Too soon to talk about post-Abe era, says Japan govt spokesman

TOKYO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - It is too early to talk about the
next political era after Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
because his term runs until next year, a top spokesman said on
Wednesday, amid worries about Abe's ability to continue as
premier after two hospital visits.
Abe has been to hospital twice in the last two weeks,
including one visit of 7-1/2 hours. He has not detailed what the
visits were for, instead saying he wanted to take care of his
health and do his utmost at his job.
Abe plans to hold a news conference on Friday, several
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. He is expected to
provide an explanation about his health and talk about the
government's handling of the coronavirus, local media said.
"It's premature to talk about 'post-Abe' as he still has
over a year left in his term," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide
Suga, seen as one of major contenders for Abe's job should he
resign, told a regular news conference.
Abe's close ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) ally,
Akira Amari, sought to dispel qualms over Abe's health on
Tuesday, telling Reuters he looked better than in mid-August and
would likely fulfil his tenure until September next year.
His remarks were echoed on Wednesday by the Economy Minister
Yasutoshi Nishimura who said Abe looked a "bit tired" over the
last two weeks, but seemed "very well" on Tuesday and "gave us
various instructions in the usual manner."
"We want him to continue to look after his health and show
us his leadership," Kyodo news quoted Nishimura as saying during
a parliamentary committee meeting.
Abe, the country's longest serving prime minister, has been
in the role since 2012. He resigned abruptly from an earlier
term in 2007 because of struggles with ulcerative colitis, a
disease he has kept in check with medicine that was not
previously available.
Criticised for his handling of the coronavirus outbreak and
some scandals, Abe has suffered a slide in voter support to one
of the lowest levels since returning to office with promises to
revive the economy and bolster defence.
