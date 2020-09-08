Log in
J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited    506943   INE572A01028

J. B. CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(506943)
  Report
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals : Intimation of Record date

09/08/2020 | 12:15pm EDT

J. B. CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

September 8, 2020

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza

Bandra Kurla Complex Bandra (E) Mumbai 400 051

Stock Symbol: JBCHEPHARM

Dear Sir,

Sub: Intimation of Record Date pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Company has fixed September 23, 2020 as record date, to ascertain eligibility of the beneficial owners/holders of the Company's shares to receive the final dividend for FY 2019-2020.

Symbol

Type of

Record Date

Purpose

security

JBCHEPHARM

Equity

September 23,

To ascertain eligibility of the beneficial

2020

owners/ shareholders for final dividend

for FY 2019-2020.

We have revised the record date from September 17, 2020 to September 23, 2020 due to postponement of Annual General Meeting from 24-9-2020 to 30-09-2020.

The dividend, if declared, will be paid/ dispatched on or after October 7, 2020.

We request you to take on record intimation of change in record date.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

F r J. B. Ch emicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited

C. Mehta

Company Secretary & Vice President - Compliance

9 Registered Office:

9 Corporate Office:

C +91 22 2439 5200 / 5500

Neelam Centre, B Wing, 4th Floor

Cnergy IT Park

A +91 22 2431 5331 / 5334

Hind Cycle Road

Unit A2, 3rd Floor, Unit A, 8th Floor

infogjbcpl.com

Worli, Mumbai - 400 030

Appa Saheb Marathe Marg, Prabhadevi

www.jbcpl.com

Mumbai - 400 025

CIN: 1.24390MH1976PLC019380

Disclaimer

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 16:14:04 UTC
