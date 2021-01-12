Japan's service sector sentiment worsens in December

TOKYO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Japan's service sector sentiment
index fell in December, a Cabinet Office survey showed on
Tuesday, while a resurgence in coronavirus cases and a state of
emergency declared in some areas could hurt business confidence
further.
The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers
and restaurant staff - called "economy watchers" for their
proximity to consumer and retail trends - showed their
confidence about current economic conditions slipped 10.1 points
from November to 35.5.
The Cabinet Office changed its assessment on the index,
saying the economy showed weakness recently due to impact from
the coronavirus.
(Reporting by Izumi Nakagawa, writing by Kaori Kaneko
Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)