefecture,
making the rst store opening in Kyushu.
1997
The Izumi Museum of Art opens.
1998
Youme Town Takamatsu opens. It is our ag ship
Youme Town store and one of the largest retail
2000
facilities in western Japan.
Yumesaito (Youme Town Yumesaito) and Youme
Town Hakata open. The start of Izumi's
full-edged expansion in Kyushu.
2003
Youme Town Kurume opens. A showcase for
community building closely in tune with the
2006
local community.
Youme Town Saga opens. Japan's rst mall with a
cross-mall format.
1995 Launch of Windows95.
1996 Cellular phones spread.
1997 The consumption tax is raised to 5%.
1998 Nagano Olympic Games are held.
1999 The Euro debuts.
2000 BS digital broadcasting begins.
2001 September 11 attacks.
2002 FIFA World Cup Korea/Japan.
2003 Korean culture boom.
2005 Aichi Expo is held.
2006 The rst WBC.
2007 Postal services are privatized.
2015
Youme Town Hatsukaichi opens. A shopping
center that aims to blend the town, environment,
and people together in harmony.
2016
A large earthquake strikes Kumamoto and Izumi immediately
provides assistance and helps with the reconstruction eort.
2017
The new business platform LECT opens. A facility for
spending time leisurely centered around the main
themes of culture, food, and living. The Medium-Term
Management Plan (FY2018-FY2020) is created.
2018
Conclusion of business alliance with Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd.
Mutual use service between Yumeca (e-money) and nanaco
commences.
2019
Youme Town Fukuyama opens.
A capital and business alliance with Maruyoshi Center Inc. forms.
2020
30th anniversary of the formation of Youme Town.
2021
60th anniversary of Izumi's founding.
2nd Medium-Term Management Plan (FY2021-FY2025) is created.
2016 Hiroshima Toyo Carp wins the Central League championship in 25 years.
2017 President Trump visits Japan. Heavy rain hits northern Kyushu.
2018 Heavy rain hits Western Japan.
2019 Laws related to Work Style Reform is enforced. Reiwa Era begins.
The consumption tax is increased to 10%.
2020 COVID-19 begins to spread. New lifestyles start taking root.
1961: Founding → 2021: 60th Anniversary
Izumi was founded in 1961 based on the concept of "a gushing wellspring of growth." Our rst store, Izumi Hatchobori, was our rst supermarket in the Chugoku and Shikoku regions, and our rst large-scale suburban store in the Chugoku region, Izumi Gion, opened for business in 1973. In the 60 years since our founding, Izumi has developed forward-thinking stores based on its mission of making customers happy, and we will continue these eorts going forward.
1990: Birth of Youme Town →
2020 onward: Response to
2020: 30th Anniversary
COVID-19 infections
It has been 30 years since Youme Town was established
We have implemented thorough countermeasures,
in 1990 based on the concept of "creating a community
with top priority given to ensuring the safety of
where locals can come together." It has enjoyed a
customers and employees and maintaining lifelines
popular reception for its wide variety of products and
for the region. In light of the pandemic situation, we
services for children, adults, and the elderly, as well as its
took measures such as closing specialty stores and
First Izumi supermarket
Izumi Gion store
spacious interior. Going forward, it will continue
Youme Town Hiroshima
encouraging employees to work remotely (see page
promoting contributions to community building.
26 for details).
Hatchobori store
Acrylic panels installed to prevent infection from droplets
4
5
STRENGTHS OF IZUMI
Aiming for management that continuously generates value while responding to societal change and leveraging our strengths
The Izumi Group's three unique strengths- "dominance in West Japan,""high efficiency and high wages by assigning the right people to the right positions," and "high level of store competitiveness"-are the result of the desire we have had since our founding: to grow alongside local communities and make our customers happy.
With these three strengths forming the foundation of our company, we will continue to quickly adapt to changes in society and generate our own value going forward.
The Strengths that
Form Izumi's Foundation
On-site
Ability to
Capabilities
Respond to Change
■ Updating sales areas through
■ Breadth of product lines
front-line initiatives
■ A mix of directly
■ Managing profits
managed stores and
The strengths Izumi
performance
■ Stable financial base
■ Partner/part-time employee job
specialty stores
cultivated over the
Regional
course of its business
development
Infrastructure
■ Top store in region/Brand power
■ Card membership base
■ Chugoku, Shikoku, and Kyushu regional dominance
Establish dominance in West Japan
Increase share within area of dominance through store openings,M&A, and alliances
■ Making GMS (shopping centers) the foundation of community life ■ Driving growth for the Group through SM (food supermarkets)
■ Win-wintie-ups with leading retailers, supporting and restructuring of businesses confronted with issues
We will develop new commercial facilities for the "new normal" era that are closely intertwined with the community, and we will maximize our dominance by developing next-generation supermarkets and expanding our store network.
We will expand the Group's economic sphere by improving services in the region, thereby expanding our share of the food market and accelerating growth. In terms of economic rationality, we will utilize M&As and alliances to delve into existing markets and expand our business areas.
High efficiency and high wages by assigning the right people to the right positions
Providing high efficiency and high wages, and assigning the right peopleto the right positions
■Promoting business reform and development of personnel■Achieving the benefits of business reforms by promoting DX
We will promote both business reforms and personnel development and achieve the benefits of these business reforms in multiple areas by promoting DX, as well as applying the surplus time generated from improved hourly productivity to the development of our personnel.
Work environment that is employee-friendlyand where
women can fully demonstrate their abilities
■ Established Izumi University for management development
■ Aiming for female managers to account for 20% or more of total
has■ Pushing forward with child rearing support certified as a "Child-Rearing Support
Enterprise"
We organize a career plan and education system that respects employee initiative as well as a results-based incentive system. According to each employee's goals and abilities, a career plan is developed and training is provided based on level, such as focused training for store managers, to allow employees to take the next step in their careers. We provide training opportunities to accommodate a variety of goals, such as women's leadership development training. We also recently established Izumi University as part of our training system to further enhance the development of the next generation of managers. The Izumi Group has also set a goal of "raising the percentage of female managers to 20% or higher," by organizing a system where female employees can develop their careers while considering work-life balance.
High level of store competitiveness
Competitive store format
■ Large-scalestores-responding to the needs of three generations
■ Medium-scalestores-store development that responds to the changes in market areas
■ Small-scalestores-building more profitable SM models
Revitalization of existing stores
■ Continuous upgrades to keep stores up-to-date
■ Improve store value by attracting prominent tenants
Izumi's product strategy "good products at low prices"
■ Utilize apps, social media, and customer-specific purchase data
economies Pursuing Emphasizing scale of value product
prices low at products Good
Izumi
Competition
in the market
Pine
Department
(high-end)
stores
products
Bamboo
GMS
(mid-range)
SM
products
Plum
Discount stores
(economy)
Drugstores
products
We will enhance customer relationship management (CRM) through the use of apps and social media. By utilizing our customer data platform (CDP), we will create optimal promotions that are tailored to each individual customer. In addition, our new Youme app, for which we are aiming for a user base of approximately 3 million people (approximately 1.12 million as of the end of February 2021), will enhance convenience through payment and digital coupon functions. It will also improve our points of contact with our customers, thereby increasing customer lifetime value and expanding our base of new customers.
Community-based and store-initiated responses to customerneeds
■ Realize "good products at low prices"
"Offering products new to the region" and "offering the best products in the region" are our priorities every time we open a new store. In order to sensitively meet the needs of the region, we have transitioned from
headquarters-centralizedmanagement method to a more store-oriented approach which allows stores to implement a variety of original measures. Within the hearts of our employees is their determination to become the store most loved and trusted by local customers. Improving products assortment and services, we are aiming to become the "No. 1 store in the region."
6
7
6
0
IZUMI'S BUSINESS MODEL
Establishing an Original Brand by
Maximizing Customer Satisfaction
We believe that customer satisfaction is the source of corporate value creation, and that striving to maximize it is the key to differentiating ourselves in the retail industry and demonstrating a competitive advantage in the marketplace.
Through selective investments of diverse array of management capital, we will achieve sustainable expansion of economic value in our financial statements while also expanding social value by embedding the "Youme brand" in local communities.
Izumi's capital
Financial capital
Available capital ■ ROE 10.3% ■ Equity ratio 47.5% ■ Rating A+ (2020 JCR)
Intellectual capital
Knowledge-based intangible assets
■ Product lineup, product development ■ Sales floor management ■ Production power of store facilities
Human capital
People's capacity, experience and willingness to innovate
■ Matching the right people to the right positions
■ Autonomous store management through support systems from the head office and by delegating authority
Manufactured capital
Products available to organization in provision of services
■ High-efficiency stores that are dominant in a limited area
■ No. 1 store in the region
■ Presence of popular store purchase card members
Social and Relationship capital
System for building trusting relationships with stakeholders
■ Opportunities to hear customer feedback
■ Local government disaster-response measures, etc.
■ Enhancing relationships through dialogue
Natural capital
All prerequisite environmental resources ■ Conserving energy
■ Effort to recycle food waste
■ Effort to reduce plastic bag and wrapping material usage
Inputs
Financial affairs
Customers
Outputs
Business structure
Human Resources and Identity
Maximizing shareholder value
P2－3
New Management Philosophy Filling our employees with pride and joy as we continue contributing to communities and our customers' lives
■ Commercial facilities that serve as a lifeline for the community, supporting food, clothing and daily necessities
■ Realization of a broad and diverse product line that responds to polarizing consumer trends
■ Providing a comfortable place for three generations of family members to spend time together
P6－7
Regional
On-site
Ability to
infrastructure
capabilities
respond to change
Establish dominance
High efficiency and high wages
High level of
in West Japan
by assigning the right people
store competitiveness
to the right positions
Izumi's four dreams
P2－3
■
Making customers' lives more comfortable
1
2
Providing a positive economic impact on local
■ communities and make them more lively
3
Working together with tenants for further
■ development
4
Providing employees with a sense of worth
■ that leads to their personal growth
■ Make effective use of cash flow generated by the company by allocating it toward growth investments and shareholder returns
■ Maintain and further improve the high standard for capital efficiency while increasing shareholder value
P24－27
Resolving problems for
Contribution to achieving SDGs
local customers
■ What is essential in the community ■ What is not in the community ■ Providing these in a one-stop
shopping environment
P7
P15－16
Good products at low prices
Digital transformation (DX)
Environment
Izumi
Customers
Competition
change
in the market
Declining birthrate,
customers
(high-end)
Department
Creating
Creating a
Senior
economiesPursuingEmphasizing scaleof valueproduct
Pine
Declines in real income
priceslowatproductsGood products
aging population
Prioritizing
products
stores
stores
system
quality
Entry into
Robust appetite
Bamboo
GMS
full of smiles
for the future
for consumption
Creating
Store saturation
products
dierent industries
Bipolarization
(mid-range)
SM
comfortable
customers
Younger
Plum
work environments
Yen depreciation
Tend to
Discount stores
Consumption tax hikes
Prioritizing price
Rising commodity prices
economize
(economy)
Drugstores
P28－33
Strengthen corporate governance
Board of Directors
(8 members: 5 inside, 3 outside)
Appointment/Remuneration
Audit & Supervisory Board
Committee
Management Meeting
(3 members: 1 full-time, 2 outside)
(6 members: 3 inside, 3 outside)
P16・27
Development of
Development of
Further enhancing of
management personnel
middle management
on-site capabilities
expansion Capital
Izumi's capital
Financial capital
■ Aim for an ROE of about 10%
■ Pursue optimal capital structure
■ Raise funds through interest-bearing debt and self-financing
■ Keep long-term issuer rating at single
A+ level
Intellectual capital
■ Achieve product lineup through "good products at low prices"
■ Pursue hospitality in store spaces
Human capital
■ Train next-generation of executive candidates
■ Train field leaders who can act autonomously
■ Improve productivity and motivation
Manufactured capital
■ Pursue a dominant advantage
■ Improve attractiveness by revitalizing investment in existing stores
Social and Relationship capital
■ Improve product lineup and service
level through customer feedback
■ Expand areas of partnerships contributing to the local community
■ Improve cardholder loyalty ■ Further develop stakeholders ■ Trust of customers
Natural capital
■ Environmental preservation, reduction of environmental load
■ Build recycling-based society
■ Harmony with nature and environment in local community
Capital accumulation
8
9
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Izumi Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2021 15:31:01 UTC.