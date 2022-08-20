J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

August 20, 2022
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,
G-Block, Bandra Kurla Complex,
Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051.
Stock Symbol: JBCHEPHARM
Dear Sir,
Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Regulations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with the Securities and Exchange Board of India circular bearing reference no. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015
Sub: Allotment of Equity Shares on exercise of Stock options pursuant to Employee Stock Option Scheme
This is to inform you that the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company has, on August 20, 2022, allotted 48,130 fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Company, to certain employees on exercise of stock options granted to them pursuant to JBCPL Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2021.
The issued, subscribed and paid up capital has thus gone up from 7,72,82,097 equity shares of Rs. 2 each to 7,73,30,227 equity shares of Rs. 2 each.
We request you to take the above on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sandeep
Anil
Sandeep Phadnis Phadnis
Vice President - Secretarial
& Company Secretary
Digitally signed by Sandeep Anil Phadnis
DN: c=IN, o=Personal, 2.5.4.20=3cf6eb0200f976a58369e39f de8b8876481484d38598145f6e21f44 6bb743f2e, postalCode=411038, st=Maharashtra, serialNumber=cc500fdd638e71336fc 58b204e2ba05ea7c4ade49b8fe438e 8f254c300dec735, cn=Sandeep Anil Phadnis
Date: 2022.08.20 20:30:02 +05'30'