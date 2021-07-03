INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates IKNX, MPB, JAX, CNST; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ: IKNX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to TeraWulf Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, each outstanding share of IKONICS common stock will receive $5.00 in cash, one Contingent Value Right, and one share of the combined company's common stock. If you are an IKONICS shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Riverview Financial Corporation. Riverview shareholders will receive Mid Penn common stock in connection with the merger. If you are a Mid Penn shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JAX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to SPB Hospitality LLC for $14.00 in cash per share. If you are a J. Alexander's shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to MorphoSys AG for $34.00 per share in cash. If you are a Constellation shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

