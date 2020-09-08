J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals : Intimation of Record date

J. B. CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
September 8, 2020
Sub: Intimation of Record Date pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Company has fixed September 23, 2020 as record date, to ascertain eligibility of the beneficial owners/holders of the Company's shares to receive the final dividend for FY 2019-2020.
|
Symbol
|
Type of
|
Record Date
|
Purpose
|
security
|
JBCHEPHARM
|
Equity
|
September 23,
|
To ascertain eligibility of the beneficial
|
2020
|
owners/ shareholders for final dividend
|
for FY 2019-2020.
We have revised the record date from September 17, 2020 to September 23, 2020 due to postponement of Annual General Meeting from 24-9-2020 to 30-09-2020.
The dividend, if declared, will be paid/ dispatched on or after October 7, 2020.
We request you to take on record intimation of change in record date.
