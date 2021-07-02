Log in
    JAX   US46609J1060

J. ALEXANDER'S HOLDINGS, INC.

(JAX)
  Report
ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc.

07/02/2021
NEW YORK, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JAX) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by SPB Hospitality LLC. Stockholders will receive $14.00 for each share of J. Alexander's stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $220 million and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

If you are a stockholder of J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/jax/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-j-alexanders-holdings-inc-301325133.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC


© PRNewswire 2021
