    JAX   US46609J1060

J. ALEXANDER'S HOLDINGS, INC.

(JAX)
  Report
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates STMP, JAX, RIVE, DISCA, CLDR; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

07/10/2021 | 02:20pm EDT
NEW YORK, July 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP)  concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $330.00 per share in cash. If you are a Stamps.com shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JAX)  concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to SPB Hospitality LLC for $14.00 in cash per share. If you are a J. Alexander's shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Riverview Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: RIVE)  concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, shareholders of Riverview common stock will receive 0.4833 shares of Mid Penn common stock for each share of Riverview common stock they own. If you are a Riverview shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its agreement with AT&T Inc. to combine WarnerMedia's entertainment, sports and news assets with Discovery's nonfiction and international entertainment and sports businesses to create a standalone company. AT&T's shareholders would receive stock representing 71% of the new company with Discovery shareholders expected to own 29% of the new company. If you are a Discovery shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR)  concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and KKR for $16.00 in cash per share. If you are a Cloudera shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-alert-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-stmp-jax-rive-disca-cldr-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301331073.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
