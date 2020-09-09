Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited    506943   INE572A01028

J. B. CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(506943)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals : Notice of Annual General meeting to be held on 30.09.2020 published in newspaper

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 06:50am EDT

9/9/2020

View Article

Back

172.16.0.114/epaperapp/FlashClient/Show_Story_IPad.aspx?storySrc=aHR0cDovLzE3Mi4xNi4wLjExNC9FcGFwZXJEYXRhL1Nha2FsL011bWJhaS8yMDIwLzA5LzA5L01haW4vU2FrYWxfTXVtYmFpXzIwMjBfMDlfMDlfTWFpbl9EQV8wMDdfUFIuanBnJnBnPTY=&uname=&ipad=N

1/1

Disclaimer

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 10:49:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about J. B. CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
06:50aJ B CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS : Notice of Annual General meeting to be held on..
PU
09/08J B CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS : Notice of Annual general Meeting scheduled on ..
PU
09/08J B CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS : Intimation of Record date
PU
08/28J B CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS : Disclosure of material event/information - Pur..
PU
08/27J B CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS : Recommendation of Committee of Independent Dir..
PU
08/18J B CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS : Notice of Annual General meeting published in ..
PU
08/17J B CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS : Annual Report 2019-20
PU
08/17J B CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS : Notice of Annual General Meeting scheduled on ..
PU
08/14J B CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS : Prior Public Notice with regard to convening o..
PU
07/23J B CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS : Disclosure of material event information - Dem..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 19 353 M 263 M 263 M
Net income 2021 2 968 M 40,3 M 40,3 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
Yield 2021 1,21%
Capitalization 60 937 M 826 M 828 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,15x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 0
Free-Float 47,4%
Chart J. B. CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J. B. CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 767,50 INR
Last Close Price 788,50 INR
Spread / Highest target 19,2%
Spread / Average Target -2,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pranabh Dinesh Mody President & Executive Director
Vijay D. Bhatt Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Accounts
Kamlesh Lalitkumar Udani Executive Director & Executive Director-Technical
Suresh Bhise Vice President-Information & Technology
Shalini Kumar General Manager-Medical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J. B. CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED85.18%826
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.95%387 710
ROCHE HOLDING AG3.01%301 551
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.38%210 762
PFIZER, INC.-7.20%199 659
NOVARTIS AG-12.81%192 588
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group