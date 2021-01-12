Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Izumi Co., Ltd.    8273   JP3138400001

IZUMI CO., LTD.

(8273)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 01/08
3925 JPY   +4.67%
12:03aJapan's service sector sentiment worsens in December
RE
01/04IZUMI CO., LTD. : quaterly earnings release
01/03Japanese government considers state of emergency for Tokyo area
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's service sector sentiment worsens in December

01/12/2021 | 12:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Japan's service sector sentiment index fell in December, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Tuesday, while a resurgence in coronavirus cases and a state of emergency declared in some areas could hurt business confidence further.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff - called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends - showed their confidence about current economic conditions slipped 10.1 points from November to 35.5.

The Cabinet Office changed its assessment on the index, saying the economy showed weakness recently due to impact from the coronavirus. (Reporting by Izumi Nakagawa, writing by Kaori Kaneko Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)


© Reuters 2021
All news about IZUMI CO., LTD.
12:03aJapan's service sector sentiment worsens in December
RE
01/04IZUMI CO., LTD. : quaterly earnings release
01/03Japanese government considers state of emergency for Tokyo area
RE
2020Japan may need to consider compiling third extra budget - senior LDP lawmaker
RE
2020Japan may need to consider compiling another extra budget if needed- senior L..
RE
2020IZUMI CO., LTD. : half-yearly earnings release
2020FACTBOX-Main policy platforms of candidates in leadership of Japan's LDP
RE
2020IZUMI CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2020Japan PM Abe to consult with doctors before Friday news conference-sources
RE
2020Interview-Japan's Shinzo Abe likely to stay on as premier, close ally says
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 692 B 6 638 M 6 638 M
Net income 2021 19 850 M 190 M 190 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 2,05%
Capitalization 281 B 2 699 M 2 697 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,41x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 4 455
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart IZUMI CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Izumi Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IZUMI CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5 350,00 JPY
Last Close Price 3 925,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 56,7%
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yasuaki Yamanishi President & Representative Director
Yuichiro Kajihara Senior Managing Director & General Manager-Sales
Tatsuya Mikamoto Senior Managing Director & GM-Administration
Toyomi Nakamura Managing Director & Manager-Minami Kyushu
Kunihiko Yoneda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IZUMI CO., LTD.5.09%2 707
WESFARMERS LIMITED1.96%45 672
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.-5.85%28 687
FIVE BELOW, INC.4.47%10 213
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.00%6 261
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD.11.92%5 963
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ