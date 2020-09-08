J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals : Intimation of Record date

J. B. CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

September 8, 2020

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza

Bandra Kurla Complex Bandra (E) Mumbai 400 051

Stock Symbol: JBCHEPHARM

Dear Sir,

Sub: Intimation of Record Date pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Company has fixed September 23, 2020 as record date, to ascertain eligibility of the beneficial owners/holders of the Company's shares to receive the final dividend for FY 2019-2020.

Symbol Type of Record Date Purpose security JBCHEPHARM Equity September 23, To ascertain eligibility of the beneficial 2020 owners/ shareholders for final dividend for FY 2019-2020.

We have revised the record date from September 17, 2020 to September 23, 2020 due to postponement of Annual General Meeting from 24-9-2020 to 30-09-2020.

The dividend, if declared, will be paid/ dispatched on or after October 7, 2020.

We request you to take on record intimation of change in record date.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

F r J. B. Ch emicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited

C. Mehta

Company Secretary & Vice President - Compliance