J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals : Notice of Annual General meeting to be held on 30.09.2020 published in newspaper
09/09/2020 | 06:50am EDT
172.16.0.114/epaperapp/FlashClient/Show_Story_IPad.aspx?storySrc=aHR0cDovLzE3Mi4xNi4wLjExNC9FcGFwZXJEYXRhL1Nha2FsL011bWJhaS8yMDIwLzA5LzA5L01haW4vU2FrYWxfTXVtYmFpXzIwMjBfMDlfMDlfTWFpbl9EQV8wMDdfUFIuanBnJnBnPTY=&uname=&ipad=N
1/1
Disclaimer
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 10:49:03 UTC
All news about J. B. CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Sales 2021
19 353 M
263 M
263 M
Net income 2021
2 968 M
40,3 M
40,3 M
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
20,5x
Yield 2021
1,21%
Capitalization
60 937 M
826 M
828 M
Capi. / Sales 2021
3,15x
Capi. / Sales 2022
2,82x
Nbr of Employees
0
Free-Float
47,4%
Chart J. B. CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends J. B. CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
5
Average target price
767,50 INR
Last Close Price
788,50 INR
Spread / Highest target
19,2%
Spread / Average Target
-2,66%
Spread / Lowest Target
-12,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.