J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

August 20, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,

G-Block, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051.

Stock Symbol: JBCHEPHARM

Dear Sir,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Regulations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with the Securities and Exchange Board of India circular bearing reference no. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015

Sub: Allotment of Equity Shares on exercise of Stock options pursuant to Employee Stock Option Scheme

This is to inform you that the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company has, on August 20, 2022, allotted 48,130 fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Company, to certain employees on exercise of stock options granted to them pursuant to JBCPL Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2021.

The issued, subscribed and paid up capital has thus gone up from 7,72,82,097 equity shares of Rs. 2 each to 7,73,30,227 equity shares of Rs. 2 each.

We request you to take the above on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.