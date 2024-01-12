IZUMI CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the general retail business. The Company operates through two business segments. The Retail segment is engaged in the sale of clothing, housing-related goods and food products through its shopping centers, general merchandise stores (GMSs) and supermarkets. The Retail-related segment is engaged in the credit and finance business, the management of shop facilities, as well as the operation of restaurants. The Company is also engaged in the wholesale business and the real estate leasing business.

Sector Department Stores